October 28, 2016 11:32 PM

Friday’s football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared and next week’s schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

How the Sweet 16 fared

Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area

Team (record)

Cl.

This week

Next week

1. Rock Hill South Pointe (8-1)

4A

d. York 42-7

vs Westwood

2. Butler (9-1)

4A

Bye

vs Independence

3. Vance (9-1)

4A

d. Hopewell 75-8

vs Hough

4. Rock Hill Northwestern (8-1)

5A

Bye

vs. Rock Hill

5. Mallard Creek (7-2)

4A

Bye

at North Meck

6. Charlotte Catholic (9-1)

3A

d. Ardrey Kell 49-13

at Providence

7. Char. Latin (10-0)

IND

d. Country Day 47-20

NCISAA playoffs

8. Lake Norman (10-0)

4A

d. Mooresville 24-14

vs North Lincoln

9. Myers Park (9-1)

4A

d. Garinger 58-0

at East Meck

10. Char. Christian (9-1)

IND

d. Providence Day 52-18

NCISAA playoffs

11. Davidson Day (8-2)

IND

d. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 55-7

NCIAA playoffs

12. Lincolnton (10-0)

2A

d. West Caldwell 33-20

vs Maiden

13. West Meck (8-2)

4A

d. Berry 45-6

vs Harding

14. Mooresville (7-3)

4A

lost 24-14 to Lake Norman

at North Iredell

15. Hickory Ridge (8-2)

3A

d. Carson 49-8

at West Rowan

16. East Lincoln (8-2)

2A

d. Maiden 49-35

vs West Lincoln

Friday’s scores

North Carolina

Apex Middle Creek 56, Morrisville Green Hope 0

Ashe County 42, Boonville Starmount 7

Asheville 49, North Buncombe 15

Ayden-Grifton 48, Goldsboro 6

Bertie County 28, Pasquotank County 14

Bessemer City 58, Gastonia Highland Tech 0

Bethel Christian 72, Hobgood Academy 26

Brevard 56, North Henderson 0

Bunn 42, Franklinton 14

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 57, Avery County 3

Camden County 35, Gates County 34

Canton Pisgah 45, Sylva Smoky Mountain 40

Cape Fear 50, Fayetteville Britt 0

Catawba Bandys 21, West Lincoln 14

Central Cabarrus 61, East Rowan 42

Charlotte Catholic 49, Ardrey Kell 13

Charlotte Christian 52, Providence Day 18

Charlotte Latin 47, Charlotte Country Day 20

Cherokee 25, Robbinsville 18

Cherryville 27, Davidson Community School 3

Chocowinity Southside 58, Lejeune 0

Clayton Cleveland 49, Western Harnett 13

Clinton 49, Rocky Point Trask 6

Concord 35, Northwest Cabarrus 7

Concord Robinson 62, South Rowan 6

Cuthbertson 42, Sun Valley 20

Davidson Day 55, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 7

Durham Hillside 42, Durham Jordan 14

East Bladen 53, Union 29

East Carteret 59, Pinetown Northside 0

East Duplin 48, Croatan 0

East Forsyth 38, Jamestown Ragsdale 14

East Lincoln 49, Maiden 35

East Rutherford 7, R-S Central 0, OT

Eastern Guilford 29, Eastern Alamance 18

Eastern Randolph 24, Randleman 21

Erwin Triton 59, Smithfield-Selma 7

Fayetteville Seventy-First 44, Fayetteville Pine Forest 16

Franklin 21, West Henderson 10

Fuquay-Varina 52, Cary Panther Creek 35

Garner 32, West Johnston 7

Gastonia Ashbrook 60, Lake Norman Charter 6

Graham 23, Burlington Cummings 6

Granville Central 21, Gaston KIPP Pride 0

Gray’s Creek 33, Fayetteville Byrd 6

Greene Central 61, South Lenoir 28

Greensboro Page 23, Greensboro Dudley 22

Greenville Conley 36, New Bern 20

Greenville Rose 56, Pikeville Aycock 49

Havelock 74, Swansboro 3

Hayesville 27, Andrews 14

Hertford County 13, Elizabeth City Northeastern 12

Hickory Ridge 49, China Grove Carson 8

High Point Andrews 51, Trinity Wheatmore 0

High Point Christian Academy 27, North Raleigh Christian 6

Holly Springs 69, Cary 14

Hough 35, North Mecklenburg 28

Jacksonville Northside 27, North Brunswick 7

Jones County 49, Pamlico County 8

Kannapolis Brown 23, West Charlotte 14

Kill Devil Hills First Flight 35, Currituck County 14

