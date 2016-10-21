Ifedi-Hall combination helps Vance roll against North Mecklenburg

Vance’s high-flying football team didn’t miss a beat after its big win against Mallard Creek last week, following it up Friday with a 55-7 rout of North Mecklenburg’s Vikings at North Meck.
Quarterback Kingsley Ifedi completed 10 of 18 passes for 199 yard and four touchdowns – three of them to tight end Jeremiah Hall – as the Cougars, No. 3 in the Observer’s Sweet 16, remained one of three MECKA 4A teams with one conference loss.
The Cougars have won three straight games since losing at A.L. Brown for their only conference setback.
It was a relatively easy night for Vance, which scored on its first two possessions on an 18-yard pass from Ifedi to Hall and a 5-yard touchdown run by Markilius Williams, who also rushed for a fourth-quarter touchdown.
North Mecklenburg fumbled the kickoff after the second touchdown and Jaylin Carr recovered for Vance at the Vikings 9. Kalen Clark ran it in for the Cougars on the next play to give Vance a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, and North Meck never got closer.
Ifedi hit Hall, who finished with five catches for 113 yards, with another 18-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter, good for a 28-0 halftime lead.
Vance got third-quarter scores on a 38-yard Ifedi-to-Hall touchdown pass, and a 55-yard interception return by linebacker Darien Reynolds before the Vikings scored their only touchdown
North Meck put together a 68-yard drive and found the end zone on a 3-yard pass from quarterback Jaelan Anderson to tight end Tre Turner with 8.6 seconds left in the third quarter.
Vance responded with a 38-yard touchdown pass from Ifedi to Michael Roberts two plays after the kickoff to go to the fourth quarter with a 48-7 lead.
Records: Vance 8-1, 3-1 MECKA 4A; North Meck 3-6, 1-3.
Worth mentioning: Only one snap in the first quarter took place on Vance’s side of the 50-yard line. … It didn’t make a difference on the scoreboard, but penalties lengthened the game to almost three hours, even with a running clock for the last 3 1/2 minutes. The Cougars were flagged 15 times for 140 yards.
What’s next: North Meck will travel to Hough and Vance will host Hopewell in 7 p.m. games Friday. Both are MECKA 4A Conference games.
Comments