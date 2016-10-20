High School Sports

October 20, 2016 11:13 AM

Week 9 HS Football Regional Report: Mooresville, S Point, Weddington, Kings Mountain get hot as playoffs near

By Steve Lyttle

Correspondent

The toughest teams to beat in postseason playoffs are often the teams that go on a hot streak late in the regular season.

And the Charlotte area has four teams fitting that description as we near the tail end of the 2016 high school football campaign.

Mooresville, South Point, Weddington and Kings Mountain have recovered from early-season stumbles and are looking impressive in the closing weeks of the season. In some of those cases, losses in the first few games look a lot better now, given what we have learned about the teams they played.

Here's a look at these late-season charges:

Mooresville – The Blue Devils lost to West Rowan and Hough to start the season but have won six and a row and are tied atop the North Piedmont 3A-4A with unbeaten Lake Norman.

For Mooresville, it might have been a matter of adjusting to a new offensive system under coach Marty Paxton. The Blue Devils toppled powerful A.L. Brown 21-19 on Sept. 9 and have outscored their last four opponents 136-27.

South Point – The Red Raiders, a perennial 3A state power, have a so-so 4-4 record but have won three of their last four, including a statement-making 45-3 rout of Forestview last Friday. Their only loss in the Big South 2A-3A was by a 21-16 score Sept. 30 to league-leading Hunter Huss.

South Point has outscored its last four opponents 164-43.

Weddington – Coach Tim Carson has made the Warriors a 3A power in recent seasons, and they have won their last four games after a 2-3 start. About that start … it included a last-second 30-27 loss to Ardrey Kell, a 35-31 setback to Pinecrest (which is 7-1 and lost by only a touchdown to 4A powerhouse Scotland County last week), and a 21-7 loss to defending 2A state champ Monroe).

The Warriors’ offensive line has strengthened, and the team’s biggest test in the Southern Carolina 3A comes Friday night at 7-1 Sun Valley.

Kings Mountain – This is another perennial 3A power that had a rough start (3-3). But the losses were to Forestview, Burns (7-1) and Shelby (9-0). The Mountaineers are now 6-3 and will be favored in closing games against Chase and East Burke.

Here’s a look at last week’s results, this week’s big games, and the standings:

SOUTHERN MECK 8 4A

Ardrey Kell 34, Providence 16: Luke Hefferly threw for 326 yards and four touchdowns. Jaylin Erwin and Cade McDonald each had six receptions.

Charlotte Catholic 33, South Mecklenburg 7: The Cougars had one of their most impressive outings of the season, as Milan Howard (149 yards rushing) and Jack Brigham (129 yards, four touchdowns) led the way.

Harding 43, Berry Academy 12: Jaquan Rankins ran six times for 95 yards and three touchdowns, and Darion Wilkins had 10 tackles, including three for losses.

West Mecklenburg 34, Olympic 33: The Hawks survived a big scare, as Olympic led 33-20 in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Richard Latimers touchdown run won the game.

This weeks top games: Its the showdown for first place, with Charlotte Catholic traveling to West Mecklenburg. The game pits Catholics running attack and tough defense against the quick-strike Hawk passing attack.

SOUTHERN MECK 8 4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

PF

PA

Catholic

4

0

7

1

282

86

West Meck

4

0

7

1

320

167

Ardrey Kell

3

1

5

3

268

256

South Meck

2

2

4

4

215

150

Providence

2

2

3

5

222

243

Harding

1

3

3

5

203

283

Olympic

0

4

2

6

198

256

Berry Academy

0

4

1

7

95

338

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Butler 41, Rocky River 0: The Bulldogs continued their romp through the league schedule, with Davis Cheek completing 17 of 18 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for a score.

Independence 48, Garinger 6: A meeting of the leagues winless teams went the Patriots way. It was Garingers 50th straight loss.

Myers Park 34, Porter Ridge 27: Jack Davidson threw for 171 yards and four touchdowns, and the Mustangs seemed headed to a lopsided victory, up 34-6 in the fourth quarter. Then the Pirates scored 21 straight and made it interesting.

This weeks top games: Porter Ridge, which nearly made up a 27-point gap against Myers Park, still has a chance to play a role in the title race. The Pirates are home against Butler. Myers Park is at Independence.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

PF

PA

Butler

4

0

8

1

379

121

Myers Park

2

1

7

1

199

158

Porter Ridge

2

1

5

3

239

145

Rocky River

2

2

4

5

217

298

East Meck

1

2

4

4

261

206

Independence

1

2

1

7

102

271

Garinger

0

4

0

9

45

447

MECKA 4A

Hough 21, A.L. Brown 7: Cameron Evans had seven receptions, including one for a touchdown, as the Huskies helped make a mess of the conference title race.

