October 20, 2016 5:38 PM

This week’s games

Games at 7:30, unless noted.

North Carolina

FRIDAY

(All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise)

MECKA 4A

Hough (2-1, 5-3) at West Charlotte (2-2, 2-7), 7

Mallard Creek (3-1, 6-2) at A.L. Brown (2-1, 6-2)

Vance (2-1, 6-2) at North Mecklenburg (1-2, 3-5), 7

Southern Meck 4A

Berry (0-4, 1-7) at Ardrey Kell (3-1, 5-3), 7

Charlotte Catholic (4-0, 7-1) at West Mecklenburg (4-0, 7-1), 7

Olympic (0-4, 2-6) at South Mecklenburg (2-2, 4-4), 7

Providence (2-2, 3-5) at Harding (1-3, 3-5), 7

Southwestern 4A

Butler (4-0, 8-1) at Porter Ridge (2-1, 5-3)

Garinger (0-4, 0-9) at East Mecklenburg (1-2, 4-4), 7

Myers Park (2-1, 7-1) at Independence (1-2, 1-7), 7

North Piedmont 3A-4A

Mooresville (4-0, 6-2) at Alexander Central (2-2, 6-2)

North Iredell (0-4, 0-8) at Lake Norman (4-0, 8-0)

South Iredell (2-2, 5-3) at North Lincoln (1-3, 1-7)

Statesville (2-2, 3-5) at West Iredell (1-3, 3-5)

Northwestern 3A-4A

Freedom (3-1, 5-3) at Hibriten (4-0, 8-0)

Hickory (2-2, 2-6) at Fred T. Foard (0-4, 2-6)

Patton (3-1, 6-2) at Watauga (3-1, 5-3)

South Caldwell (0-4, 0-8) at St. Stephens (1-3, 2-6)

South Piedmont 3A

Carson (2-4, 3-5) at Northwest Cabarrus (1-5, 1-7)

Cox Mill (2-4, 2-6) at Central Cabarrus (2-4, 3-5)

Hickory Ridge (4-2, 6-2) at South Rowan (1-5, 1-7)

Jay M. Robinson (5-1, 6-2) at East Rowan (2-4, 3-5)

West Rowan (6-0, 7-1) at Concord (5-1, 6-2)

Southern Carolina 3A

Cuthbertson (0-2, 3-5) at Anson (1-1, 4-4)

Piedmont (0-2, 3-5) at Marvin Ridge (1-1, 4-4)

Weddington (2-0, 5-3) at Sun Valley (2-0, 7-1)

Big South 2A-3A

Ashbrook (2-2, 3-5) at Forestview (3-1, 5-3)

East Gaston (1-3, 2-6) at North Gaston (0-4, 1-7)

Hunter Huss (4-0, 5-3) at Stuart Cramer (3-1, 6-2)

South Point (3-1, 4-4) at Lake Norman Charter (0-4, 4-4)

South Mountain 2A-3A

Burns (4-1, 7-1) at Draughn (1-5, 2-7), 7

East Burke (2-3, 2-6) at R-S Central (2-3, 4-4)

East Rutherford (0-5, 2-6) at Crest (4-1, 6-2)

Kings Mountain (4-2, 6-3) at Chase (1-4, 3-4)

Rocky River 2A

Central Academy (0-2, 1-7) at Mount Pleasant (1-1, 3-5)

Forest Hills (0-2, 0-8) at West Stanly (2-0, 6-2)

Parkwood (1-1, 5-3) at Monroe (2-0, 6-2)

Southern District 7 2A

Bandys (0-4, 2-6) at Bunker Hill (0-4, 0-8)

East Lincoln (3-1, 7-1) at West Caldwell (4-0, 7-1)

Lincolnton (4-0, 8-0) at Newton-Conover (0-4, 4-4)

Maiden (3-1, 6-2) at West Lincoln (2-2, 5-3)

Southern Piedmont 1A

Bessemer City (4-0, 6-2) at Thomas Jefferson Academy (1-2, 5-3)

Community School of Davidson (0-3, 0-8) at Highland Tech (0-4, 1-7)

Pine Lake Prep (1-2, 2-6) at Cherryville (2-0, 2-6)

Yadkin Valley 1A

Chatham Central (1-4, 2-6) at Union Academy (1-4, 2-6), 7

North Moore (4-2, 5-3) at East Montgomery (6-0, 9-0), 7

North Stanly (3-2, 4-4) at Albemarle (1-4, 1-7), 7

South Stanly (3-2, 3-5) at West Montgomery (5-0, 8-0), 7

CISAA

Charlotte Country Day (0-1, 3-5) at Providence Day (0-1, 3-5)

Charlotte Latin (1-0, 8-0) at Charlotte Christian (1-0, 8-0)

N.C. nonconference

Arden Christ School (6-1) at Concord First Assembly (7-1)

Carolina Pride (2-5) vs. Rabun Gap (Ga.)-Nacoochee (3-5), at Weddington, 7

Christ the King (0-8) at Hickory Christian (4-4)

Davidson Day (6-2) vs. Harrells Christian (5-4), at Hough, 7

Hickory Grove Christian (1-7) at Fayetteville Trinity Christian (6-1), 7

Metrolina Christian (5-3) at Cannon School (4-4)

Northside Christian (5-3) at High Point Christian (5-1)

Southlake Christian (3-5) at Statesville Christian (7-2)

Victory Christian (1-5) at Mountain Island Charter (7-1)

South Carolina

Region 4 5A

Clover (0-3, 5-3) at Rock Hill (1-1, 2-6)

Northwestern (2-0, 7-1) at Nation Ford (2-0, 6-2)

S.C. Region 3 4A

Richland Northeast (0-2, 4-3) at South Pointe (2-0, 6-1)

Ridge View (1-1, 6-1) at Blythewood Westwood (0-2, 2-5)

York (2-0, 5-4) at Lancaster (1-1, 4-3)

S.C. Region 4 3A

Chester (2-0, 7-1) at Fairfield Central (1-0, 5-2)

Indian Land (1-1, 2-6) at Camden (0-1, 3-4)

Nonconference

Spartanburg Dorman (5-3) at Fort Mill (3-5)

High School Sports

