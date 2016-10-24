High School Sports

October 24, 2016 4:40 PM

Charlotte-Area High School Football Players of the Week 10.24.16

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Khamal Howard, East Meck: Howard ran 21 times for 308 yards and five touchdowns in a 70-6 vicory over Garinger Friday. The yardage is a school-record and ties for the 22nd-best single game performance in Mecklenburg County history. The five touchdowns is another single-game school record. Howard has a school-record 1,903 yards for the season. That ranks 23rd in county history.

Chase Monroe, Nolan Groulx, Davidson Day: In Friday’s 41-0 victory over Harrells Christian, Monroe had a school-record 36 tackles (teammate Ryan Titus had 32). Groulx caught 10 passes for 181 yards and three touchdowns. Groulx holds school records for single game receptions (17) and receptions in a season (89). Groulx needs 256 yards to break the four-year-old school record for single-season receiving yards (1,844) set by Aaron Seward, a senior at Carson Newman.

Baarkiar Anderson, Concord Robinson: Anderson had three interceptions in 49-23 victory over East Rowan. Anderson also had six tackles and a pass breakup.

Deandre Staton, Johnathan Phillips, Monroe: In Friday’s 38-7 victory over Parkwood, Monroe allowed 9 yards total offense (32 rushes for 6 yards, 3 yards passing). Staton had 10 tackles, four tackles for a loss and forced four fumbles. Phillips had two interceptions and five tackles.

Elijah Bowick, Myers Park: In a 47-7 victory over Independence, Bowick caught eight passes for 170 yards and a school-record five touchdowns. His mark is second-most in county history behind the record of six set by Independence’s Mario Raley.

Sage Surratt, Lincolnton: Senior had five catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns in Lincolnton’s 49-6 victory over Newton-Conover. He became the state’s all-time leader in career receiving yardage in the game (unofficially 4,897 yards), breaking the old mark of 4,876 set by Independence High’s Mohamad Massaquoi 12 years ago.