Kinston Parrott Academy 55, Grace Christian-Raleigh 12

Knightdale 21, East Wake 14

Lake Norman 24, Mooresville 14

Lee County 34, Fayetteville Westover 12

Lenoir Hibriten 40, Morganton Patton 0

Lincolnton 33, West Caldwell 20

Marvin Ridge 36, Anson County 22

McDowell County 28, Enka 0

Metrolina Christian Academy 56, Hickory Grove Christian 7

Mitchell County 35, Madison County 14

Monroe 41, West Stanly 14

Monroe Union Academy 54, Albemarle 8

Mooresboro Jefferson 14, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 0

Morganton Freedom 38, Hickory St. Stephens 0

Mountain Island Charter 54, Concord Cannon 7

Mt. Airy 42, Walkertown 14

Mt. Pleasant 42, Monroe Parkwood 25

Murphy 35, Swain County 3

Myers Park 58, Garinger 0

Nash Central 28, Wilson Hunt 0

Newton Grove Midway 42, West Bladen 20

North Edgecombe 22, Robersonville South Creek 16

North Forsyth 48, Southwestern Randolph 14

North Johnston 34, SouthWest Edgecombe 20

North Lenoir 23, Kinston 8

North Lincoln 41, West Iredell 19

North Rowan 33, Thomasville 14

Olympic 29, Harding 28

Orange 42, Oxford Webb 0

Pittsboro Northwood 35, Northern Vance 6

Plymouth 42, Manteo 7

Polk County 16, C.D. Owen 14

Porter Ridge 27, East Mecklenburg 21

Raleigh Athens Drive 47, Friendship 34

Raleigh Enloe 34, Raleigh Broughton 14

Raleigh Leesville Road 31, Raleigh Millbrook 3

Raleigh Ravenscroft 36, Harrells Christian 18

Raleigh St. David’s 50, Cary Christian 0

Reidsville 64, Bartlett Yancey 0

Richmond County 21, Southern Pines Pinecrest 14

Roanoke Rapids 49, Southern Vance 0

Rolesville 13, Clayton 7

Rosman 33, Trinity Academy 14

Salemburg Lakewood 48, Princeton 14

Salisbury 42, West Davidson 10

Scotland 63, Lumberton 7

Shelby 56, Valdese Draughn 0

South Caldwell 28, Newton Foard 20

South Granville 38, Warren County 7

South Johnston 42, Corinth Holders 15

South Mecklenburg 21, Providence 0

Southampton Academy, Va. 48, Rocky Mount Academy 13

Southeast Raleigh 49, Harnett Central 12

Southern Lee 51, Cameron Union Pines 35

Southern Nash 21, Rocky Mount 10

Southwest Onslow 23, Holly Ridge Dixon 0

St. Pauls 44, West Columbus 0

Statesville 28, Alexander Central 27

Statesville Christian 56, Fayetteville Christian 0

Tarboro 51, Northampton County 0

Vance 75, Hopewell 8

Wake Forest 30, Raleigh Sanderson 8

Wake Forest Heritage 21, Raleigh Wakefield 0

Washington 21, North Pitt 19

Watauga County 49, Hickory 13

Waynesville Tuscola 56, East Henderson 0

Weddington 42, Piedmont 7

West Carteret 42, Richlands 6

West Craven 39, Jacksonville 29

West Mecklenburg 45, Berry Academy 6

West Montgomery def. South Davidson, forfeit

West Rowan 21, Concord Cox Mill 3

Western Alamance 45, Northeast Guilford 7

Whiteville 62, South Robeson 6

Wilkes Central 25, East Wilkes 0

Wilmington Hoggard 35, Wilmington Ashley 6

Wilmington Laney 34, West Brunswick 14

Wilmington New Hanover 46, Topsail 17

Wilson Fike 19, Northern Nash 7

Winston-Salem Carver 46, West Stokes 2

South Carolina

A.C. Flora 28, Dreher 14

Andrew Jackson 33, Buford 7

Andrews 61, Kingstree 6

Ashley Ridge 43, James Island 0

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 28, Allendale-Fairfax 0

Barnwell 49, Silver Bluff 7

Beaufort 31, Hilton Head Island 8

Belton-Honea Path 43, Greenville 40

Ben Lippen 42, Cardinal Newman 7

Berkeley 37, Cane Bay 29

Blackville-Hilda 53, North 0

Bluffton 71, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 0

Brookland-Cayce 28, Strom Thurmond 6

C.E. Murray 41, Scott’s Branch 18

Calhoun County 35, Batesburg-Leesville 34

Central 53, North Central 12

Chapin 42, Airport 34

Chapman 33, Broome 7

Cheraw 27, Chesterfield 21

