Friday’s football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared and next week’s schedule

How the Sweet 16 fared
Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area
Team (record)
Cl.
This week
Next week
1. Rock Hill South Pointe (8-1)
4A
d. York 42-7
vs Westwood
2. Butler (9-1)
4A
Bye
vs Independence
3. Vance (9-1)
4A
d. Hopewell 75-8
vs Hough
4. Rock Hill Northwestern (8-1)
5A
Bye
vs. Rock Hill
5. Mallard Creek (7-2)
4A
Bye
at North Meck
6. Charlotte Catholic (9-1)
3A
d. Ardrey Kell 49-13
at Providence
7. Char. Latin (10-0)
IND
d. Country Day 47-20
NCISAA playoffs
8. Lake Norman (10-0)
4A
d. Mooresville 24-14
vs North Lincoln
9. Myers Park (9-1)
4A
d. Garinger 58-0
at East Meck
10. Char. Christian (9-1)
IND
d. Providence Day 52-18
NCISAA playoffs
11. Davidson Day (8-2)
IND
d. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 55-7
NCIAA playoffs
12. Lincolnton (10-0)
2A
d. West Caldwell 33-20
vs Maiden
13. West Meck (8-2)
4A
d. Berry 45-6
vs Harding
14. Mooresville (7-3)
4A
lost 24-14 to Lake Norman
at North Iredell
15. Hickory Ridge (8-2)
3A
d. Carson 49-8
at West Rowan
16. East Lincoln (8-2)
2A
d. Maiden 49-35
vs West Lincoln
Friday’s scores
North Carolina
Apex Middle Creek 56, Morrisville Green Hope 0
Ashe County 42, Boonville Starmount 7
Asheville 49, North Buncombe 15
Ayden-Grifton 48, Goldsboro 6
Bertie County 28, Pasquotank County 14
Bessemer City 58, Gastonia Highland Tech 0
Bethel Christian 72, Hobgood Academy 26
Brevard 56, North Henderson 0
Bunn 42, Franklinton 14
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 57, Avery County 3
Camden County 35, Gates County 34
Canton Pisgah 45, Sylva Smoky Mountain 40
Cape Fear 50, Fayetteville Britt 0
Catawba Bandys 21, West Lincoln 14
Central Cabarrus 61, East Rowan 42
Charlotte Catholic 49, Ardrey Kell 13
Charlotte Christian 52, Providence Day 18
Charlotte Latin 47, Charlotte Country Day 20
Cherokee 25, Robbinsville 18
Cherryville 27, Davidson Community School 3
Chocowinity Southside 58, Lejeune 0
Clayton Cleveland 49, Western Harnett 13
Clinton 49, Rocky Point Trask 6
Concord 35, Northwest Cabarrus 7
Concord Robinson 62, South Rowan 6
Cuthbertson 42, Sun Valley 20
Davidson Day 55, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 7
Durham Hillside 42, Durham Jordan 14
East Bladen 53, Union 29
East Carteret 59, Pinetown Northside 0
East Duplin 48, Croatan 0
East Forsyth 38, Jamestown Ragsdale 14
East Lincoln 49, Maiden 35
East Rutherford 7, R-S Central 0, OT
Eastern Guilford 29, Eastern Alamance 18
Eastern Randolph 24, Randleman 21
Erwin Triton 59, Smithfield-Selma 7
Fayetteville Seventy-First 44, Fayetteville Pine Forest 16
Franklin 21, West Henderson 10
Fuquay-Varina 52, Cary Panther Creek 35
Garner 32, West Johnston 7
Gastonia Ashbrook 60, Lake Norman Charter 6
Graham 23, Burlington Cummings 6
Granville Central 21, Gaston KIPP Pride 0
Gray’s Creek 33, Fayetteville Byrd 6
Greene Central 61, South Lenoir 28
Greensboro Page 23, Greensboro Dudley 22
Greenville Conley 36, New Bern 20
Greenville Rose 56, Pikeville Aycock 49
Havelock 74, Swansboro 3
Hayesville 27, Andrews 14
Hertford County 13, Elizabeth City Northeastern 12
Hickory Ridge 49, China Grove Carson 8
High Point Andrews 51, Trinity Wheatmore 0
High Point Christian Academy 27, North Raleigh Christian 6
Holly Springs 69, Cary 14
Hough 35, North Mecklenburg 28
Jacksonville Northside 27, North Brunswick 7
Jones County 49, Pamlico County 8
Kannapolis Brown 23, West Charlotte 14
Kill Devil Hills First Flight 35, Currituck County 14
Kinston Parrott Academy 55, Grace Christian-Raleigh 12