Vance 38, Mallard Creek 21: Kingsley Efidi threw for two touchdowns and ran for two, handing Mallard Creek its first league loss.

West Charlotte 12, Hopewell 0: The Lions have won two of their last three after a coaching change.

This weeks top games: The wide-open title race could be thinned a bit, when Mallard Creek travels to A.L. Brown. Vance visits North Mecklenburg, and Hough is at West Charlotte.

MECKA 4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

PF

PA

Mallard Creek

3

1

6

2

246

127

Vance

2

1

7

1

393

156

A.L. Brown

2

1

6

2

239

117

Hough

2

1

5

3

250

147

West Charlotte

2

2

2

7

101

277

North Meck

1

2

3

5

203

158

Hopewell

0

4

1

8

70

376

SOUTHEASTERN 4A

Hoke County at Lumberton: This game was postponed due to severe flooding in Robeson County.

Richmond Senior at Purnell Swett: The same for this game a victim of Robeson County flooding.

Scotland County 20, Pinecrest 13: In a battle of unbeatens, the Patriots drove to the Scotland 13 with two minutes late but were stopped. Zamir White carried 22 times for 171 yards and a Scotland touchdown. Xavian King rushed for 100 yards for Pinecrest, including a 61-yard touchdown.

This weeks top games: Scotland County visits Hoke County. The status of Richmond Countys game at Lumberton is up in the air, due to flooding there. The same is true of the Pinecrest-at-Purnell Swett game. It seems unlikely that all of the teams will play a full conference schedule this season, given the level of devastation in the flood-struck counties.

SOUTHEASTERN 4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

PF

PA

Scotland

2

0

8

0

297

52

Richmond

1

0

5

2

253

111

Pinecrest

1

1

7

1

296

111

Purnell Swett

0

1

3

4

128

201

Lumberton

0

1

2

5

147

212

Hoke

0

1

1

6

121

221

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Freedom 55, South Caldwell 27: The Patriots totaled 31 first downs and 446 rushing yards.

Hibriten 28, Watauga 27: The Pioneers led 13-0 at halftime before Hibriten rallied and remained unbeaten. Chris Scott scored the winning touchdown with 5:12 left. Shrine Bowl-bound Jarius Cotton rushed for 131 yards for Hibriten, which had lost four straight to Watauga. Corey West had nine receptions and two Watauga touchdowns.

Hickory 25, St. Stephens 20: The Red Tornadoes won their second straight. Xavian King rushed for 100 yards for the losing Indians.

Patton 42, Fred T. Foard 6: Joe Earkin rushed for 161 yards and four touchdowns for the Panthers.

This weeks big games: Hibriten, having disposed of Watauga last week, faces another challenger, with a visit to Freedom. Watauga is at Patton, with the loser probably eliminated from the title race.

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

PF

PA

Hibriten

4

0

8

0

396

76

Patton

3

1

6

2

318

231

Freedom

3

1

5

3

279

198

Watauga

3

1

5

3

399

236

Hickory

2

2

2

6

201

335

St. Stephens

1

3

2

6

172

282

Fred T. Foard

0

4

2

6

103

322

South Caldwell

0

4

0

8

128

409

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A-4A

Lake Norman 45, Alexander Central 21: Cole Ladowski passed for 253 yards, and Cole Jackson rushed 33 times for 272 yards and four Lake Norman touchdowns. Bryson Godfrey rushed for 118 yards and two Alexander Central scores.

Mooresville 39, South Iredell 20: Donshel Jetton carried 31 times for 200 yards and two Blue Devil touchdowns. Dakota Ramsey had three sacks and one tackle for a loss for Mooresville.

Statesville 42, North Lincoln 13: John Mott had a 105-yard rushing game and two Greyhound touchdowns.

West Iredell 28, North Iredell 17: The Warriors got two fourth-quarter touchdowns to break open and tight game against the Raiders.

This weeks top games: Lake Norman will be heavily favored at home against winless North Iredell. But Mooresville faces a tough test with a trip to Alexander Central.