Conway 48, Carolina Forest 41, 3OT

Crescent 36, West Oak 0

Dillon 70, Lake City 42

Dixie 23, Ware Shoals 21

Dorchester Academy 48, Palmetto Christian Academy 26

Dutch Fork 58, Irmo 13

Easley 35, J.L. Mann 0

East Clarendon 14, Creek Bridge 12

Fairfield Central 39, Indian Land 8

First Baptist 55, Northwood Academy 13

Fort Dorchester 46, Summerville 23

Fort Mill 43, Nation Ford 36

Georgetown 35, Waccamaw 0

Gilbert 56, Pelion 6

Goose Creek 42, Stratford 10

Greer 49, Blue Ridge 6

Hammond 52, Heathwood Hall 14

Hannah-Pamplico 31, Green Sea Floyds 28

Hartsville 56, Darlington 7

Hillcrest 31, Mauldin 13

Hilton Head Prep 20, Hilton Head Christian Academy 18

Lake View 22, Hemingway 14

Lamar 17, McBee 14

Landrum 17, Blacksburg 14

Latta 27, Carvers Bay 20

Laurence Manning Academy 28, Wilson Hall 0

Laurens 20, Greenwood 10

Lewisville 58, Great Falls 0

Loris 15, Aynor 14

Manning 28, Lake Marion 0

Marion 40, Mullins 32, OT

McCormick 50, Whitmire 6

Myrtle Beach 41, Wilson 27

Newberry 45, Mid-Carolina 13

Newberry Academy 28, Jefferson Davis Academy 20

North Augusta 37, Aiken 28

North Myrtle Beach 64, St. James 0

Northside Christian 46, Laurens Academy 20

Orangeburg Prep 60, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 14

Pee Dee Academy 42, King’s Academy 13

Porter-Gaud 35, Pinewood Prep 7

Powdersville 36, Palmetto 35

R.B. Stall 10, Colleton County 7

Richland Northeast 23, Westwood 15

Ridge Spring-Monetta 45, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 0

Ridge View 29, Lancaster 26

Riverside 35, Wade Hampton (G) 28

Robert E. Lee Academy 34, Thomas Sumter Academy 7

Saluda 52, Fox Creek 21

Seneca 42, Pendleton 25

South Aiken 56, Midland Valley 13

South Pointe 42, York Comprehensive 7

Southside 50, Carolina High and Academy 12

Spartanburg Christian 28, Florence Christian 22

Spartanburg Christian 28, Oakbrook Prep 22

Spring Valley 40, Blythewood 33

St. Andrew’s 7, Bethesda Academy 0

St. John’s 53, Charleston Charter 6

Sumter 37, Socastee 0

Swansea 30, Edisto 11

Timberland 13, Bishop England 0

Union County 42, Travelers Rest 14

Wagener-Salley 31, Estill 22

Wando 17, West Ashley 13

West Florence 16, South Florence 14

Westside 32, Hanahan 0

White Knoll 17, Lexington 14

Williamsburg Academy 26, Carolina Academy 8

Williston-Elko 48, Denmark-Olar 0

Woodland 28, Academic Magnet 0

Next week’s games

North Carolina

FRIDAY

A.L. Brown at Hopewell, 7

Anson at Sun Valley

Bessemer City at Cherryville

Carolina Pride at Mountain Island Charter

Central Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus

Charlotte Catholic at Providence, 7

Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep

Concord at Jay M. Robinson

Cox Mill at Carson

Cuthbertson at Piedmont

East Gaston at Forestview

Harding at West Mecklenburg, 7

Hickory Ridge at West Rowan

Hough at Vance, 7

Hunter Huss at Ashbrook

Independence at Butler, 7

Maiden at Lincolnton

Mallard Creek at North Mecklenburg, 7

Marvin Ridge at Weddington

Monroe at Forest Hills

Mooresville at North Iredell

Myers Park at East Mecklenburg, 7

North Gaston at Lake Norman Charter

North Lincoln at Lake Norman

Olympic at Berry, 7

Parkwood at Central Academy

Porter Ridge at Rocky River, 7

South Iredell at Statesville

South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell, 7

South Point at Stuart Cramer

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Highland Tech

Union Academy at North Stanly

West Iredell at Alexander Central

West Lincoln at East Lincoln

West Stanly at Mount Pleasant

BYES: Garinger, West Charlotte.

South Carolina

FRIDAY

Rock Hill Northwestern vs. Rock Hill

Westwood at Rock Hill South Pointe

