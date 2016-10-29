Prep Volleyball Roundup: Providence, three area 3A teams reach NCHSAA Elite 8

Providence High’s volleyball team is going to the Elite 8.
The Panthers beat Mallard Creek 3-1 Saturday afternoon to advance to Tuesday’s state quarterfinal at Watauga. Watauga beat Greensboro Grimsley 3-0. Providence is the only Mecklenburg County team remaining in the 4A playoffs.
Providence got 17 kills from Ashley Cruise and 15 from Carly Peck, winning 28-26, 25-18, 23-25 and 25-15.
Annie Leonard had eight kills, Emily Konchan 39 assists and Macy Henry 18 digs for the Panthers.
▪ In 3A, three Observer-area teams are in the Elite 8. Nationally ranked Cox Mill beat Hickory 3-1 and will play host to North Iredell in Tuesday’s quarterfinal round. North Iredell beat Hickory Ridge 3-0. Also, Marvin Ridge advanced, beating North Lincoln 3-0. Marvin Ridge will play at West Henderson Tuesday.
▪ In 2A, Lake Norman Charter advanced to the Elite 8 with a 3-2 win over Providence Grove. Lake Norman Charter will play at Maiden in Tuesday’s quarterfinal.
▪ And in the 1A playoffs, Community School of Davidson beat East Surry 3-1 Saturday to advance to Tuesday’s quarterfinal at South Stanly.
