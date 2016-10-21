Friday’s football scores and next week’s schedule

How the Sweet 16 fared
Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area:
Team
Cl.
This week
Next week
1. RH South Pointe (7-1)
4A
d. Richland NE 42-20
at York
2. Butler (9-1)
4A
d. Porter Ridge 55-17
Bye
3. Vance (8-1)
4A
d. North Meck 55-7
vs Hopewell
4. RH Northwestern (8-1)
5A
d. Nation Ford 38-25
vs Rock Hill
5. Mallard Creek (7-2)
4A
d. A.L. Brown 24-7
Bye
6. Char. Christian (8-1)
IND
lost 35-10 to Latin
at Providence Day
7. Char. Catholic (8-1)
4A
d. West Meck 42-6
vs Ardrey Kell
8. Char. Latin (9-0)
IND
d. Christian 35-10
9. Lake Norman (9-0)
4A
d. North Iredell 49-14
at Mooresville
10. West Meck (7-2)
4A
lost to Catholic 42-6
vs Berry
11. Myers Park (8-1)
4A
d. Independence 47-7
vs Garinger
12. Davidson Day (7-2)
IND
d. Harrells Christian 41-0
at Rabun Gap-
Nacoochee
13. Lincolnton (9-0)
2A
d. Newton Conover 49-6
vs West Caldwell
14. East Lincoln (7-2)
2A
lost 42-32 to West Caldwell
at Maiden
15. Sun Valley (7-2)
3A
lost 48-19 to Weddington
at Cuthbertson
16. A.L. Brown (6-3)
4A
lost 24-7 to Mallard Creek
at West Charlotte
Friday’s scores
North Carolina
Apex Middle Creek 51, Friendship 6
Belmont South Point 48, Lake Norman Charter 0
Bethel Assembly 52, Community Christian 14
Brevard 43, Sylva Smoky Mountain 0
Bunn 9, South Granville 3
Camden County 16, Perquimans 12
Cape Fear 42, Fayetteville Smith 7
Cary Panther Creek 51, Apex 6
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 56, Charlotte Berry Tech 6
Charlotte Catholic 42, West Mecklenburg 6
Charlotte Country Day 28, Charlotte Providence Day 9
Charlotte Harding 54, Charlotte Providence 46
Charlotte Latin 35, Charlotte Christian 10
Charlotte Mallard Creek 24, Kannapolis Brown 7
Charlotte Myers Park 47, Charlotte Independence 7
Charlotte Olympic 43, South Mecklenburg 14
Charlotte Vance 48, North Mecklenburg 7
Clayton Cleveland 56, Smithfield-Selma 7
Clinton 55, West Bladen 0
Concord Cox Mill 17, Central Cabarrus 2
Cornelius Hough 31, West Charlotte 0
Davidson Day 41, Harrells Christian 0
Durham Riverside 13, Durham Jordan 7
East Duplin 17, Jacksonville Northside 7
East Forsyth 42, Southwest Guilford 14
East Mecklenburg 70, Charlotte Garinger 6
East Wilkes 34, Boonville Starmount 0
Eastern Alamance 43, Rockingham County 7
Elizabeth City Northeastern 46, Pasquotank County 6
Fayetteville Sanford 44, Fayetteville Byrd 8
Fayetteville Westover 21, Southern Lee 20
Garner 57, Knightdale 0
Greensboro Dudley 47, Greensboro Grimsley 0
Hendersonville 38, Swannanoa C.D. Owen 21
Holly Springs 41, Raleigh Athens Drive 14
Hope Mills South View 40, Fayetteville Britt 6
Lake Norman 49, North Iredell 14
Lee County 26, Cameron Union Pines 0
Lenoir Hibriten 53, Morganton Freedom 0
Lincolnton 49, Newton-Conover 6
Mooresville 35, Alexander Central 14
Murphy 55, Hayesville 0
New Bern 29, Pikeville Aycock 11
Newton Grove Midway 28, Rocky Point Trask 19
North Brunswick 21, Holly Ridge Dixon 6
North Davidson 49, Winston-Salem Reynolds 7
North Edgecombe 48, Northampton County 8
North Rowan 14, East Davidson 13
North Stanly 51, Albemarle 0
Northern Durham 42, East Chapel Hill 0
Orange 42, Chapel Hill 0
Pamlico County 22, Lejeune 8
Pinetown Northside 20, Jones County 12
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 56, Person 27
Raleigh Millbrook 17, Wake Forest Heritage 15
Raleigh Sanderson 40, Raleigh Enloe 0
Raleigh Wakefield 49, Raleigh Broughton 0
