Charlotte Catholic rolls up big offensive numbers in rout of Ardrey Kell

Charlotte Catholic tight end Jon Newman, center, runs down the sideline for a touchdown as Ardrey Kell linebacker Jackson Sinclair, left, and defensive back Jeremiah Gray give chase during the first quarter Friday at Catholic.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Catholic running back Jack Brigham, center, fights to pick up yardage during Friday's win.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Catholic tight end Jimmy Abate reaches out and catches a deep pass from quarterback Brady Berger during the second quarter against Ardrey Kell on Friday.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Ardrey Kell wide receiver Jaylen Erwin is unable to make a catch from quarterback Luke Hefferly as Charlotte Catholic linebacker Jim Hurney, center, defends and cornerback Ben Brodowicz closes in. Brodowicz intercepted the ball when Erwin bobbled it.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Ardrey Kell receiver Jaylen Erwin, center, tries to grab the ball as Charlotte Catholic cornerback Ben Brodowicz intercepts during the second quarter Friday night, after linebacker Jim Hurney, left, applied pressure.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Catholic tight end/wide receiver Jon Newman, left, clutches the ball as he rushes for yardage following a pass reception as Ardrey Kell defensive back Shomari Wingard, right, attempts to make the tackle during second quarter action at Charlotte Catholic on Friday, October 28, 2016.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Catholic running back Milan Howard, right, rushes the ball as Ardrey Kell linebacker Justin Lawson, left, looks to make the tackle during first quarter action on Friday, October 28, 2016 at Charlotte Catholic.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Catholic tight end/wide receiver Jon Newman, center, runs down the sideline for a touchdown as Ardrey Kell linebacker Jackson Sinclair, left and defensive back Jeremiah Gray, right, give chase during first quarter action on Friday, October 28, 2016 at Charlotte Catholic.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Catholic tight end/wide receiver Jon Newman, left, celebrates his touchdown pass reception with running back Michael Neel, right, during first quarter action against Ardrey Kell on Friday, October 28, 2016 at Charlotte Catholic.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
The Charlotte Catholic defense swarm Ardrey Kell running back Merrick Haston, right, on a run during first quarter action on Friday, October 28, 2016 at Charlotte Catholic.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Catholic defensive end William Neal, right, pressures Ardrey Kell quarterback Luke Hefferly, left, during first quarter action on Friday, October 28, 2016 at Charlotte Catholic.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Catholic running back Michael Neel, right, rushes for yardage as Ardrey Kell defensive back Shomari Wingard, left, attempts to make the tackle during first quarter action on Friday, October 28, 2016 at Charlotte Catholic.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Catholic running back Jack Brigham, center, fights to pick up yardage as Ardrey Kell linebacker Jackson Sinclair, left, attempts to make the tackle during second quarter action on Friday, October 28, 2016 at Charlotte Catholic.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Catholic running back Jack Brigham, center, fights to pick up yardage as Ardrey Kell defensive back Shomari Wingard, right, attempts to make the tackle during second quarter action on Friday, October 28, 2016 at Charlotte Catholic.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Catholic quarterback Brady Berger throws a pass to a receiver during second quarter action against Ardrey Kell on Friday, October 28, 2016 at Charlotte Catholic.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Catholic tight end/wide receiver Jon Newman rushes into the end zone for a touchdown following a pass reception from quarterback Brady Berger during second quarter action against Ardrey Kell on Friday, October 28, 2016 at Charlotte Catholic.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Catholic running back Michael Neel, left, congratulates tight end/wide receiver Jon Newman, right, after Newman rushed into the end zone for a touchdown following a pass reception from quarterback Brady Berger during second quarter action against Ardrey Kell on Friday, October 28, 2016 at Charlotte Catholic.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Catholic tight end Jimmy Abate reaches out and catches a deep pass from quarterback Brady Berger during second quarter action against Ardrey Kell on Friday, October 28, 2016 at Charlotte Catholic.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Catholic defensive tackle Trey Lagaly, right, sacks Ardrey Kell quarterback Luke Hefferly, left, during second quarter action against Ardrey Kell on Friday, October 28, 2016 at Charlotte Catholic.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Ardrey Kell wide receiver Jaylen Erwin, left, is unable to make a pass reception from quarterback Luke Hefferly as Charlotte Catholic linebacker Jim Hurney, center, applies defensive pressure as cornerback Ben Brodowicz, right, looks on during second quarter action on Friday, October 28, 2016 at Charlotte Catholic. Brodowicz would intercept the ball when Erwin was unable to hold onto the ball.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Ardrey Kell wide receiver Jaylen Erwin, center, tries to recover the ball as Charlotte Catholic cornerback Ben Brodowicz, right, intercepts the ball during second quarter action at Charlotte Catholic on Friday, October 28, 2016. Charlotte Catholic linebacker Jim Hurney, left, applied the defensive pressure causing Erwin to mishandle the ball.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Catholic defensive tackle Ari Rodriguez celebrates a defensive stop during second quarter action against Ardrey Kell at Charlotte Catholic on Friday, October 28, 2016.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Catholic running back Jack Brigham rushes for a touchdown during second quarter action against Ardrey Kell on Friday, October 28, 2016 at Charlotte Catholic.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Catholic tight end Jimmy Abate, left, congratulates running back Jack Brigham, right, on Brigham's rushing touchdown during second quarter action against Ardrey Kell on Friday, October 28, 2016 at Charlotte Catholic.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
