High School Sports

October 27, 2016 3:29 PM

Pick 7

South Forest

Langston Wertz Jr.

Bret McCormick

Chris Kroeger

Delano Little

Ashley Stroehlein

The Charlotte Observer

(Rock Hill) Herald

WFNZ

WBTV

This Season

49-21

52-18

48-22

46-24

44-26

Last week

4-3

6-1

5-2

6-1

5-2

Ardrey Kell at Catholic

Catholic

Catholic

Catholic

Catholic

Catholic

Providence at South Meck

South Meck

Providence

South Meck

South Meck

South Meck

East Meck at Porter Ridge

East Meck

East Meck

Porter Ridge

East Meck

East Meck

Lake Norman at Mooresville

Lake Norman

Mooresville

Mooresville

Lake Norman

Lake Norman

Forestview at Hunter Huss

Forestview

Hunter Huss

Hunter Huss

Forestview

Forestview

West Stanly at Monroe

Monroe

Monroe

Monroe

Monroe

Monroe

Northwestern vs. Rock Hill

Northwestern

Northwestern

Northwestern

Northwestern

Northwestern

