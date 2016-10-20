Week 9 HS Football Regional Report: Mooresville, S Point, Weddington, Kings Mountain get hot as playoffs near

The toughest teams to beat in postseason playoffs are often the teams that go on a hot streak late in the regular season.
And the Charlotte area has four teams fitting that description as we near the tail end of the 2016 high school football campaign.
Mooresville, South Point, Weddington and Kings Mountain have recovered from early-season stumbles and are looking impressive in the closing weeks of the season. In some of those cases, losses in the first few games look a lot better now, given what we have learned about the teams they played.
Here's a look at these late-season charges:
Mooresville – The Blue Devils lost to West Rowan and Hough to start the season but have won six and a row and are tied atop the North Piedmont 3A-4A with unbeaten Lake Norman.
For Mooresville, it might have been a matter of adjusting to a new offensive system under coach Marty Paxton. The Blue Devils toppled powerful A.L. Brown 21-19 on Sept. 9 and have outscored their last four opponents 136-27.
South Point – The Red Raiders, a perennial 3A state power, have a so-so 4-4 record but have won three of their last four, including a statement-making 45-3 rout of Forestview last Friday. Their only loss in the Big South 2A-3A was by a 21-16 score Sept. 30 to league-leading Hunter Huss.
South Point has outscored its last four opponents 164-43.
Weddington – Coach Tim Carson has made the Warriors a 3A power in recent seasons, and they have won their last four games after a 2-3 start. About that start … it included a last-second 30-27 loss to Ardrey Kell, a 35-31 setback to Pinecrest (which is 7-1 and lost by only a touchdown to 4A powerhouse Scotland County last week), and a 21-7 loss to defending 2A state champ Monroe).
The Warriors’ offensive line has strengthened, and the team’s biggest test in the Southern Carolina 3A comes Friday night at 7-1 Sun Valley.
Kings Mountain – This is another perennial 3A power that had a rough start (3-3). But the losses were to Forestview, Burns (7-1) and Shelby (9-0). The Mountaineers are now 6-3 and will be favored in closing games against Chase and East Burke.
Here’s a look at last week’s results, this week’s big games, and the standings:
SOUTHERN MECK 8 4A
Ardrey Kell 34, Providence 16: Luke Hefferly threw for 326 yards and four touchdowns. Jaylin Erwin and Cade McDonald each had six receptions.
Charlotte Catholic 33, South Mecklenburg 7: The Cougars had one of their most impressive outings of the season, as Milan Howard (149 yards rushing) and Jack Brigham (129 yards, four touchdowns) led the way.
Harding 43, Berry Academy 12: Jaquan Rankins ran six times for 95 yards and three touchdowns, and Darion Wilkins had 10 tackles, including three for losses.
West Mecklenburg 34, Olympic 33: The Hawks survived a big scare, as Olympic led 33-20 in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Richard Latimers touchdown run won the game.
This weeks top games: Its the showdown for first place, with Charlotte Catholic traveling to West Mecklenburg. The game pits Catholics running attack and tough defense against the quick-strike Hawk passing attack.
SOUTHERN MECK 8 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Catholic
4
0
7
1
282
86
West Meck
4
0
7
1
320
167
Ardrey Kell
3
1
5
3
268
256
South Meck
2
2
4
4
215
150
Providence
2
2
3
5
222
243
Harding
1
3
3
5
203
283
Olympic
0
4
2
6
198
256
Berry Academy
0
4
1
7
95
338
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
Butler 41, Rocky River 0: The Bulldogs continued their romp through the league schedule, with Davis Cheek completing 17 of 18 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for a score.
Independence 48, Garinger 6: A meeting of the leagues winless teams went the Patriots way. It was Garingers 50th straight loss.
Myers Park 34, Porter Ridge 27: Jack Davidson threw for 171 yards and four touchdowns, and the Mustangs seemed headed to a lopsided victory, up 34-6 in the fourth quarter. Then the Pirates scored 21 straight and made it interesting.
This weeks top games: Porter Ridge, which nearly made up a 27-point gap against Myers Park, still has a chance to play a role in the title race. The Pirates are home against Butler. Myers Park is at Independence.
