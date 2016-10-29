NCISAA, NCHSAA prep playoff scoreboard

NCISAA Field Hockey
Saturday’s final: Charlotte Latin 2, Providence Day 1 2 OT
NCISAA Soccer
Saturday’s state final
1A: Greensville School 2, Wayne Country Day 1
2A: Asheville Christian 3, Coastal Christian 2
3A: North Raleigh Christian 3, High Point Wesleyan 1, 2 OT
NCISAA Girls Tennis
Saturday’s state final
1A Wayne Country Day 5, Kerr-Vance 0
2A: St. David’s 5, Cape Fear 0
3A: Charlotte Country Day 5, Cary Academy 0 (Country Day wins 4th straight state title)
NCISAA Volleyball
Saturday’s state finals
1A: Statesville Christian 3, United Faith 1
2A: Davidson Day 3, Caldwell Academy 1
3A: North Raleigh Christian 3, High Point Christian 0
NCHSAA Dual Team Tennis
Tuesday’s second round
4A: Lake Norman at Myers Park; Skyland Roberson at Davie County; Watauga at NW Guilford; Hough at Charlotte Catholic
3A: East Rowan at Kings Mountain; Canton Pisgah at Concord; Weddington at Marvin Ridge; Hickory at Asheville
2A: Salisbury at Maiden; Surry Central at Lake Norman Charter; Ashe Co. at Jordan Matthews; East Lincoln at Hendersonville
1A: Chatham Central at Elkin; Gray Stone Day at North Stanly; Bishop McGuinness at Mount Airy; East Surry at Pine Lake Prep
NCHSAA Volleyball
Saturday’s third round
4A West: Watauga 3, Grimsley 0; Providence 3, Mallard Creek 1; Pfafftown Reagan 3, Skyland Roberson 1; NW Guilford 3, Ardrey Kell 1
Tuesday’s state quarterfinals: NW Guilford at Reagan; Providence at Watauga
3A West: West Henderson 3, Enka 0; Marvin Ridge 3, North Lincoln 0; Cox Mill 3, Hickory 1; North Iredell 3, Hickory Ridge 0
Tuesday’s state quarterfinal: North Iredell at Cox Mill; Marvin Ridge at West Henderson
2A West: Maiden 3, Hendersonville 0; Lake Norman Charter 3, Providence Grove 2; Wheatmore 3, Brevard 0; North Surry 3, North Wilkes 2
Tuesday’s state quarterfinal: Lake Norman Charter at Maiden; North Surry at Wheatmore
1A West: Hayesville 3, West Montgomery 0; Roxboro Community 3, Alleghany 0; South Stanly 3, Mount Airy 0; Community School of Davidson 3, East Surry 1
Tuesday’s state quarterfinal: Community School at South Stanly; Roxboro at Hayesville
Comments