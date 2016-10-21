Gallery: Charlotte Christian vs Charlotte Latin

Charlotte Latin running back DeMarkes Stradford, center, fights for yardage as the Charlotte Christian defense looks to make the tackle during second quarter action on Friday, October 21, 2016 at Charlotte Christian School.
Charlotte Latin quarterback Bates Jones tosses the ball over a rushing Charlotte Christian defender to a receiver during first quarter action on Friday, October 21, 2016 at Charlotte Christian School.
Charlotte Latin running back DeMarkes Stradford continues to fight for yardage as the Charlotte Christian defense wraps him up during first quarter action on Friday, October 21, 2016 at Charlotte Christian School.
Charlotte Latin Martin Sumichrast turns in an effort to pick up yardage following a pass reception as Charlotte Christian defensive back Obi Egbuna looks to make the tackle during second quarter action on Friday, October 21, 2016 at Charlotte Christian School.
Charlotte Latin wide receiver Conrad Song picks up yardage following a pass reception against Charlotte Christian during second quarter action on Friday, October 21, 2016 at Charlotte Christian School.
Charlotte Latin wide receiver Melvin Rouse, left, breaks free of Charlotte Christian defensive back Willi Lohoff-Gaida, right, during second quarter action on Friday, October 21, 2016 at Charlotte Christian School.
Charlotte Latin wide receiver Ryan Ensor, back to camera, is congratulated by his teammates after catching a touchdown pass against Charlotte Christian during second quarter action on Friday, October 21, 2016 at Charlotte Christian School.
Charlotte Latin wide receiver Melvin Rouse, right is congratulated by teammate Conrad Song, center, after catching a pass and running for touchdown against Charlotte Christian during second quarter action on Friday, October 21, 2016 at Charlotte Christian School.
Charlotte Latin running back DeMarkes Stradford rushes for yardage as the Charlotte Christian defense attempts to make the tackle during fourth quarter action on Friday, October 21, 2016 at Charlotte Christian School.
Charlotte Latin quarterback Bates Jones rushes for yardage against the Charlotte Christian defense during fourth quarter action on Friday, October 21, 2016 at Charlotte Christian School.
Charlotte Latin defensive lineman Eddie Crutchfield, center, rushes Charlotte Christian quarterback Garrett Shrader, left, during fourth quarter action on Friday, October 21, 2016 at Charlotte Christian School.
Charlotte Latin defensive lineman Denton Clark, center, tackles Charlotte Christian quarterback Garrett Shrader, left, during fourth quarter action on Friday, October 21, 2016 at Charlotte Christian School.
Charlotte Latin wide receiver Melvin Rouse, left, is knocked to the turf by Charlotte Christian defensive lineman Bryden Reed during fourth quarter action on Friday, October 21, 2016 at Charlotte Christian School.
The Charlotte Latin defense sacks Charlotte Christian quarterback Garrett Shrader, center, during third quarter action on Friday, October 21, 2016 at Charlotte Christian School.
Charlotte Latin quarterback Bates Jones falls into the end zone for the team's final touchdown against Charlotte Christian during fourth quarter action on Friday, October 21, 2016 at Charlotte Christian School.