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Butler
4
0
8
1
379
121
Myers Park
2
1
7
1
199
158
Porter Ridge
2
1
5
3
239
145
Rocky River
2
2
4
5
217
298
East Meck
1
2
4
4
261
206
Independence
1
2
1
7
102
271
Garinger
0
4
0
9
45
447
MECKA 4A
Hough 21, A.L. Brown 7: Cameron Evans had seven receptions, including one for a touchdown, as the Huskies helped make a mess of the conference title race.
Vance 38, Mallard Creek 21: Kingsley Efidi threw for two touchdowns and ran for two, handing Mallard Creek its first league loss.
West Charlotte 12, Hopewell 0: The Lions have won two of their last three after a coaching change.
This weeks top games: The wide-open title race could be thinned a bit, when Mallard Creek travels to A.L. Brown. Vance visits North Mecklenburg, and Hough is at West Charlotte.
MECKA 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Mallard Creek
3
1
6
2
246
127
Vance
2
1
7
1
393
156
A.L. Brown
2
1
6
2
239
117
Hough
2
1
5
3
250
147
West Charlotte
2
2
2
7
101
277
North Meck
1
2
3
5
203
158
Hopewell
0
4
1
8
70
376
SOUTHEASTERN 4A
Hoke County at Lumberton: This game was postponed due to severe flooding in Robeson County.
Richmond Senior at Purnell Swett: The same for this game a victim of Robeson County flooding.
Scotland County 20, Pinecrest 13: In a battle of unbeatens, the Patriots drove to the Scotland 13 with two minutes late but were stopped. Zamir White carried 22 times for 171 yards and a Scotland touchdown. Xavian King rushed for 100 yards for Pinecrest, including a 61-yard touchdown.
This weeks top games: Scotland County visits Hoke County. The status of Richmond Countys game at Lumberton is up in the air, due to flooding there. The same is true of the Pinecrest-at-Purnell Swett game. It seems unlikely that all of the teams will play a full conference schedule this season, given the level of devastation in the flood-struck counties.
SOUTHEASTERN 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Scotland
2
0
8
0
297
52
Richmond
1
0
5
2
253
111
Pinecrest
1
1
7
1
296
111
Purnell Swett
0
1
3
4
128
201
Lumberton
0
1
2
5
147
212
Hoke
0
1
1
6
121
221
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
Freedom 55, South Caldwell 27: The Patriots totaled 31 first downs and 446 rushing yards.
Hibriten 28, Watauga 27: The Pioneers led 13-0 at halftime before Hibriten rallied and remained unbeaten. Chris Scott scored the winning touchdown with 5:12 left. Shrine Bowl-bound Jarius Cotton rushed for 131 yards for Hibriten, which had lost four straight to Watauga. Corey West had nine receptions and two Watauga touchdowns.
Hickory 25, St. Stephens 20: The Red Tornadoes won their second straight. Xavian King rushed for 100 yards for the losing Indians.
Patton 42, Fred T. Foard 6: Joe Earkin rushed for 161 yards and four touchdowns for the Panthers.
This weeks big games: Hibriten, having disposed of Watauga last week, faces another challenger, with a visit to Freedom. Watauga is at Patton, with the loser probably eliminated from the title race.
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Hibriten
4
0
8
0
396
76
Patton
3
1
6
2
318
231
Freedom
3
1
5
3
279
198
Watauga
3
1
5
3
399
236
Hickory
2
2
2
6
201
335
St. Stephens
1
3
2
6
172
282
Fred T. Foard
0
4
2
6
103
322
South Caldwell
0
4
0
8
128
409
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A-4A
Lake Norman 45, Alexander Central 21: Cole Ladowski passed for 253 yards, and Cole Jackson rushed 33 times for 272 yards and four Lake Norman touchdowns. Bryson Godfrey rushed for 118 yards and two Alexander Central scores.
Mooresville 39, South Iredell 20: Donshel Jetton carried 31 times for 200 yards and two Blue Devil touchdowns. Dakota Ramsey had three sacks and one tackle for a loss for Mooresville.
Statesville 42, North Lincoln 13: John Mott had a 105-yard rushing game and two Greyhound touchdowns.
West Iredell 28, North Iredell 17: The Warriors got two fourth-quarter touchdowns to break open and tight game against the Raiders.
This weeks top games: Lake Norman will be heavily favored at home against winless North Iredell. But Mooresville faces a tough test with a trip to Alexander Central.
