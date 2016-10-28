High School Sports

Charlotte Catholic rolls up big offensive numbers in rout of Ardrey Kell

Charlotte Catholic football coach Mike Brodowicz said he never promised to run the ball all the time.

“When I took this job, I said we’d run the winged-T, but we’d throw the ball when we had to,” he said shortly after his Cougars finished off a 49-13 home victory Friday against Ardrey Kell.

With the Knights focusing on Catholic’s trademark running attack, the Cougars countered by throwing four first-half touchdown passes and then using the ground game as the primary attack in the second half.

It added up to 478 yards total offense, four passing touchdowns and three on the ground, and a lopsided victory that clinched the Southern Meck 8 4A crown for Catholic.

“They were putting eight men in the box, so we went with the pass,” Brodowicz said of Ardrey Kell’s effort to stop Catholic’s rushing attack.

Brady Berger threw four first-half scores.

After halftime, running backs Jack Brigham and Milan Howard took over. They were part of a Catholic offense that registered 264 rushing yards in the final two quarters.

Three of Berger’s first-half passes went to senior wide receiver Jonathan Newman.

Meanwhile, the Cougars limited Ardrey Kell to negative rushing yardage in the first half and picked off two of Luke Hefferly’s passes. Catholic’s defense registered four sacks of the Ardrey Kell junior quarterback in the opening half.

Hefferly threw for a second-half touchdown and ran for the Knights’ other score.

Quote: “Ardrey Kell has a dangerous offense. Our players had a good game plan and adjusted to what they were doing.” – Charlotte Catholic coach Brodowicz.

Records: Ardrey Kell is 6-4, 4-2. Catholic is 9-1, 6-0.

Worth mentioning: Newman scored artistic points on his first touchdown catch, covering 32 yards. He dodged five Knights players and the back judge, and teammate Michael Neel blocked two Ardrey Kell defenders on the play. … An unusual statistic for run-happy Catholic: the Cougars had 127 passing yards and only 87 rushing in the first half. … Ardrey Kell’s Hefferly finished with 10 completions in 19 attempts, for 123 yards, but he was under pressure all night and was sacked five times. … Three of those sacks were registered by Catholic defensive lineman Trey Lagaly.

What’s Next: Ardrey Kell will finish the regular season at home against Southern Meck 8 4A rival South Mecklenburg. Catholic’s regular-season finale will be at Providence.