Richmond County 55, Lumberton 19
Roanoke Rapids 28, Franklinton 6
Rocky Mount 47, Wilson Fike 14
Rolesville 34, Harnett Central 26
Scotland 28, Hoke County 2
South Iredell 44, North Lincoln 13
South Robeson 28, West Columbus 20
Southampton Academy, Va. 53, Cary Christian 6
Southern Guilford 49, Southwestern Randolph 6
Southern Nash 35, Wilson Hunt 6
Southern Pines Pinecrest 41, Pembroke Swett 17
SouthWest Edgecombe 21, Farmville Central 17
Topsail 51, South Brunswick 7
Union 18, Pender 13
Wake Forest 24, Raleigh Leesville Road 17
Warsaw Kenan 61, Newton Grove Hobbton 14
Watauga County 49, Morganton Patton 7
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 40, Monroe Piedmont 13
Waynesville Tuscola 56, West Henderson 0
West Craven 46, Jacksonville White Oak 0
West Johnston 48, Clayton 0
West Montgomery 49, South Stanly 0
Whiteville 42, East Columbus 0
South Carolina
Academic Magnet 28, Burke 0
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 20, Barnwell 13
Carvers Bay 20, Johnsonville 6
Colleton Prep 56, John Paul II 21
Dillon 36, Georgetown 22
Dillon Christian 26, Carolina Academy 3
Dorchester Academy 23, Calhoun Academy 20
Dorman 38, Fort Mill 7
Florence Christian 21, Augusta Christian, Ga. 7
Heathwood Hall 40, Orangeburg Prep 17
Hemingway 18, Green Sea Floyds 12
Lake City 37, Aynor 14
Lamar 48, Great Falls 0
Liberty 28, Ninety Six 14
Manning 26, Bishop England 22
Northwood Academy 47, Hilton Head Prep 29
Powdersville 42, Berea 14
Saluda 58, C.A. Johnson 0
Strom Thurmond 42, Pelion 0
Summerville 15, Stratford 0
W. Wyman King Academy 46, Laurens Academy 20
Walhalla 35, West Oak 6
Williston-Elko 30, Blackville-Hilda 6
Woodland 48, North Charleston 0
Next week’s games
North Carolina
FRIDAY
A.L. Brown at West Charlotte, 7
Alexander Central at Statesville
Ardrey Kell at Charlotte Catholic
Berry at West Mecklenburg, 7
Carson at Hickory Ridge
Central Academy at Forest Hills
Charlotte Christian at Providence Day
Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Country Day
Cherryville at Community School of Davidson
Concord at Northwest Cabarrus
Concord First Assembly at Victory Christian
Davidson Day at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, 4
East Lincoln at Maiden
East Mecklenburg at Porter Ridge
East Rowan at Central Cabarrus
Forestview at Hunter Huss
Garinger at Myers Park, 7
Harding at Olympic, 7
Hickory Grove at Metrolina Christian
Highland Tech at Bessemer City
Hopewell at Vance, 7
Jay M. Robinson at South Rowan
Lake Norman at Mooresville
Lake Norman Charter at Ashbrook
Marvin Ridge at Anson
Mountain Island Charter at Cannon School
Mount Pleasant at Parkwood
New Covenant Knights at Hickory Hawks
North Gaston at South Point
North Iredell at South Iredell
North Mecklenburg at Hough, 7
Northside Christian at SouthLake Christian
Piedmont at Weddington
Providence at South Mecklenburg, 7
Rocky River at Independence, 7
Sandhill Titans at Carolina Pride
Statesville Christian at Fayetteville Christian
Stuart Cramer at East Gaston
Sun Valley at Cuthbertson
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Pine Lake Prep
Union Academy at Albemarle
West Caldwell at Lincolnton
West Iredell at North Lincoln
West Lincoln at Bandys
West Rowan at Cox Mill
West Stanly at Monroe
SATURDAY
Grace Crossing at Christ the King, 5
South Carolina
FRIDAY
Boiling Springs at Clover
Fairfield Central at Indian Land
Fort Mill at Nation Ford
Rock Hill at Northwestern
Sandhill Titans at Carolina Pride
South Pointe (SC) at York
BYES: Butler, Mallard Creek.
