October 21, 2016 11:07 PM

Friday’s football scores and next week’s schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

How the Sweet 16 fared

Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area:

Team

Cl.

This week

Next week

1. RH South Pointe (7-1)

4A

d. Richland NE 42-20

at York

2. Butler (9-1)

4A

d. Porter Ridge 55-17

Bye

3. Vance (8-1)

4A

d. North Meck 55-7

vs Hopewell

4. RH Northwestern (8-1)

5A

d. Nation Ford 38-25

vs Rock Hill

5. Mallard Creek (7-2)

4A

d. A.L. Brown 24-7

Bye

6. Char. Christian (8-1)

IND

lost 35-10 to Latin

at Providence Day

7. Char. Catholic (8-1)

4A

d. West Meck 42-6

vs Ardrey Kell

8. Char. Latin (9-0)

IND

d. Christian 35-10

9. Lake Norman (9-0)

4A

d. North Iredell 49-14

at Mooresville

10. West Meck (7-2)

4A

lost to Catholic 42-6

vs Berry

11. Myers Park (8-1)

4A

d. Independence 47-7

vs Garinger

12. Davidson Day (7-2)

IND

d. Harrells Christian 41-0

at Rabun Gap-

Nacoochee

13. Lincolnton (9-0)

2A

d. Newton Conover 49-6

vs West Caldwell

14. East Lincoln (7-2)

2A

lost 42-32 to West Caldwell

at Maiden

15. Sun Valley (7-2)

3A

lost 48-19 to Weddington

at Cuthbertson

16. A.L. Brown (6-3)

4A

lost 24-7 to Mallard Creek

at West Charlotte

Friday’s scores

North Carolina

Apex Middle Creek 51, Friendship 6

Belmont South Point 48, Lake Norman Charter 0

Bethel Assembly 52, Community Christian 14

Brevard 43, Sylva Smoky Mountain 0

Bunn 9, South Granville 3

Camden County 16, Perquimans 12

Cape Fear 42, Fayetteville Smith 7

Cary Panther Creek 51, Apex 6

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 56, Charlotte Berry Tech 6

Charlotte Catholic 42, West Mecklenburg 6

Charlotte Country Day 28, Charlotte Providence Day 9

Charlotte Harding 54, Charlotte Providence 46

Charlotte Latin 35, Charlotte Christian 10

Charlotte Mallard Creek 24, Kannapolis Brown 7

Charlotte Myers Park 47, Charlotte Independence 7

Charlotte Olympic 43, South Mecklenburg 14

Charlotte Vance 48, North Mecklenburg 7

Clayton Cleveland 56, Smithfield-Selma 7

Clinton 55, West Bladen 0

Concord Cox Mill 17, Central Cabarrus 2

Cornelius Hough 31, West Charlotte 0

Davidson Day 41, Harrells Christian 0

Durham Riverside 13, Durham Jordan 7

East Duplin 17, Jacksonville Northside 7

East Forsyth 42, Southwest Guilford 14

East Mecklenburg 70, Charlotte Garinger 6

East Wilkes 34, Boonville Starmount 0

Eastern Alamance 43, Rockingham County 7

Elizabeth City Northeastern 46, Pasquotank County 6

Fayetteville Sanford 44, Fayetteville Byrd 8

Fayetteville Westover 21, Southern Lee 20

Garner 57, Knightdale 0

Greensboro Dudley 47, Greensboro Grimsley 0

Hendersonville 38, Swannanoa C.D. Owen 21

Holly Springs 41, Raleigh Athens Drive 14

Hope Mills South View 40, Fayetteville Britt 6

Lake Norman 49, North Iredell 14

Lee County 26, Cameron Union Pines 0

Lenoir Hibriten 53, Morganton Freedom 0

Lincolnton 49, Newton-Conover 6

Mooresville 35, Alexander Central 14

Murphy 55, Hayesville 0

New Bern 29, Pikeville Aycock 11

Newton Grove Midway 28, Rocky Point Trask 19

North Brunswick 21, Holly Ridge Dixon 6

North Davidson 49, Winston-Salem Reynolds 7

North Edgecombe 48, Northampton County 8

North Rowan 14, East Davidson 13

North Stanly 51, Albemarle 0

Northern Durham 42, East Chapel Hill 0

Orange 42, Chapel Hill 0

Pamlico County 22, Lejeune 8

Pinetown Northside 20, Jones County 12

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 56, Person 27

Raleigh Millbrook 17, Wake Forest Heritage 15

Raleigh Sanderson 40, Raleigh Enloe 0

Raleigh Wakefield 49, Raleigh Broughton 0

