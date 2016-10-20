7 area high school football games to watch Friday night

Mallard Creek (6-2, 3-1) at A.L. Brown (6-2, 2-1), 7:30 p.m.: Two teams coming off MECKA 4A losses in what could be a defensive struggle. The winner stays in the title race.
Charlotte Catholic (4-0, 7-1) at West Mecklenburg (4-0, 7-1), 7 p.m.: Quarterback Richard Latimer and the high-scoring Hawks’ offense in SoMeck 4A showdown against Catholic’s tough defense.
West Rowan (7-1, 6-0) at Concord (6-2, 5-1), 7:30 p.m.: Running back Jovon Quarles leads the visiting Falcons against the Spiders and quarterback Jacob Irby in this South Piedmont 3A game.
Weddington (5-3, 2-0) at Sun Valley (7-1, 2-0), 7:30 p.m.: No lead will be safe enough in what should be a high-scoring Southern Carolina 3A clash.
Hunter Huss (5-3, 4-0) at Stuart Cramer (6-2, 3-1), 7:30 p.m.: The Huskies hope to hold their Big South 2A-3A lead against the league’s top defensive unit.
Charlotte Latin (8-0, 1-0) at Charlotte Christian (8-0, 1-0), 7:30 p.m. : These CISAA giants meet in what could be a preview of the state independent schools’ title game.
Northwestern (7-1, 2-0) at Nation Ford (6-2, 2-0), 7:30 p.m.: The Region 4 5A title probably will be decided in Fort Mill between these explosive offenses.
Steve Lyttle
Comments