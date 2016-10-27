This week’s football games

High School Sports

North Carolina

FRIDAY

(All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise)

MECKA 4A

A.L. Brown (2-2, 6-3) at West Charlotte (2-3, 2-8), 7

Hopewell (0-4, 1-8) at Vance (3-1, 8-1), 7

North Mecklenburg (1-3, 3-6) at Hough (3-1, 6-3), 7

Southern Meck 4A

Ardrey Kell (4-1, 6-3) at Charlotte Catholic (5-0, 8-1)

Berry (0-5, 1-8) at West Mecklenburg (4-1, 7-2), 7

Harding (2-3, 4-5) at Olympic (1-4, 3-6), 7

Providence (2-3, 3-6) at South Mecklenburg (2-3, 4-5), 7

Southwestern 4A

East Mecklenburg (2-2, 5-4) at Porter Ridge (2-2, 5-4)

Garinger (0-5, 0-10) at Myers Park (3-1, 8-1), 7

Rocky River (2-2, 4-5) at Independence (1-3, 1-8), 7

North Piedmont 3A-4A

Alexander Central (2-3, 6-3) at Statesville (3-2, 4-5)

Lake Norman (5-0, 9-0) at Mooresville (5-0, 7-2)

North Iredell (0-5, 0-9) at South Iredell (3-2, 6-3)

West Iredell (1-4, 3-6) at North Lincoln (1-4, 1-8)

Northwestern 3A-4A

Fred T. Foard (1-4, 3-6) at South Caldwell (1-4, 1-8)

Hibriten (5-0, 9-0) at Patton (3-2, 6-3), 7

St. Stephens (1-4, 2-7) at Freedom (3-2, 5-4), 7

Watauga (4-1, 6-3) at Hickory (2-3, 2-7)

South Piedmont 3A

Carson (2-5, 3-6) at Hickory Ridge (5-2, 7-2)

Concord (6-1, 7-2) at Northwest Cabarrus (2-5, 2-7)

East Rowan (2-5, 3-6) at Central Cabarrus (2-5, 3-6)

Jay M. Robinson (6-1, 7-2) at South Rowan (1-6, 1-8)

West Rowan (6-1, 7-2) at Cox Mill (3-4, 3-6)

Southern Carolina 3A

Marvin Ridge (2-1, 5-4) at Anson (1-2, 4-5)

Piedmont (0-3, 3-6) at Weddington (3-0, 6-3)

Sun Valley (2-1, 7-2) at Cuthbertson (1-2, 4-5)

Big South 2A-3A

Forestview (4-1, 6-3) at Hunter Huss (5-0, 6-3)

Lake Norman Charter (0-5, 4-5) at Ashbrook (2-3, 3-6)

North Gaston (0-5, 1-8) at South Point (4-1, 5-4)

Stuart Cramer (3-2, 6-3) at East Gaston (2-3, 3-6)

South Mountain 2A-3A

Chase (1-5, 3-5) at East Burke (2-4, 2-7), 7

Crest (5-1, 7-2) at Burns (5-1, 8-1)

Draughn (1-6, 2-8) at Shelby (6-0, 9-0)

R-S Central (3-3, 5-4) at East Rutherford (0-6, 2-7), 7

Rocky River 2A

Central Academy (0-3, 1-8) at Forest Hills (0-3, 0-9)

Mount Pleasant (2-1, 4-5) at Parkwood (1-2, 5-4)

West Stanly (3-0, 7-2) at Monroe (3-0, 7-2)

Southern District 7 2A

East Lincoln (3-2, 7-2) at Maiden (4-1, 7-2)

Newton-Conover (0-5, 4-5) at Bunker Hill (1-4, 1-8)

West Caldwell (5-0, 8-1) at Lincolnton (5-0, 9-0)

West Lincoln (2-3, 5-4) at Bandys (0-5, 2-7)

Southern Piedmont 1A

Cherryville (2-1, 2-7) at Community School of Davidson (1-3, 1-8)

Highland Tech (0-5, 1-8) at Bessemer City (4-1, 6-3)

Yadkin Valley 1A

Chatham Central (1-5, 2-7) at North Moore (4-3, 5-4), 7

South Stanly (3-3, 3-6) at North Stanly (4-2, 5-4), 7

Union Academy (2-4, 3-6) at Albemarle (1-5, 1-8), 7

West Montgomery (6-0, 9-0) at South Davidson (0-6, 1-8), 7

CISAA

Charlotte Christian (1-1, 8-1) at Providence Day (0-2, 3-6), 7

Charlotte Latin (2-0, 9-0) at Charlotte Country Day (1-1, 4-5), 7

Nonconference

Carolina Pride (2-6) vs. Sandhill Titans (3-6), at Weddington, 7

Concord First Assembly (7-2) at Victory Christian (1-6)

Davidson Day (7-2) at Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee (4-5), 4

Hickory Grove Christian (1-8) at Metrolina Christian (5-4)

Mountain Island Charter (8-1) at Cannon School (5-4)

New Covenant Knights (1-4) at Hickory Hawks (5-4)

Northside Christian (5-4) at SouthLake Christian (3-6)

Statesville Christian (8-2) at Fayetteville Christian (7-1)

South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA

Region 4 5A

Fort Mill (1-2, 3-6) at Nation Ford (2-1, 6-3)

Rock Hill (1-2, 2-7) at Northwestern (3-0, 8-1)

Region 3 4A

Ridge View (2-1, 7-1) at Lancaster (1-2, 4-4)

South Pointe (3-0, 7-1) at York (3-0, 4-4)

Westwood (0-3, 2-6) at Richland Northeast (0-3, 4-4)

Region 4 3A

Fairfield Central (2-0, 6-2) at Indian Land (1-2, 2-7)

Nonconference

Boiling Springs (8-1) at Clover (6-3)

Rock Hill Franklin Christian (2-7) at Pickens Carolina Wildcats (6-3)

SATURDAY

Nonconference

Grace Crossing (3-5) at Christ the King (0-9), 5