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A-4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Lake Norman
4
0
8
0
362
142
Mooresville
4
0
6
2
218
91
Alexander
2
2
6
2
408
231
South Iredell
2
2
5
3
295
182
Statesville
2
2
3
5
169
202
West Iredell
1
3
3
5
161
274
North Lincoln
1
3
1
7
95
305
North Iredell
0
4
0
8
97
228
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Central Cabarrus 53, South Rowan 15: Demareus Alexander rushed 19 times for 281 yards and five Viking touchdowns.
Concord 35, Carson 8: The Spiders scored 21 points in the second quarter and 14 in the third. Jacob Irby completed 17 of 24 passes for 257 yards and four touchdowns.
Hickory Ridge 28, Northwest Cabarrus 7: The Trojan defense intercepted a pass, recovered two fumbles, and limited Northwest Cabarrus to 102 yards total offense.
Jay M. Robinson 45, Cox Mill 7: The Bulldogs romped with their fourth game of 40 or more points this season.
West Rowan 49, East Rowan 20: Jovon Quarles rushed for 116 yards and three West Rowan touchdowns. The Raiders held East Rowan running back Max Wall to 40 yards rushing.
This weeks top games: One of the leagues top games of the season has West Rowan visiting Concord. Jay M. Robinson visits East Rowan.
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
West Rowan
6
0
7
1
248
139
Jay M. Robinson
5
1
6
2
287
104
Concord
5
1
6
2
254
103
Hickory Ridge
4
2
6
2
200
137
East Rowan
2
4
3
5
149
193
Carson
2
4
3
5
132
203
C. Cabarrus
2
4
3
5
164
179
Cox Mill
2
4
2
6
99
246
NW Cabarrus
1
5
1
7
48
232
South Rowan
1
5
1
7
87
300
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Anson 29, Piedmont 17: Freshman Wesley Lear completed 12 of 17 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Bearcats. Matt Price rushed 23 times for 127 yards for the Panthers.
Sun Valley 47, Marvin Ridge 38: The visiting Mavericks were up 17-7 at halftime before Sun Valley surged. Sam Howell passed for 269 yards and three Spartan scores. Caleb Deveaux had 164 rushing yards for Marvin Ridge.
Weddington 41, Cuthbertson 15: The Warriors picked off two Cuthbertson passes and recovered two fumbles, helping set up the David Bayha-led offense.
This weeks top games: Sun Valley rallied past one top contender, Marvin Ridge, last Friday. This week, the Spartans face the other leading challenger, Weddington. That contest will be at Sun Valley.
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Sun Valley
2
0
7
1
356
178
Weddington
2
0
5
3
306
116
Anson
1
1
4
4
155
157
Marvin Ridge
1
1
4
4
285
188
Cuthbertson
0
2
3
5
207
210
Piedmont
0
2
3
5
158
166
BIG SOUTH 2A-3A
Ashbrook 49, East Gaston 27: British Brooks carried 14 times for 199 yards and three Green Wave touchdowns. East Gaston, which led 8-2 after the first quarter, got 147 rushing yards from Nick Ferens.
Hunter Huss 46, Lake Norman Charter 0: The Huskies took sole possession of first place, scoring 39 points in the middle two quarters. Akeythia Carson scored touchdowns on punt returns of 57 and 60 yards.
South Point 45, Forestview 3: The Jaguars entered this game with a 3-0 conference record but were battered by South Points ground game. Ty Tinker rushed for 105 yards and Jake Alexander for 100 more.
Stuart Cramer 54, North Gaston 25: Kaiser Cayton rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
This weeks top games: Having emerged as the conference leader, Hunter Huss has a big challenge this week with a road trip to Stuart Cramer. Forestview entertains Ashbrook, and South Point is at Lake Norman Charter.
BIG SOUTH 2A-3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Hunter Huss
4
0
5
3
256
140
Stuart Cramer
3
1
6
2
198
85
Forestview
3
1
5
3
152
117
South Point
3
1
4
4
229
121
Ashbrook
2
2
3
5
212
213
East Gaston
1
3
2
6
151
351
L. Norman Ch.
0
4
4
4
152
191
North Gaston
0
4
1
7
170
352
SOUTH MOUNTAIN 2A-3A
Crest 53, East Burke 6: Cameron Peeler completed 13 of 16 passes for 165 yards and four Charger touchdowns.
