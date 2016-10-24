Charlotte Observer Sweet 16: 2 blue teams are new to poll this week

Mooresville High School and Hickory Ridge – two football teams that wear blue as a primary color – are new to the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll this week.
The top five spots remained the same, with S.C. 4A No. 1 Rock Hill South Pointe remaining in the top spot, followed by state championship contenders Butler (N.C. 4A), Vance (N.C. 4A), Rock Hill Northwestern (S.C. 5A) and Mallard Creek (N.C. 4A).
Charlotte Latin’s decisive victory over Charlotte Christian and Charlotte Catholic’s blowout victory over West Mecklenburg last week caused some shuffling below the top five. Christian fell from No. 6 to No. 10, and West Meck dipped from No. 10 to No. 13. Below those two, losses by Sun Valley, No. 15 last week, and A.L. Brown, No. 16 last week, knocked both of the Spartans and Wonders out of this week’s poll. That opened up spots for Mooresville and Hickory Ridge.
Hickory Ridge, in at No. 15, has won five straight since a 15-13 loss to Concord Sept. 9.
Mooresville, which started 0-2 under new coach Marty Paxton, has won seven games in a row, including three by shutout.
Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 poll 10.24.16
Team (Class)
Rec.
Pvs.
1. Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)
7-1
1
2. Butler (4A)
9-1
2
3. Vance (4A)
8-1
3
4. Rock Hill Northwestern (5A)
8-1
4
5. Mallard Creek (4A)
7-2
5
6. Charlotte Catholic (4A)
8-1
7
7. Charlotte Latin (IND)
9-0
8
8. Lake Norman (4A)
9-0
9
9. Myers Park (4A)
8-1
11
10. Charlotte Christian (IND)
8-1
6
11. Davidson Day (IND)
7-2
12
12. Lincolnton (2A)
9-0
13
13. West Mecklenburg (4A)
7-2
10
14. Mooresville (4A)
7-2
NR
15. Hickory Ridge (3A)
7-2
NR
16. East Lincoln (2A)
7-2
14
Dropped out: Sun Valley (3A, 7-2); AL Brown (4A, 6-3). Also receiving consideration: Hough (4A, 6-3); Ardrey Kell (4A, 6-3); Concord (3A, 7-2); Concord Robinson (3A, 7-2); Weddington (3A, 6-3); Monroe (2A, 7-2); Hunter Huss (2A, 6-3); Mountain Island Charter (1A, 7-1)
