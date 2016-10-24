NCISAA, NCHSAA fall sports playoff pairings 10.24.16

NCISAA Field Hockey
Tuesday’s third round: Durham Academy at Charlotte Latin, 4; Country Day at Providence Day
NCISAA Soccer
Tuesday’s semifinals
1A: Cape Fear at Wayne Country Day, 4; Hickory Christian at Greenfield School
2A: Carmel Christian at Coastal Christian, 3:30; Asheville Christian at Fayetteville Academy
3A: Charlotte Country Day at North Raleigh; Cannon at Wesleyan Christian, 5:30
NCISAA Girls Tennis
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
1A second round Tuesday: Ridgecroft at Wayne Country Day, 3:30; University Christian at Kerr-Vance
2A third round Tuesday: Rocky Mount at St. David’s; Arendell Parrott at Cape Fear
3A third round Tuesday: Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day; Durham Academy at Cary Academy
NCISAA Volleyball
1A semifinals Friday at North Raleigh Christian: Statesville Christian vs. Kerr-Vance, 9 a.m.; Wayne Christian vs. United Faith, 11 a.m.
2A semifinals Friday at North Raleigh Christian: Arendell Parrott at Davidson Day, 1 p.m.; Caldwell Academy vs. Asheville Christian, 3 p.m.
3A second round Tuesday: Charlotte Christian at North Raleigh Christian; Raleigh Ravenscroft at SouthLake Christian; Covenant Day at High Point Christian; High Point Wesleyan at Cannon School
NCHSAA Dual Team Tennis
Tuesday’s first round
4A: Greensboro Page at Myrs Park; Lake Norman at Porter Ridge; Jamestown Ragsdale at Skyland Roberson; Ardrey Kell at Davie County; South Caldwell at NW Guilford; Winston-Salem Reynolds at Watauga; Hough at Greensboro Grimsley; Mooresville at Charlotte Catholic
3A: Cuthbertson at Kings Mountain; Forestview at E. Rowan; W. Rowan at Canton Pisgah; Freedom at Concord; N. Iredell at Marvin Ridge; Weddington at South Iredell; Hickory at Central Davidson; Carson at Asheville
2A: W. Davidson at Maiden; Brevard at Salisbury; Surry Central at East Burke; W. Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter; Stuart Cramer at Jordan-Matthews; Wheatmore at Ashe Co.; E. Lincoln at Central Academy; Forest Hills at Hendersonville
1A: Community School at Chatham Charter; Gray Stone Day at Avery Co.; Bishop McGuinness at East Wilkes; Starmount at East Surry
