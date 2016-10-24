Charlotte-area high school football games of the week

Ardrey Kell (6-3, 4-1 SoMeck 8) at No. 6 Charlotte Catholic (8-1, 5-0), Friday, 7:30: Catholic can win the outright championship with a victory. If Catholic wins, it would own head-to-head victories over West Meck (7-2, 4-1) and Ardrey Kell with just one league game remaining. Catholic lost its first game 20-13 to Charlotte Christian but has won eight straight by an average score of 38-8. Ardrey Kell has won four straight games to get in position to win a league title.
Charlotte Latin (9-0, 2-0 CISAA) at Charlotte Country Day (4-5, 1-1), Friday, 7: Country Day’s victory over Providence Day Friday assured the Bucs of their first playoff berth since 2012. An upset of the Hawks could give Country Day a share of the league title. Latin looks to lock up the No. 1 overall playoff seed and home field advantage Friday.
No. 8 Lake Norman (9-0, 5-0 North Piedmont 3A/4A) at No. 14 Mooresville (7-2, 5-0), Friday, 7:30: Iredell County’s No. 1 rivarly has significant meaning: The winner is North Piedmont champion. Mooresville has won seven straight games after an 0-2 start.
West Caldwell (8-1, 5-0 Southern District 7 2A) at No. 12 Lincolnton (9-0, 5-0), Friday, 7:30: West Caldwell’s six-game winning streak includes Friday’s 42-32 upset victory over league heavyweight East Lincoln. Lincolnton looks to win at home and get close to a league title of its own.
Charlotte Christian (8-1, 1-1 CISAA) at Providence Day (3-6, 0-2), Friday, 7: Providence Day looks to play spoiler against its rival from just down the street. Christian can get a share of the league title with a win and a Country Day upset of Latin.
Comments