This week’s football games

Games at 7:30, unless noted.
North Carolina
FRIDAY
MECKA 4A
A.L. Brown (2-2, 6-3) at West Charlotte (2-3, 2-8), 7
Hopewell (0-4, 1-8) at Vance (3-1, 8-1), 7
North Mecklenburg (1-3, 3-6) at Hough (3-1, 6-3), 7
Southern Meck 4A
Ardrey Kell (4-1, 6-3) at Charlotte Catholic (5-0, 8-1)
Berry (0-5, 1-8) at West Mecklenburg (4-1, 7-2), 7
Harding (2-3, 4-5) at Olympic (1-4, 3-6), 7
Providence (2-3, 3-6) at South Mecklenburg (2-3, 4-5), 7
Southwestern 4A
East Mecklenburg (2-2, 5-4) at Porter Ridge (2-2, 5-4)
Garinger (0-5, 0-10) at Myers Park (3-1, 8-1), 7
Rocky River (2-2, 4-5) at Independence (1-3, 1-8), 7
North Piedmont 3A-4A
Alexander Central (2-3, 6-3) at Statesville (3-2, 4-5)
Lake Norman (5-0, 9-0) at Mooresville (5-0, 7-2)
North Iredell (0-5, 0-9) at South Iredell (3-2, 6-3)
West Iredell (1-4, 3-6) at North Lincoln (1-4, 1-8)
Northwestern 3A-4A
Fred T. Foard (1-4, 3-6) at South Caldwell (1-4, 1-8)
Hibriten (5-0, 9-0) at Patton (3-2, 6-3), 7
St. Stephens (1-4, 2-7) at Freedom (3-2, 5-4), 7
Watauga (4-1, 6-3) at Hickory (2-3, 2-7)
South Piedmont 3A
Carson (2-5, 3-6) at Hickory Ridge (5-2, 7-2)
Concord (6-1, 7-2) at Northwest Cabarrus (2-5, 2-7)
East Rowan (2-5, 3-6) at Central Cabarrus (2-5, 3-6)
Jay M. Robinson (6-1, 7-2) at South Rowan (1-6, 1-8)
West Rowan (6-1, 7-2) at Cox Mill (3-4, 3-6)
Southern Carolina 3A
Marvin Ridge (2-1, 5-4) at Anson (1-2, 4-5)
Piedmont (0-3, 3-6) at Weddington (3-0, 6-3)
Sun Valley (2-1, 7-2) at Cuthbertson (1-2, 4-5)
Big South 2A-3A
Forestview (4-1, 6-3) at Hunter Huss (5-0, 6-3)
Lake Norman Charter (0-5, 4-5) at Ashbrook (2-3, 3-6)
North Gaston (0-5, 1-8) at South Point (4-1, 5-4)
Stuart Cramer (3-2, 6-3) at East Gaston (2-3, 3-6)
South Mountain 2A-3A
Chase (1-5, 3-5) at East Burke (2-4, 2-7), 7
Crest (5-1, 7-2) at Burns (5-1, 8-1)
Draughn (1-6, 2-8) at Shelby (6-0, 9-0)
R-S Central (3-3, 5-4) at East Rutherford (0-6, 2-7), 7
Rocky River 2A
Central Academy (0-3, 1-8) at Forest Hills (0-3, 0-9)
Mount Pleasant (2-1, 4-5) at Parkwood (1-2, 5-4)
West Stanly (3-0, 7-2) at Monroe (3-0, 7-2)
Southern District 7 2A
East Lincoln (3-2, 7-2) at Maiden (4-1, 7-2)
Newton-Conover (0-5, 4-5) at Bunker Hill (1-4, 1-8)
West Caldwell (5-0, 8-1) at Lincolnton (5-0, 9-0)
West Lincoln (2-3, 5-4) at Bandys (0-5, 2-7)
Southern Piedmont 1A
Cherryville (2-1, 2-7) at Community School of Davidson (1-3, 1-8)
Highland Tech (0-5, 1-8) at Bessemer City (4-1, 6-3)
Yadkin Valley 1A
Chatham Central (1-5, 2-7) at North Moore (4-3, 5-4), 7
South Stanly (3-3, 3-6) at North Stanly (4-2, 5-4), 7
Union Academy (2-4, 3-6) at Albemarle (1-5, 1-8), 7
West Montgomery (6-0, 9-0) at South Davidson (0-6, 1-8), 7
CISAA
Charlotte Christian (1-1, 8-1) at Providence Day (0-2, 3-6), 7
Charlotte Latin (2-0, 9-0) at Charlotte Country Day (1-1, 4-5), 7
Nonconference
Carolina Pride (2-6) vs. Sandhill Titans (3-6), at Weddington, 7
Concord First Assembly (7-2) at Victory Christian (1-6)
Davidson Day (7-2) at Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee (4-5), 4
Hickory Grove Christian (1-8) at Metrolina Christian (5-4)
Mountain Island Charter (8-1) at Cannon School (5-4)
New Covenant Knights (1-4) at Hickory Hawks (5-4)
Northside Christian (5-4) at SouthLake Christian (3-6)
Statesville Christian (8-2) at Fayetteville Christian (7-1)
South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA
Region 4 5A
Fort Mill (1-2, 3-6) at Nation Ford (2-1, 6-3)
Rock Hill (1-2, 2-7) at Northwestern (3-0, 8-1)
Region 3 4A
Ridge View (2-1, 7-1) at Lancaster (1-2, 4-4)
South Pointe (3-0, 7-1) at York (3-0, 4-4)
Westwood (0-3, 2-6) at Richland Northeast (0-3, 4-4)
Region 4 3A
Fairfield Central (2-0, 6-2) at Indian Land (1-2, 2-7)
Nonconference
Boiling Springs (8-1) at Clover (6-3)
Rock Hill Franklin Christian (2-7) at Pickens Carolina Wildcats (6-3)
SATURDAY
Nonconference
Grace Crossing (3-5) at Christ the King (0-9), 5