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A-4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

PF

PA

Lake Norman

4

0

8

0

362

142

Mooresville

4

0

6

2

218

91

Alexander

2

2

6

2

408

231

South Iredell

2

2

5

3

295

182

Statesville

2

2

3

5

169

202

West Iredell

1

3

3

5

161

274

North Lincoln

1

3

1

7

95

305

North Iredell

0

4

0

8

97

228

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Central Cabarrus 53, South Rowan 15: Demareus Alexander rushed 19 times for 281 yards and five Viking touchdowns.

Concord 35, Carson 8: The Spiders scored 21 points in the second quarter and 14 in the third. Jacob Irby completed 17 of 24 passes for 257 yards and four touchdowns.

Hickory Ridge 28, Northwest Cabarrus 7: The Trojan defense intercepted a pass, recovered two fumbles, and limited Northwest Cabarrus to 102 yards total offense.

Jay M. Robinson 45, Cox Mill 7: The Bulldogs romped with their fourth game of 40 or more points this season.

West Rowan 49, East Rowan 20: Jovon Quarles rushed for 116 yards and three West Rowan touchdowns. The Raiders held East Rowan running back Max Wall to 40 yards rushing.

This weeks top games: One of the leagues top games of the season has West Rowan visiting Concord. Jay M. Robinson visits East Rowan.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

League

All

W

L

W

L

PF

PA

West Rowan

6

0

7

1

248

139

Jay M. Robinson

5

1

6

2

287

104

Concord

5

1

6

2

254

103

Hickory Ridge

4

2

6

2

200

137

East Rowan

2

4

3

5

149

193

Carson

2

4

3

5

132

203

C. Cabarrus

2

4

3

5

164

179

Cox Mill

2

4

2

6

99

246

NW Cabarrus

1

5

1

7

48

232

South Rowan

1

5

1

7

87

300

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Anson 29, Piedmont 17: Freshman Wesley Lear completed 12 of 17 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Bearcats. Matt Price rushed 23 times for 127 yards for the Panthers.

Sun Valley 47, Marvin Ridge 38: The visiting Mavericks were up 17-7 at halftime before Sun Valley surged. Sam Howell passed for 269 yards and three Spartan scores. Caleb Deveaux had 164 rushing yards for Marvin Ridge.

Weddington 41, Cuthbertson 15: The Warriors picked off two Cuthbertson passes and recovered two fumbles, helping set up the David Bayha-led offense.

This weeks top games: Sun Valley rallied past one top contender, Marvin Ridge, last Friday. This week, the Spartans face the other leading challenger, Weddington. That contest will be at Sun Valley.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

League

All

W

L

W

L

PF

PA

Sun Valley

2

0

7

1

356

178

Weddington

2

0

5

3

306

116

Anson

1

1

4

4

155

157

Marvin Ridge

1

1

4

4

285

188

Cuthbertson

0

2

3

5

207

210

Piedmont

0

2

3

5

158

166

BIG SOUTH 2A-3A

Ashbrook 49, East Gaston 27: British Brooks carried 14 times for 199 yards and three Green Wave touchdowns. East Gaston, which led 8-2 after the first quarter, got 147 rushing yards from Nick Ferens.

Hunter Huss 46, Lake Norman Charter 0: The Huskies took sole possession of first place, scoring 39 points in the middle two quarters. Akeythia Carson scored touchdowns on punt returns of 57 and 60 yards.

South Point 45, Forestview 3: The Jaguars entered this game with a 3-0 conference record but were battered by South Points ground game. Ty Tinker rushed for 105 yards and Jake Alexander for 100 more.

Stuart Cramer 54, North Gaston 25: Kaiser Cayton rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

This weeks top games: Having emerged as the conference leader, Hunter Huss has a big challenge this week with a road trip to Stuart Cramer. Forestview entertains Ashbrook, and South Point is at Lake Norman Charter.

BIG SOUTH 2A-3A

League

All

W

L

W

L

PF

PA

Hunter Huss

4

0

5

3

256

140

Stuart Cramer

3

1

6

2

198

85

Forestview

3

1

5

3

152

117

South Point

3

1

4

4

229

121

Ashbrook

2

2

3

5

212

213

East Gaston

1

3

2

6

151

351

L. Norman Ch.

0

4

4

4

152

191

North Gaston

0

4

1

7

170

352

SOUTH MOUNTAIN 2A-3A

Crest 53, East Burke 6: Cameron Peeler completed 13 of 16 passes for 165 yards and four Charger touchdowns.

