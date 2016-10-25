Mecklenburg County 4A teams mashed in middle of NC Associated Press poll

Four of the top 10 N.C. 4A teams in the latest Associated Press are from Mecklenburg County.
Butler is No. 5, Mallard Creek is No. 6, Vance is No. 7 and Charlotte Catholic is No. 8.
Greensboro Dudley (9-0) is No. 1 followed by Scotland County.
There are no area teams ranked in 3A. In 2A, Lincolnton is No. 3, Monroe is No. 8 and East Lincoln is No. 10. There are no 1A teams in the area ranked.
NC Associated Press Polls
^Class 4-A=
1. Greensboro Dudley (12) ‡(9-0)‡147‡1•‡
2. Scotland County (3) ‡(9-0)‡129‡2•‡
3. Apex Middle Creek ‡(9-0)‡99•‡3•‡
4. Wake Forest ‡(9-0)‡95•‡4•‡
5. Matthews Butler ‡(9-1)‡82•‡5•‡
6. Charlotte Mallard Creek ‡(7-2)‡59•‡6•‡
7. Charlotte Vance ‡(8-1)‡54•‡7•‡
8. Charlotte Catholic ‡(8-1)‡39•‡8•‡
9. Greensboro Page ‡(8-1)‡28•‡9•‡
10. Davie County ‡(8-1)‡13•‡10‡
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Lake Norman (9-0) 11. <
^Class 3-A=
1. Lenoir Hibriten (5) ‡(9-0)•‡135‡2•‡
2. Havelock (7) ‡(8-1)•‡113‡1•‡
3. Orange County (2) ‡(10-0)‡107‡5•‡
4. Southern Nash ‡(8-0)•‡100‡4•‡
5. Rocky Mount (1) ‡(7-1)•‡94•‡3•‡
6. West Craven ‡(8-0)•‡80•‡7•‡
7. Canton Pisgah ‡(9-0)•‡61•‡8•‡
8. Lee County ‡(8-0)•‡51•‡9•‡
9. Eastern Guilford ‡(9-0)•‡34•‡NR‡
10. Asheville Reynolds ‡(7-2)•‡16•‡NR‡
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Western Alamance (7-2) 11.<
^Class 2-A=
1. Shelby (14) ‡(9-0)‡148‡1•‡
2. Clinton (1) ‡(8-0)‡126‡2•‡
3. Lincolnton ‡(9-0)‡121‡3•‡
4. Reidsville ‡(9-0)‡109‡4•‡
5. Elizabeth City Northeastern ‡(8-1)‡75•‡6•‡
6. East Duplin ‡(8-1)‡56•‡8•‡
7. West Caldwell ‡(8-1)‡55•‡10‡
8. Monroe ‡(7-2)‡48•‡7•‡
9. Bunn ‡(8-1)‡45•‡9•‡
10. East Lincoln ‡(7-2)‡24•‡5•‡
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Burnsville Mountain Heritage (8-1) 10. <
^Class 1-A=
1. Wallace-Rose Hill (13) ‡(8-0)•‡144‡1•‡
2. Mt. Airy (1) ‡(9-0)•‡132‡2•‡
3. West Montgomery ‡(9-0)•‡115‡4•‡
4. East Montgomery ‡(10-0)‡103‡5•‡
5. North Edgecombe (1) ‡(7-0)•‡78•‡7•‡
6. Tarboro ‡(6-2)•‡67•‡6•‡
7. East Carteret ‡(8-1)•‡51•‡8•‡
8. Mitchell County ‡(8-1)•‡48•‡3•‡
9. Murphy ‡(8-1)•‡46•‡9•‡
10. East Wilkes ‡(8-1)•‡16•‡NR‡
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Gates County (7-2) 10. <
¶ All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Citizen-Times, Asheville; The Times-News, Burlington; The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte; The Herald-Sun, Durham; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; Gaston Gazette, Gastonia; The Daily Reflector, Greenville; The Daily News, Jacksonville; The News Herald, Morganton; The Observer News Enterprise, Newton; The News & Observer, Raleigh; Shelby Star, Shelby; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem; The Star- News, Wilmington.