Draughn 35, East Rutherford 14: The visitors from Valdese slapped a tough defense on the Cavaliers, intercepting three East Rutherford passes and recovering two fumbles.
Kings Mountain 35, R-S Central 7: Dorian McClain ran for four Mountaineer touchdowns.
Shelby 35, Burns 7: The battle of Cleveland County unbeatens was dominated by the Golden Lions. Malik Sarratt passed for 295 yards and four touchdowns.
This weeks big games: Shelby is idle this week after its big victory over Burns. Crest is home against East Rutherford, and Burns tries to bounce back at Draughn. Kings Mountain visits Chase.
SOUTH MOUNTAIN 2A-3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Shelby
6
0
9
0
378
76
Burns
4
1
7
1
234
118
Crest
4
1
6
2
211
82
Kings Mountain
4
2
6
3
289
151
R-S Central
2
3
4
4
154
199
East Burke
2
3
2
6
91
255
Chase
1
4
3
4
115
159
Draughn
1
5
2
7
96
246
E. Rutherford
0
5
2
6
129
223
SOUTHERN DISTRICT 7 2A
East Lincoln 42, Newton-Conover 21: The Mustangs broke open a close game at halftime with three third-quarter touchdowns. Trevor Childers ran for three touchdowns for the winners. Tyler Stinson had 100 rushing yards for the Red Devils.
Lincolnton 48, Bunker Hill 0: Xavier McClain rushed 13 times for 208 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Sage Surratt caught five touchdown passes from Cordel Littlejohn.
Maiden 56, Bandys 40: The Bandys offense gave Maiden a tough test, but Caleb Farley rushed for 354 yards (yes, 354!) and five touchdowns in leading the Blue Devils.
West Caldwell 35, West Lincoln 13: The Warriors kept pace with Lincolnton in the league race, as Titus Tucker and Jeremy Boyce each ran for a pair of touchdowns.
This weeks top games: West Caldwells hopes of staying tied with Lincolnton face a big test, when East Lincoln pays a visit. Lincolnton travels to Newton-Conover, and Maiden is at West Lincoln.
SOUTHERN DISTRICT 7 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Lincolnton
4
0
8
0
393
151
West Caldwell
4
0
7
1
256
95
East Lincoln
3
1
7
1
329
99
Maiden
3
1
6
2
344
197
West Lincoln
2
2
5
3
193
161
Newton-Conover
0
4
4
4
282
183
Bandys
0
4
2
6
258
424
Bunker Hill
0
4
0
8
88
371
ROCKY RIVER 2A
Monroe 35, Mount Pleasant 6: The Redhawks, getting stronger each week, got two touchdown runs from sophomore Jahtwan Stafford.
Parkwood 17, Forest Hills 16: Balaam Sherrods 38-yard field goal made the difference for the Rebels. Jajuan Benton rushed for 126 yards for Forest Hills, which lost its second straight one-point decision.
West Stanly 51, Central Academy 0: Cam Brown threw two touchdown passes and Malik Jackson ran for a pair of scores.
This weeks top games: Monroe is home against Parkwood, and West Stanly entertains Forest Hills.
ROCKY RIVER 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Monroe
2
0
6
2
229
124
West Stanly
2
0
6
2
254
139
Parkwood
1
1
5
3
198
181
Mount Pleasant
1
1
3
5
214
243
Central Academy
0
2
1
7
90
304
Forest Hills
0
2
0
8
142
309
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
East Davidson 21, Thomasville 14
North Rowan 42, West Davidson 0: Corbin Smith threw three touchdown passes for the Cavaliers.
Salisbury 20, Lexington 10: Cameron Moore rushed for 128 yards and a pair of Salisbury touchdowns.
This weeks top games: North Rowan visits East Davidson in a showdown for first place. Salisbury hopes to continue its comeback when it travels to Thomasville.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
East Davidson
2
0
7
1
229
141
North Rowan
2
0
6
2
213
117
Thomasville
1
1
3
5
160
146
Salisbury
1
1
2
6
116
197
Lexington
0
2
3
4
189
155
West Davidson
0
2
3
5
135
222
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A
Bessemer City 30, Pine Lake Prep 0: Kevin Goodwin rushed 31 times for 207 yards and a pair of Yellowjacket touchdowns. The Pride was held to three first downs and 31 yards total offense.
