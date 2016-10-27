7 area high school football games to watch Friday night

Ardrey Kell (6-3, 4-1) at Charlotte Catholic (5-0, 8-1), 7:30 p.m.: The Knights’ passing game, led by quarterback Luke Hefferly, faces a tough test against Catholic’s stout defense in this SoMeck 8 4A game.
Lake Norman (9-0, 5-0) at Mooresville (7-2, 5-0), 7:30 p.m.: First place in the North Piedmont 3A-4A is at stake. The visiting Wildcats average 45 points a game. Mooresville is allowing an average of 11 points a contest.
Forestview (6-3, 4-1) at Hunter Huss (6-3, 5-0), 7:30 p.m.: Two rugged defenses square off in this battle for first place in the Big South 2A-3A.
West Stanly (7-2, 3-0) at Monroe (7-2, 3-0), 7:30 p.m.: The host Redhawks, ranked seventh in the 2A Associated Press state poll, have their hands full with a Colts offense averaging 34 points. This is for the Rocky River 2A lead.
West Caldwell (8-1, 5-0) at Lincolnton (9-0, 5-0), 7:30 p.m.: Two of the state’s 2A powers collide in this Southern District 7 2A showdown.
South Pointe (7-1, 3-0) at York (4-4, 3-0), 7:30 p.m.: York’s defense must stop a Stallions offense led by quarterback Derion Kendrick and running back Vashon St. Hill in Region 3 4A.
East Mecklenburg (5-4, 2-2) at Porter Ridge (5-4, 2-2), 7:30 p.m.: The visiting Eagles and host Pirates battle for a share of third place in the Southwestern 4A.
Steve Lyttle