Knightdale 21, East Wake 14
Lake Norman 24, Mooresville 14
Lee County 34, Fayetteville Westover 12
Lenoir Hibriten 40, Morganton Patton 0
Lincolnton 33, West Caldwell 20
Marvin Ridge 36, Anson County 22
McDowell County 28, Enka 0
Metrolina Christian Academy 56, Hickory Grove Christian 7
Mitchell County 35, Madison County 14
Monroe 41, West Stanly 14
Monroe Union Academy 54, Albemarle 8
Mooresboro Jefferson 14, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 0
Morganton Freedom 38, Hickory St. Stephens 0
Mountain Island Charter 54, Concord Cannon 7
Mt. Airy 42, Walkertown 14
Mt. Pleasant 42, Monroe Parkwood 25
Murphy 35, Swain County 3
Myers Park 58, Garinger 0
Nash Central 28, Wilson Hunt 0
Newton Grove Midway 42, West Bladen 20
North Edgecombe 22, Robersonville South Creek 16
North Forsyth 48, Southwestern Randolph 14
North Johnston 34, SouthWest Edgecombe 20
North Lenoir 23, Kinston 8
North Lincoln 41, West Iredell 19
North Rowan 33, Thomasville 14
Olympic 29, Harding 28
Orange 42, Oxford Webb 0
Pittsboro Northwood 35, Northern Vance 6
Plymouth 42, Manteo 7
Polk County 16, C.D. Owen 14
Porter Ridge 27, East Mecklenburg 21
Raleigh Athens Drive 47, Friendship 34
Raleigh Enloe 34, Raleigh Broughton 14
Raleigh Leesville Road 31, Raleigh Millbrook 3
Raleigh Ravenscroft 36, Harrells Christian 18
Raleigh St. David’s 50, Cary Christian 0
Reidsville 64, Bartlett Yancey 0
Richmond County 21, Southern Pines Pinecrest 14
Roanoke Rapids 49, Southern Vance 0
Rolesville 13, Clayton 7
Rosman 33, Trinity Academy 14
Salemburg Lakewood 48, Princeton 14
Salisbury 42, West Davidson 10
Scotland 63, Lumberton 7
Shelby 56, Valdese Draughn 0
South Caldwell 28, Newton Foard 20
South Granville 38, Warren County 7
South Johnston 42, Corinth Holders 15
South Mecklenburg 21, Providence 0
Southampton Academy, Va. 48, Rocky Mount Academy 13
Southeast Raleigh 49, Harnett Central 12
Southern Lee 51, Cameron Union Pines 35
Southern Nash 21, Rocky Mount 10
Southwest Onslow 23, Holly Ridge Dixon 0
St. Pauls 44, West Columbus 0
Statesville 28, Alexander Central 27
Statesville Christian 56, Fayetteville Christian 0
Tarboro 51, Northampton County 0
Vance 75, Hopewell 8
Wake Forest 30, Raleigh Sanderson 8
Wake Forest Heritage 21, Raleigh Wakefield 0
Washington 21, North Pitt 19
Watauga County 49, Hickory 13
Waynesville Tuscola 56, East Henderson 0
Weddington 42, Piedmont 7
West Carteret 42, Richlands 6
West Craven 39, Jacksonville 29
West Mecklenburg 45, Berry Academy 6
West Montgomery def. South Davidson, forfeit
West Rowan 21, Concord Cox Mill 3
Western Alamance 45, Northeast Guilford 7
Whiteville 62, South Robeson 6
Wilkes Central 25, East Wilkes 0
Wilmington Hoggard 35, Wilmington Ashley 6
Wilmington Laney 34, West Brunswick 14
Wilmington New Hanover 46, Topsail 17
Wilson Fike 19, Northern Nash 7
Winston-Salem Carver 46, West Stokes 2
South Carolina
A.C. Flora 28, Dreher 14
Andrew Jackson 33, Buford 7
Andrews 61, Kingstree 6
Ashley Ridge 43, James Island 0
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 28, Allendale-Fairfax 0
Barnwell 49, Silver Bluff 7
Beaufort 31, Hilton Head Island 8
Belton-Honea Path 43, Greenville 40
Ben Lippen 42, Cardinal Newman 7
Berkeley 37, Cane Bay 29
Blackville-Hilda 53, North 0
Bluffton 71, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 0
Brookland-Cayce 28, Strom Thurmond 6
C.E. Murray 41, Scott’s Branch 18
Calhoun County 35, Batesburg-Leesville 34
Central 53, North Central 12
Chapin 42, Airport 34
Chapman 33, Broome 7
Cheraw 27, Chesterfield 21
Conway 48, Carolina Forest 41, 3OT