Richmond County 55, Lumberton 19

Roanoke Rapids 28, Franklinton 6

Rocky Mount 47, Wilson Fike 14

Rolesville 34, Harnett Central 26

Scotland 28, Hoke County 2

South Iredell 44, North Lincoln 13

South Robeson 28, West Columbus 20

Southampton Academy, Va. 53, Cary Christian 6

Southern Guilford 49, Southwestern Randolph 6

Southern Nash 35, Wilson Hunt 6

Southern Pines Pinecrest 41, Pembroke Swett 17

SouthWest Edgecombe 21, Farmville Central 17

Topsail 51, South Brunswick 7

Union 18, Pender 13

Wake Forest 24, Raleigh Leesville Road 17

Warsaw Kenan 61, Newton Grove Hobbton 14

Watauga County 49, Morganton Patton 7

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 40, Monroe Piedmont 13

Waynesville Tuscola 56, West Henderson 0

West Craven 46, Jacksonville White Oak 0

West Johnston 48, Clayton 0

West Montgomery 49, South Stanly 0

Whiteville 42, East Columbus 0

South Carolina

Academic Magnet 28, Burke 0

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 20, Barnwell 13

Carvers Bay 20, Johnsonville 6

Colleton Prep 56, John Paul II 21

Dillon 36, Georgetown 22

Dillon Christian 26, Carolina Academy 3

Dorchester Academy 23, Calhoun Academy 20

Dorman 38, Fort Mill 7

Florence Christian 21, Augusta Christian, Ga. 7

Heathwood Hall 40, Orangeburg Prep 17

Hemingway 18, Green Sea Floyds 12

Lake City 37, Aynor 14

Lamar 48, Great Falls 0

Liberty 28, Ninety Six 14

Manning 26, Bishop England 22

Northwood Academy 47, Hilton Head Prep 29

Powdersville 42, Berea 14

Saluda 58, C.A. Johnson 0

Strom Thurmond 42, Pelion 0

Summerville 15, Stratford 0

W. Wyman King Academy 46, Laurens Academy 20

Walhalla 35, West Oak 6

Williston-Elko 30, Blackville-Hilda 6

Woodland 48, North Charleston 0

Next week’s games

North Carolina

FRIDAY

A.L. Brown at West Charlotte, 7

Alexander Central at Statesville

Ardrey Kell at Charlotte Catholic

Berry at West Mecklenburg, 7

Carson at Hickory Ridge

Central Academy at Forest Hills

Charlotte Christian at Providence Day

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Country Day

Cherryville at Community School of Davidson

Concord at Northwest Cabarrus

Concord First Assembly at Victory Christian

Davidson Day at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, 4

East Lincoln at Maiden

East Mecklenburg at Porter Ridge

East Rowan at Central Cabarrus

Forestview at Hunter Huss

Garinger at Myers Park, 7

Harding at Olympic, 7

Hickory Grove at Metrolina Christian

Highland Tech at Bessemer City

Hopewell at Vance, 7

Jay M. Robinson at South Rowan

Lake Norman at Mooresville

Lake Norman Charter at Ashbrook

Marvin Ridge at Anson

Mountain Island Charter at Cannon School

Mount Pleasant at Parkwood

New Covenant Knights at Hickory Hawks

North Gaston at South Point

North Iredell at South Iredell

North Mecklenburg at Hough, 7

Northside Christian at SouthLake Christian

Piedmont at Weddington

Providence at South Mecklenburg, 7

Rocky River at Independence, 7

Sandhill Titans at Carolina Pride

Statesville Christian at Fayetteville Christian

Stuart Cramer at East Gaston

Sun Valley at Cuthbertson

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Pine Lake Prep

Union Academy at Albemarle

West Caldwell at Lincolnton

West Iredell at North Lincoln

West Lincoln at Bandys

West Rowan at Cox Mill

West Stanly at Monroe

SATURDAY

Grace Crossing at Christ the King, 5

South Carolina

FRIDAY

Boiling Springs at Clover

Fairfield Central at Indian Land

Fort Mill at Nation Ford

Rock Hill at Northwestern

Sandhill Titans at Carolina Pride

South Pointe (SC) at York

BYES: Butler, Mallard Creek.

