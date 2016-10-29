High School Sports

October 29, 2016 11:05 PM

NCISAA, NCHSAA prep playoff scoreboard

By Langston Wertz Jr.

NCISAA Field Hockey

Saturday’s final: Charlotte Latin 2, Providence Day 1 2 OT

NCISAA Soccer

Saturday’s state final

1A: Greensville School 2, Wayne Country Day 1

2A: Asheville Christian 3, Coastal Christian 2

3A: North Raleigh Christian 3, High Point Wesleyan 1, 2 OT

NCISAA Girls Tennis

Saturday’s state final

1A Wayne Country Day 5, Kerr-Vance 0

2A: St. David’s 5, Cape Fear 0

3A: Charlotte Country Day 5, Cary Academy 0 (Country Day wins 4th straight state title)

NCISAA Volleyball

Saturday’s state finals

1A: Statesville Christian 3, United Faith 1

2A: Davidson Day 3, Caldwell Academy 1

3A: North Raleigh Christian 3, High Point Christian 0

NCHSAA Dual Team Tennis

Tuesday’s second round

4A: Lake Norman at Myers Park; Skyland Roberson at Davie County; Watauga at NW Guilford; Hough at Charlotte Catholic

3A: East Rowan at Kings Mountain; Canton Pisgah at Concord; Weddington at Marvin Ridge; Hickory at Asheville

2A: Salisbury at Maiden; Surry Central at Lake Norman Charter; Ashe Co. at Jordan Matthews; East Lincoln at Hendersonville

1A: Chatham Central at Elkin; Gray Stone Day at North Stanly; Bishop McGuinness at Mount Airy; East Surry at Pine Lake Prep

NCHSAA Volleyball

Saturday’s third round

4A West: Watauga 3, Grimsley 0; Providence 3, Mallard Creek 1; Pfafftown Reagan 3, Skyland Roberson 1; NW Guilford 3, Ardrey Kell 1

Tuesday’s state quarterfinals: NW Guilford at Reagan; Providence at Watauga

3A West: West Henderson 3, Enka 0; Marvin Ridge 3, North Lincoln 0; Cox Mill 3, Hickory 1; North Iredell 3, Hickory Ridge 0

Tuesday’s state quarterfinal: North Iredell at Cox Mill; Marvin Ridge at West Henderson

2A West: Maiden 3, Hendersonville 0; Lake Norman Charter 3, Providence Grove 2; Wheatmore 3, Brevard 0; North Surry 3, North Wilkes 2

Tuesday’s state quarterfinal: Lake Norman Charter at Maiden; North Surry at Wheatmore

1A West: Hayesville 3, West Montgomery 0; Roxboro Community 3, Alleghany 0; South Stanly 3, Mount Airy 0; Community School of Davidson 3, East Surry 1

Tuesday’s state quarterfinal: Community School at South Stanly; Roxboro at Hayesville

