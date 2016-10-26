High School Roundup: Cannon wins NCISAA golf; Providence Day, Latin to meet in field hockey final

Cannon School’s girls golf team won the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association state championship Tuesday in Pinehurst by nine shots over Raleigh Ravenscroft.
The Cougars finished with a team total of 467, ahead of Ravenscroft (476) and Charlotte Latin (510). Reigning state champ Providence Day (538) finished sixth.
Asheville School’s Rachel Kuehn shot a two-day total of 142 at The Country Club of Whispering Pines to win the individual title. Gaston Christian’s Taylor Hinson (146) was second. Cannon’s Sophie Holland (151) was fourth. Other area top 10 finishers included Cannon’s Muskan Uppal (154, 7th) and Charlotte Latin’s Moon Cheong and Alex Sudijianto who tied for eighth (156).
▪ Charlotte Catholic’s Keri Kenkel shot a 1-under total of 143 to finish second at the N.C. 4A state championships at Pinehurst No. 5.
Pinecrest (467) won the team title. Catholic was fourth and Lake Norman eighth. Lake Norman’s Katheryn Carson tied for seventh individually with a two-day total of 153, 11 shots off individual champ Jenny Chang (142) of Raleigh Athens Drive.
▪ Weddington’s girls finished fourth at the N.C. 3A state finals at Longleaf. Weddington had a team total of 556. Rockingham County (503) won the event.
Marvin Ridge (592) was sixth.
Individually, Chapel Hill’s Gina Kim (3-under 141) took medalist honors. Forestview’s Kasey Owenby (157) was tied for sixth.
▪ At the 1A/2A state final, Stuart Cramer’s Ellie Portman shot a two-day total of 157 to finish second. She was well-behind champion Amy Wooten of Clinton. Wooten shot an even-par 144 at FoxFire Resort. Community School of Davidson’s Alexis Jarrell (167) was eighth and Parkwood’s Cameron Wood (170) tied for ninth.
Monroe’s Central Academy finished fourth (590) in the team race. West Davidson 9516) won the title. Stuart Cramer (605) was tied for seventh.
Field Hockey
Charlotte Latin and Providence Day advanced to Saturday’s N.C. Independent Schools state final.
Charlotte Latin got goals from Annabelle Oates and Cecelia Monnin to beat Durham Academy 2-1 in its semifinal Tuesday. Providence Day shut out Charlotte Country Day 3-0. The Chargers got two goals from Katherine Chittenden and another from Laney Diehl. Goalie Abbey Anne Briggs got the shutout.
The CISAA conference rivals will meet at Charlotte Latin Saturday at 11 a.m. Providence Day is 13-4-1; Latin 15-0-1.
Volleyball
Cox Mill junior Taylor Rowland was named a MaxPreps national player of the week. In 10 games last week, she had 59 kills, 22 digs and five aces. Rowland has helped Cox Mill (28-0) to a No. 9 ranking in MaxPreps’ national poll. Rowland, a 6-foot-3 Auburn recruit, was a 2015 MaxPreps All-American who was later selected for the 2016 US Girls Youth National Training Team.
For the season, Cox Mill has lost only three sets and Rowland has 338 kills and 36 aces. Cox Mill begins N.C. 3A state playoff play at home against Crest Wednesday night at 6 p.m.
New Story: Junior Taylor Rowlan Named MaxPreps Player of the Week https://t.co/x37t68ZHMn pic.twitter.com/LMMYZZy3Ag— Cox Mill Athletics (@CMHS_Athletics) October 26, 2016
