This week’s games

Games at 7:30, unless noted.
North Carolina
FRIDAY
MECKA 4A
Hough (2-1, 5-3) at West Charlotte (2-2, 2-7), 7
Mallard Creek (3-1, 6-2) at A.L. Brown (2-1, 6-2)
Vance (2-1, 6-2) at North Mecklenburg (1-2, 3-5), 7
Southern Meck 4A
Berry (0-4, 1-7) at Ardrey Kell (3-1, 5-3), 7
Charlotte Catholic (4-0, 7-1) at West Mecklenburg (4-0, 7-1), 7
Olympic (0-4, 2-6) at South Mecklenburg (2-2, 4-4), 7
Providence (2-2, 3-5) at Harding (1-3, 3-5), 7
Southwestern 4A
Butler (4-0, 8-1) at Porter Ridge (2-1, 5-3)
Garinger (0-4, 0-9) at East Mecklenburg (1-2, 4-4), 7
Myers Park (2-1, 7-1) at Independence (1-2, 1-7), 7
North Piedmont 3A-4A
Mooresville (4-0, 6-2) at Alexander Central (2-2, 6-2)
North Iredell (0-4, 0-8) at Lake Norman (4-0, 8-0)
South Iredell (2-2, 5-3) at North Lincoln (1-3, 1-7)
Statesville (2-2, 3-5) at West Iredell (1-3, 3-5)
Northwestern 3A-4A
Freedom (3-1, 5-3) at Hibriten (4-0, 8-0)
Hickory (2-2, 2-6) at Fred T. Foard (0-4, 2-6)
Patton (3-1, 6-2) at Watauga (3-1, 5-3)
South Caldwell (0-4, 0-8) at St. Stephens (1-3, 2-6)
South Piedmont 3A
Carson (2-4, 3-5) at Northwest Cabarrus (1-5, 1-7)
Cox Mill (2-4, 2-6) at Central Cabarrus (2-4, 3-5)
Hickory Ridge (4-2, 6-2) at South Rowan (1-5, 1-7)
Jay M. Robinson (5-1, 6-2) at East Rowan (2-4, 3-5)
West Rowan (6-0, 7-1) at Concord (5-1, 6-2)
Southern Carolina 3A
Cuthbertson (0-2, 3-5) at Anson (1-1, 4-4)
Piedmont (0-2, 3-5) at Marvin Ridge (1-1, 4-4)
Weddington (2-0, 5-3) at Sun Valley (2-0, 7-1)
Big South 2A-3A
Ashbrook (2-2, 3-5) at Forestview (3-1, 5-3)
East Gaston (1-3, 2-6) at North Gaston (0-4, 1-7)
Hunter Huss (4-0, 5-3) at Stuart Cramer (3-1, 6-2)
South Point (3-1, 4-4) at Lake Norman Charter (0-4, 4-4)
South Mountain 2A-3A
Burns (4-1, 7-1) at Draughn (1-5, 2-7), 7
East Burke (2-3, 2-6) at R-S Central (2-3, 4-4)
East Rutherford (0-5, 2-6) at Crest (4-1, 6-2)
Kings Mountain (4-2, 6-3) at Chase (1-4, 3-4)
Rocky River 2A
Central Academy (0-2, 1-7) at Mount Pleasant (1-1, 3-5)
Forest Hills (0-2, 0-8) at West Stanly (2-0, 6-2)
Parkwood (1-1, 5-3) at Monroe (2-0, 6-2)
Southern District 7 2A
Bandys (0-4, 2-6) at Bunker Hill (0-4, 0-8)
East Lincoln (3-1, 7-1) at West Caldwell (4-0, 7-1)
Lincolnton (4-0, 8-0) at Newton-Conover (0-4, 4-4)
Maiden (3-1, 6-2) at West Lincoln (2-2, 5-3)
Southern Piedmont 1A
Bessemer City (4-0, 6-2) at Thomas Jefferson Academy (1-2, 5-3)
Community School of Davidson (0-3, 0-8) at Highland Tech (0-4, 1-7)
Pine Lake Prep (1-2, 2-6) at Cherryville (2-0, 2-6)
Yadkin Valley 1A
Chatham Central (1-4, 2-6) at Union Academy (1-4, 2-6), 7
North Moore (4-2, 5-3) at East Montgomery (6-0, 9-0), 7
North Stanly (3-2, 4-4) at Albemarle (1-4, 1-7), 7
South Stanly (3-2, 3-5) at West Montgomery (5-0, 8-0), 7
CISAA
Charlotte Country Day (0-1, 3-5) at Providence Day (0-1, 3-5)
Charlotte Latin (1-0, 8-0) at Charlotte Christian (1-0, 8-0)
N.C. nonconference
Arden Christ School (6-1) at Concord First Assembly (7-1)
Carolina Pride (2-5) vs. Rabun Gap (Ga.)-Nacoochee (3-5), at Weddington, 7
Christ the King (0-8) at Hickory Christian (4-4)
Davidson Day (6-2) vs. Harrells Christian (5-4), at Hough, 7
Hickory Grove Christian (1-7) at Fayetteville Trinity Christian (6-1), 7
Metrolina Christian (5-3) at Cannon School (4-4)
Northside Christian (5-3) at High Point Christian (5-1)
Southlake Christian (3-5) at Statesville Christian (7-2)
Victory Christian (1-5) at Mountain Island Charter (7-1)
South Carolina
Region 4 5A
Clover (0-3, 5-3) at Rock Hill (1-1, 2-6)
Northwestern (2-0, 7-1) at Nation Ford (2-0, 6-2)
S.C. Region 3 4A
Richland Northeast (0-2, 4-3) at South Pointe (2-0, 6-1)
Ridge View (1-1, 6-1) at Blythewood Westwood (0-2, 2-5)
York (2-0, 5-4) at Lancaster (1-1, 4-3)
S.C. Region 4 3A
Chester (2-0, 7-1) at Fairfield Central (1-0, 5-2)
Indian Land (1-1, 2-6) at Camden (0-1, 3-4)
Nonconference
Spartanburg Dorman (5-3) at Fort Mill (3-5)