Draughn 35, East Rutherford 14: The visitors from Valdese slapped a tough defense on the Cavaliers, intercepting three East Rutherford passes and recovering two fumbles.

Kings Mountain 35, R-S Central 7: Dorian McClain ran for four Mountaineer touchdowns.

Shelby 35, Burns 7: The battle of Cleveland County unbeatens was dominated by the Golden Lions. Malik Sarratt passed for 295 yards and four touchdowns.

This weeks big games: Shelby is idle this week after its big victory over Burns. Crest is home against East Rutherford, and Burns tries to bounce back at Draughn. Kings Mountain visits Chase.

SOUTH MOUNTAIN 2A-3A

League

All

W

L

W

L

PF

PA

Shelby

6

0

9

0

378

76

Burns

4

1

7

1

234

118

Crest

4

1

6

2

211

82

Kings Mountain

4

2

6

3

289

151

R-S Central

2

3

4

4

154

199

East Burke

2

3

2

6

91

255

Chase

1

4

3

4

115

159

Draughn

1

5

2

7

96

246

E. Rutherford

0

5

2

6

129

223

SOUTHERN DISTRICT 7 2A

East Lincoln 42, Newton-Conover 21: The Mustangs broke open a close game at halftime with three third-quarter touchdowns. Trevor Childers ran for three touchdowns for the winners. Tyler Stinson had 100 rushing yards for the Red Devils.

Lincolnton 48, Bunker Hill 0: Xavier McClain rushed 13 times for 208 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Sage Surratt caught five touchdown passes from Cordel Littlejohn.

Maiden 56, Bandys 40: The Bandys offense gave Maiden a tough test, but Caleb Farley rushed for 354 yards (yes, 354!) and five touchdowns in leading the Blue Devils.

West Caldwell 35, West Lincoln 13: The Warriors kept pace with Lincolnton in the league race, as Titus Tucker and Jeremy Boyce each ran for a pair of touchdowns.

This weeks top games: West Caldwells hopes of staying tied with Lincolnton face a big test, when East Lincoln pays a visit. Lincolnton travels to Newton-Conover, and Maiden is at West Lincoln.

SOUTHERN DISTRICT 7 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

PF

PA

Lincolnton

4

0

8

0

393

151

West Caldwell

4

0

7

1

256

95

East Lincoln

3

1

7

1

329

99

Maiden

3

1

6

2

344

197

West Lincoln

2

2

5

3

193

161

Newton-Conover

0

4

4

4

282

183

Bandys

0

4

2

6

258

424

Bunker Hill

0

4

0

8

88

371

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Monroe 35, Mount Pleasant 6: The Redhawks, getting stronger each week, got two touchdown runs from sophomore Jahtwan Stafford.

Parkwood 17, Forest Hills 16: Balaam Sherrods 38-yard field goal made the difference for the Rebels. Jajuan Benton rushed for 126 yards for Forest Hills, which lost its second straight one-point decision.

West Stanly 51, Central Academy 0: Cam Brown threw two touchdown passes and Malik Jackson ran for a pair of scores.

This weeks top games: Monroe is home against Parkwood, and West Stanly entertains Forest Hills.

ROCKY RIVER 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

PF

PA

Monroe

2

0

6

2

229

124

West Stanly

2

0

6

2

254

139

Parkwood

1

1

5

3

198

181

Mount Pleasant

1

1

3

5

214

243

Central Academy

0

2

1

7

90

304

Forest Hills

0

2

0

8

142

309

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

East Davidson 21, Thomasville 14

North Rowan 42, West Davidson 0: Corbin Smith threw three touchdown passes for the Cavaliers.

Salisbury 20, Lexington 10: Cameron Moore rushed for 128 yards and a pair of Salisbury touchdowns.

This weeks top games: North Rowan visits East Davidson in a showdown for first place. Salisbury hopes to continue its comeback when it travels to Thomasville.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

PF

PA

East Davidson

2

0

7

1

229

141

North Rowan

2

0

6

2

213

117

Thomasville

1

1

3

5

160

146

Salisbury

1

1

2

6

116

197

Lexington

0

2

3

4

189

155

West Davidson

0

2

3

5

135

222

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Bessemer City 30, Pine Lake Prep 0: Kevin Goodwin rushed 31 times for 207 yards and a pair of Yellowjacket touchdowns. The Pride was held to three first downs and 31 yards total offense.

