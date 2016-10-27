South Forest
Langston Wertz Jr.
Bret McCormick
Chris Kroeger
Delano Little
Ashley Stroehlein
The Charlotte Observer
(Rock Hill) Herald
WFNZ
WBTV
This Season
49-21
52-18
48-22
46-24
44-26
Last week
4-3
6-1
5-2
6-1
5-2
Ardrey Kell at Catholic
Catholic
Catholic
Catholic
Catholic
Catholic
Providence at South Meck
South Meck
Providence
South Meck
South Meck
South Meck
East Meck at Porter Ridge
East Meck
East Meck
Porter Ridge
East Meck
East Meck
Lake Norman at Mooresville
Lake Norman
Mooresville
Mooresville
Lake Norman
Lake Norman
Forestview at Hunter Huss
Forestview
Hunter Huss
Hunter Huss
Forestview
Forestview
West Stanly at Monroe
Monroe
Monroe
Monroe
Monroe
Monroe
Northwestern vs. Rock Hill
Northwestern
Northwestern
Northwestern
Northwestern
Northwestern
