Covenant Day hires new boys basketball coach

Covenant Day boys basketball coach Kameron Law has accepted a job with the Houston Rockets and has left the school. Covenant Day has hired Kevin Noch as its new coach.
Noch was assistant varsity and head boys junior varsity coach at Marvin Ridge during the 2014-15 season. He was also head coach of the 2009 state championship team from Cleveland (Ohio) Central Catholic High.
"I am excited for Coach Noch to join the Lions coaching staff,” Covenant Day athletics director Sherry Kapelar said. “He understands coaching is more than what happens between the lines on the basketball court and has a heart for helping students meet their potential on and off the court. He will provide year-round leadership to our entire basketball program, from lower school to the high school level. Coach Noch, whose teams are known for their defense, will bring intensity to our program and will have our varsity team competing at the highest level by the end of the season."