Cherryville 37, Highland Tech 6: The Ironmen might only be 2-6 overall, but theyre 2-0 in conference play. They led 30-0 at halftime, and Justin Lemons rushed for 115 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Mountain Island Charter 63, Asheville Carolina Gladiators 0: Kyle Holcomb completed 11 of 13 passes for 474 yards and seven touchdowns.
Thomas Jefferson Academy 61, Community School of Davidson 14: Nomi McMullens, a sophomore, passed for 147 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 139 yards and another score.
This weeks top games: Bessemer City goes on the road against a dangerous Thomas Jefferson Academy squad. Cherryville is home against Pine Lake Prep.
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Bessemer City
4
0
6
2
218
93
Cherryville
2
0
2
6
150
219
Mtn. Island Ch.
4
1
7
1
346
65
Thomas Jeff Ac.
1
2
5
3
341
132
Pine Lake Prep
1
2
2
6
170
218
Comm. Sch. of Davidson
0
3
0
8
126
397
Highland Tech
0
4
1
7
27
374
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
East Montgomery 2, South Davidson 0 (forfeit): For the second time in three weeks, South Davidson forfeited because it did not have enough players.
North Moore 50, Albemarle 6: The Bulldogs fell behind 29-0 at halftime.
South Stanly 34, Chatham Central 0: The Rowdy Rebel defense was superb, picking off a pass, recovering a fumble, and recording four sacks.
West Montgomery 56, North Stanly 7: The Warriors had four running backs with 70 or more rushing yards, and their defense picked off four North Stanly passes.
This weeks top games: East Montgomery is home against North Moore, while West Montgomery entertains South Stanly.
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
E. Montgomery
6
0
9
0
376
103
W. Montgomery
5
0
8
0
375
88
North Moore
4
2
5
3
196
133
North Stanly
3
2
4
4
245
249
South Stanly
3
2
3
5
113
223
Chatham Central
1
4
2
6
130
326
Union Academy
1
4
2
6
129
249
Albemarle
1
4
1
7
74
371
S. Davidson
0
5
1
7
56
232
CISAA
Charlotte Christian 14, Charlotte Country Day 10: The Bucs gave Christian a scare. Garrett Shrader threw a touchdown pass for the victors, and Beau Snuggs picked off two Country Day passes. The Christian defense stopped Country Day at the 1 in the final seconds.
This weeks top games: First place is up for grabs when Charlotte Latin visits Charlotte Christian in a battle of unbeaten. Country Day travels to Providence Day in the renewal of an old rivalry.
CISAA
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Clt. Latin
1
0
8
0
341
122
Clt. Christian
1
0
8
0
340
107
Country Day
0
1
3
5
123
211
Providence Day
0
1
3
5
211
204
N.C. INDEPENDENTS
Arden Christ School 47, Hickory Grove Christian 0
Cabarrus Stallions 35, Tennessee Silverbacks 8 (Saturday)
Concord First Assembly 56, Southlake Christian 7: First Assembly built a 27-0 halftime lead and coasted.
Davidson Day 50, Statesville Christian 6: Nolan Groulx caught three touchdown passes and ran for another.
Hickory Hawks 28, Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee 13 (Saturday)
High Point Christian 35, Cannon School 10
Metrolina Christian 22, Northside Christian 8: Metrolina held its opponent to 11 rushing yards.
Pageland (SC) Central 34, Carolina Pride 13: Garrett Ward threw for 224 yards and a pair of Pride touchdowns.
Rock Hill Franklin Christian 33, New Covenant Knights 0 (Saturday)
Victory Christian 56, Christ the King 12
This weeks top games: Davidson Day faces a tough Harrells Christian team at Hough High School. Statesville Christian is home against SouthLake Christian. Concord First Assembly is idle.