Cherryville 37, Highland Tech 6: The Ironmen might only be 2-6 overall, but theyre 2-0 in conference play. They led 30-0 at halftime, and Justin Lemons rushed for 115 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Mountain Island Charter 63, Asheville Carolina Gladiators 0: Kyle Holcomb completed 11 of 13 passes for 474 yards and seven touchdowns.

Thomas Jefferson Academy 61, Community School of Davidson 14: Nomi McMullens, a sophomore, passed for 147 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 139 yards and another score.

This weeks top games: Bessemer City goes on the road against a dangerous Thomas Jefferson Academy squad. Cherryville is home against Pine Lake Prep.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

League

All

W

L

W

L

PF

PA

Bessemer City

4

0

6

2

218

93

Cherryville

2

0

2

6

150

219

Mtn. Island Ch.

4

1

7

1

346

65

Thomas Jeff Ac.

1

2

5

3

341

132

Pine Lake Prep

1

2

2

6

170

218

Comm. Sch. of Davidson

0

3

0

8

126

397

Highland Tech

0

4

1

7

27

374

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

East Montgomery 2, South Davidson 0 (forfeit): For the second time in three weeks, South Davidson forfeited because it did not have enough players.

North Moore 50, Albemarle 6: The Bulldogs fell behind 29-0 at halftime.

South Stanly 34, Chatham Central 0: The Rowdy Rebel defense was superb, picking off a pass, recovering a fumble, and recording four sacks.

West Montgomery 56, North Stanly 7: The Warriors had four running backs with 70 or more rushing yards, and their defense picked off four North Stanly passes.

This weeks top games: East Montgomery is home against North Moore, while West Montgomery entertains South Stanly.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

League

All

W

L

W

L

PF

PA

E. Montgomery

6

0

9

0

376

103

W. Montgomery

5

0

8

0

375

88

North Moore

4

2

5

3

196

133

North Stanly

3

2

4

4

245

249

South Stanly

3

2

3

5

113

223

Chatham Central

1

4

2

6

130

326

Union Academy

1

4

2

6

129

249

Albemarle

1

4

1

7

74

371

S. Davidson

0

5

1

7

56

232

CISAA

Charlotte Christian 14, Charlotte Country Day 10: The Bucs gave Christian a scare. Garrett Shrader threw a touchdown pass for the victors, and Beau Snuggs picked off two Country Day passes. The Christian defense stopped Country Day at the 1 in the final seconds.

This weeks top games: First place is up for grabs when Charlotte Latin visits Charlotte Christian in a battle of unbeaten. Country Day travels to Providence Day in the renewal of an old rivalry.

CISAA

League

All

W

L

W

L

PF

PA

Clt. Latin

1

0

8

0

341

122

Clt. Christian

1

0

8

0

340

107

Country Day

0

1

3

5

123

211

Providence Day

0

1

3

5

211

204

N.C. INDEPENDENTS

Arden Christ School 47, Hickory Grove Christian 0

Cabarrus Stallions 35, Tennessee Silverbacks 8 (Saturday)

Concord First Assembly 56, Southlake Christian 7: First Assembly built a 27-0 halftime lead and coasted.

Davidson Day 50, Statesville Christian 6: Nolan Groulx caught three touchdown passes and ran for another.

Hickory Hawks 28, Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee 13 (Saturday)

High Point Christian 35, Cannon School 10

Metrolina Christian 22, Northside Christian 8: Metrolina held its opponent to 11 rushing yards.

Pageland (SC) Central 34, Carolina Pride 13: Garrett Ward threw for 224 yards and a pair of Pride touchdowns.

Rock Hill Franklin Christian 33, New Covenant Knights 0 (Saturday)

Victory Christian 56, Christ the King 12

This weeks top games: Davidson Day faces a tough Harrells Christian team at Hough High School. Statesville Christian is home against SouthLake Christian. Concord First Assembly is idle.

OTHER N.C. INDEPENDENTS

W

L

PF

PA

Concord First Assembly

7

1

318

174

Statesville Christian

7

2

338

159

Davidson Day

6

2

336

138

Metrolina Christian

5

3

190

152

Northside Christian

5

3

229

162

Cabarrus Stallions

4

4

193

179

Cannon School

4

4

164

140

Hickory Hawks

4

4

208

224

Southlake Christian

3

5

164

253

Carolina Pride

2

5

109

254

New Covenant Knights

1

4

72

161

Victory Christian

1

5

98

295

Hick. Grove Christian

1

7

93

295

Christ the King

0

8

40

450

SOUTH CAROLINA

REGION 4 5A

Northwestern 40, Clover 21: The Trojans led 33-7 after three quarters. Gage Moloney ran for a touchdown and passes for another. Clover got two touchdown runs from Semaj Lakin.

