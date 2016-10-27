One of NC’s top high school football rivalries taking shape in Iredell County

3:38 Providence Day freshman Porter Rooks Pause

1:40 The Harding University High School Marching Rams

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

0:58 Merry Oaks students enjoy new coats

1:40 Mallard Creek BBQ

2:25 Donald Trump speaks in Charlotte

4:01 Michelle Obama stumps for Hillary Clinton in Charlotte

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

0:37 New migrants to Charlotte more likely to rent