Crescent 36, West Oak 0
Dillon 70, Lake City 42
Dixie 23, Ware Shoals 21
Dorchester Academy 48, Palmetto Christian Academy 26
Dutch Fork 58, Irmo 13
Easley 35, J.L. Mann 0
East Clarendon 14, Creek Bridge 12
Fairfield Central 39, Indian Land 8
First Baptist 55, Northwood Academy 13
Fort Dorchester 46, Summerville 23
Fort Mill 43, Nation Ford 36
Georgetown 35, Waccamaw 0
Gilbert 56, Pelion 6
Goose Creek 42, Stratford 10
Greer 49, Blue Ridge 6
Hammond 52, Heathwood Hall 14
Hannah-Pamplico 31, Green Sea Floyds 28
Hartsville 56, Darlington 7
Hillcrest 31, Mauldin 13
Hilton Head Prep 20, Hilton Head Christian Academy 18
Lake View 22, Hemingway 14
Lamar 17, McBee 14
Landrum 17, Blacksburg 14
Latta 27, Carvers Bay 20
Laurence Manning Academy 28, Wilson Hall 0
Laurens 20, Greenwood 10
Lewisville 58, Great Falls 0
Loris 15, Aynor 14
Manning 28, Lake Marion 0
Marion 40, Mullins 32, OT
McCormick 50, Whitmire 6
Myrtle Beach 41, Wilson 27
Newberry 45, Mid-Carolina 13
Newberry Academy 28, Jefferson Davis Academy 20
North Augusta 37, Aiken 28
North Myrtle Beach 64, St. James 0
Northside Christian 46, Laurens Academy 20
Orangeburg Prep 60, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 14
Pee Dee Academy 42, King’s Academy 13
Porter-Gaud 35, Pinewood Prep 7
Powdersville 36, Palmetto 35
R.B. Stall 10, Colleton County 7
Richland Northeast 23, Westwood 15
Ridge Spring-Monetta 45, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 0
Ridge View 29, Lancaster 26
Riverside 35, Wade Hampton (G) 28
Robert E. Lee Academy 34, Thomas Sumter Academy 7
Saluda 52, Fox Creek 21
Seneca 42, Pendleton 25
South Aiken 56, Midland Valley 13
South Pointe 42, York Comprehensive 7
Southside 50, Carolina High and Academy 12
Spartanburg Christian 28, Florence Christian 22
Spartanburg Christian 28, Oakbrook Prep 22
Spring Valley 40, Blythewood 33
St. Andrew’s 7, Bethesda Academy 0
St. John’s 53, Charleston Charter 6
Sumter 37, Socastee 0
Swansea 30, Edisto 11
Timberland 13, Bishop England 0
Union County 42, Travelers Rest 14
Wagener-Salley 31, Estill 22
Wando 17, West Ashley 13
West Florence 16, South Florence 14
Westside 32, Hanahan 0
White Knoll 17, Lexington 14
Williamsburg Academy 26, Carolina Academy 8
Williston-Elko 48, Denmark-Olar 0
Woodland 28, Academic Magnet 0
Next week’s games
North Carolina
FRIDAY
A.L. Brown at Hopewell, 7
Anson at Sun Valley
Bessemer City at Cherryville
Carolina Pride at Mountain Island Charter
Central Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus
Charlotte Catholic at Providence, 7
Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep
Concord at Jay M. Robinson
Cox Mill at Carson
Cuthbertson at Piedmont
East Gaston at Forestview
Harding at West Mecklenburg, 7
Hickory Ridge at West Rowan
Hough at Vance, 7
Hunter Huss at Ashbrook
Independence at Butler, 7
Maiden at Lincolnton
Mallard Creek at North Mecklenburg, 7
Marvin Ridge at Weddington
Monroe at Forest Hills
Mooresville at North Iredell
Myers Park at East Mecklenburg, 7
North Gaston at Lake Norman Charter
North Lincoln at Lake Norman
Olympic at Berry, 7
Parkwood at Central Academy
Porter Ridge at Rocky River, 7
South Iredell at Statesville
South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell, 7
South Point at Stuart Cramer
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Highland Tech
Union Academy at North Stanly
West Iredell at Alexander Central
West Lincoln at East Lincoln
West Stanly at Mount Pleasant
BYES: Garinger, West Charlotte.
South Carolina
FRIDAY
Rock Hill Northwestern vs. Rock Hill
Westwood at Rock Hill South Pointe