OTHER N.C. INDEPENDENTS
W
L
PF
PA
Concord First Assembly
7
1
318
174
Statesville Christian
7
2
338
159
Davidson Day
6
2
336
138
Metrolina Christian
5
3
190
152
Northside Christian
5
3
229
162
Cabarrus Stallions
4
4
193
179
Cannon School
4
4
164
140
Hickory Hawks
4
4
208
224
Southlake Christian
3
5
164
253
Carolina Pride
2
5
109
254
New Covenant Knights
1
4
72
161
Victory Christian
1
5
98
295
Hick. Grove Christian
1
7
93
295
Christ the King
0
8
40
450
SOUTH CAROLINA
REGION 4 5A
Northwestern 40, Clover 21: The Trojans led 33-7 after three quarters. Gage Moloney ran for a touchdown and passes for another. Clover got two touchdown runs from Semaj Lakin.
Duncan Byrnes 42, Nation Ford 27: Kirk Rygol threw for 438 yards and three Falcon touchdowns. Five of the receptions went to Alex Stennett.
Rock Hill 48, Fort Mill 28: The Bearcats had their biggest game of the season, as Logan McFadden completed 21 of 27 passes for 208 yards. Their defense picked off three Fort Mill passes. Ryan DeLuca threw for 192 yards and ran for 107 in a losing cause.
This weeks top game: Northwestern visits Nation Ford, with the winner taking a giant step toward the region championship and a high seed in the 5A playoffs.
REGION 4 5A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Northwestern
2
0
7
1
300
149
Nation Ford
2
0
6
2
280
167
Rock Hill
1
1
2
6
244
281
Fort Mill
1
2
3
5
196
223
Clover
0
3
5
3
207
171
REGION 3 4A
Ridge View 28, Richland Northeast 14
South Pointe 36, Lancaster 14: Voshon St. Hill rushed for 113 yards and four Stallion touchdowns.
York 10, Blythewood Westwood 8: The Cougars won with a fourth-quarter field goal.
This weeks top games: South Pointe is home against Richland Northeast. York visits Lancaster.
REGION 3 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
South Pointe
2
0
6
1
206
125
York
2
0
3
4
185
186
Ridge View
1
1
6
1
217
198
Lancaster
1
1
4
3
157
132
Richland NE
0
2
4
3
222
153
Westwood
0
2
2
5
101
169
REGION 4 3A
Chester 58, Camden 33: The Cyclones improved to 7-1 with 450 yards total offense and 45 points in the first half. Malik Williams ran for three scores.
Indian Land 13, Columbia 6: The Warriors logged their first 3A victory.
This weeks top game: Chester faces a tough test with a road trip to Fairfield Central.
REGION 4 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Chester
2
0
7
1
345
126
Fairfield Central
1
0
5
2
194
109
Indian Land
1
1
2
6
119
251
Camden
0
1
3
4
219
252
Columbia
0
2
2
5
131
192
REGION 4 2A
Buford at North Central: This game was postponed to Nov. 11, due to cleanup efforts from Hurricane Matthew.
Andrew Jackson 21, Chesterfield 14
Lee Central at Cheraw: This game also was postponed to Nov. 11, due to the hurricane impact.
Pageland Central 34, Carolina Pride 13: The Eagles held the Pride to minus-21 yards rushing.
This weeks top games: Cheraw has the week off. Lee Central is home against Andrew Jackson in a game with title implications.
REGION 4 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Cheraw
4
0
7
1
232
98
Lee Central
3
0
7
0
254
94
Andrew Jackson
3
1
5
2
126
123
Central Pageland
1
2
4
3
154
133
Buford
1
2
2
5
189
251
North Central
0
3
3
4
146
179
Chesterfield
0
4
3
5
213
206
REGION 2 1A
McBee 42, Great Falls 6
Lamar 58, Timmonsville 8
This weeks top game: Lewisville, idle last week, is home against Timmonsville. McBee has a home nonconference game against Camden Military.
REGION 2 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
McBee
2
0
5
2
208
156
Timmonsville
1
0
3
4
143
135
Lamar
1
1
7
1
289
111
Lewisville
0
1
6
1
236
112
Great Falls
0
2
0
8
77
370
S.C. INDEPENDENTS
Carolina Crusaders 38, Pembroke (Ga.) Coastal Homeschool 0: The Rock Hill-based Crusaders rolled, building a 26-0 halftime lead.
Franklin Academy 33, New Covenant Knights 0: Franklin improved to 2-6 with an easy victory over its Charlotte-based opponent.
S.C. INDEPENDENTS
W
L
PF
PA
Carolina Crusaders
4
5
146
211
Franklin Academy
2
6
122
231
Comments