Duncan Byrnes 42, Nation Ford 27: Kirk Rygol threw for 438 yards and three Falcon touchdowns. Five of the receptions went to Alex Stennett.

Rock Hill 48, Fort Mill 28: The Bearcats had their biggest game of the season, as Logan McFadden completed 21 of 27 passes for 208 yards. Their defense picked off three Fort Mill passes. Ryan DeLuca threw for 192 yards and ran for 107 in a losing cause.

This weeks top game: Northwestern visits Nation Ford, with the winner taking a giant step toward the region championship and a high seed in the 5A playoffs.

REGION 4 5A

League

All

W

L

W

L

PF

PA

Northwestern

2

0

7

1

300

149

Nation Ford

2

0

6

2

280

167

Rock Hill

1

1

2

6

244

281

Fort Mill

1

2

3

5

196

223

Clover

0

3

5

3

207

171

REGION 3 4A

Ridge View 28, Richland Northeast 14

South Pointe 36, Lancaster 14: Voshon St. Hill rushed for 113 yards and four Stallion touchdowns.

York 10, Blythewood Westwood 8: The Cougars won with a fourth-quarter field goal.

This weeks top games: South Pointe is home against Richland Northeast. York visits Lancaster.

REGION 3 4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

PF

PA

South Pointe

2

0

6

1

206

125

York

2

0

3

4

185

186

Ridge View

1

1

6

1

217

198

Lancaster

1

1

4

3

157

132

Richland NE

0

2

4

3

222

153

Westwood

0

2

2

5

101

169

REGION 4 3A

Chester 58, Camden 33: The Cyclones improved to 7-1 with 450 yards total offense and 45 points in the first half. Malik Williams ran for three scores.

Indian Land 13, Columbia 6: The Warriors logged their first 3A victory.

This weeks top game: Chester faces a tough test with a road trip to Fairfield Central.

REGION 4 3A

League

All

W

L

W

L

PF

PA

Chester

2

0

7

1

345

126

Fairfield Central

1

0

5

2

194

109

Indian Land

1

1

2

6

119

251

Camden

0

1

3

4

219

252

Columbia

0

2

2

5

131

192

REGION 4 2A

Buford at North Central: This game was postponed to Nov. 11, due to cleanup efforts from Hurricane Matthew.

Andrew Jackson 21, Chesterfield 14

Lee Central at Cheraw: This game also was postponed to Nov. 11, due to the hurricane impact.

Pageland Central 34, Carolina Pride 13: The Eagles held the Pride to minus-21 yards rushing.

This weeks top games: Cheraw has the week off. Lee Central is home against Andrew Jackson in a game with title implications.

REGION 4 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

PF

PA

Cheraw

4

0

7

1

232

98

Lee Central

3

0

7

0

254

94

Andrew Jackson

3

1

5

2

126

123

Central Pageland

1

2

4

3

154

133

Buford

1

2

2

5

189

251

North Central

0

3

3

4

146

179

Chesterfield

0

4

3

5

213

206

REGION 2 1A

McBee 42, Great Falls 6

Lamar 58, Timmonsville 8

This weeks top game: Lewisville, idle last week, is home against Timmonsville. McBee has a home nonconference game against Camden Military.

REGION 2 1A

League

All

W

L

W

L

PF

PA

McBee

2

0

5

2

208

156

Timmonsville

1

0

3

4

143

135

Lamar

1

1

7

1

289

111

Lewisville

0

1

6

1

236

112

Great Falls

0

2

0

8

77

370

S.C. INDEPENDENTS

Carolina Crusaders 38, Pembroke (Ga.) Coastal Homeschool 0: The Rock Hill-based Crusaders rolled, building a 26-0 halftime lead.

Franklin Academy 33, New Covenant Knights 0: Franklin improved to 2-6 with an easy victory over its Charlotte-based opponent.

S.C. INDEPENDENTS

W

L

PF

PA

Carolina Crusaders

4

5

146

211

Franklin Academy

2

6

122

231

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

West Meck game-winning TD

View more video

Sports Videos