Charlotte Catholic clobbers West Mecklenburg, controls SoMeck 4A

Charlotte Catholic is still boss in SoMeck 4A football.
The Cougars jumped on West Mecklenburg early and cruised to a 42-6 league win Friday, leaving Catholic a game clear of its nearest rival. The victory was the Cougars’ eighth straight after a season-opening loss.
“We’re happy with this team,” Catholic coach Mike Brodowicz said. “Every year, especially after coming back with the state championship, they thought the target was on our back. We knew we’ll get people’s ‘A’ game and they want to beat the state champ. The kids stepped up.”
Catholic set the tone by turning two turnovers on West Meck’s first two possessions into touchdowns. The Hawks, who had their seven-game win streak snapped, moved the ball but were undone by turnovers that left the Cougars in prime scoring territory.
“When you’re playing at the other team’s stadium, you try not to give them any momentum,” Brodowicz said. “Obviously, we have a reputation that we’re a pretty good football club, so we wanted to strike early and take a little bit of fight out of them.”
Catholic running back Milan Howard rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, and quarterback Brady Berger struck for scoring passes of 20 yards to Brady Berger and 65 yards to Jimmy Abate. By halftime, the Cougars were rolling with a 28-0 advantage.
Records: West Mecklenburg 7-2, 4-1. Charlotte Catholic 8-1, 5-0.
Worth mentioning: Howard had 103 yards rushing on 12 first-half carries as Catholic rolled up 333 yards during that span. For the second straight week, Catholic’s defense didn’t allow a touchdown.
What’s next: Charlotte Catholic will take on Ardrey Kell at home in a SoMeck 4A game. West Mecklenburg will host Berry Academy.
