Football players of the week: Central Cabarrus RB runs for history on Senior Night

Friday night, Central Cabarrus beat East Rowan 61-42 and ran up more than 800 yards of offense.
Vikings head coach Donnie Kiefer said he had no idea that senior running back Demarcus Alexander accounted for more than half of that.
Alexander, the Observer’s overall player of the week, had 44 carries for 420 yards and six touchdowns. He caught three passes for 48 yards and ran in three 2-point conversion attempts. Total all that up and he had 468 yards of offense and 42 points. Alexander also accounted for 21 of his team’s 31 first downs in the victory.
That’s the third-most rushing touchdowns scored in a N.C. High School Athletic Association game. Alexander’s performance ranks 21st in state history for single-game rushing and the second-most in school history behind 505 from Kenny Purvis three years ago.
“I really had no idea,” Kiefer said Sunday night. “I wasn’t thinking in terms of him having 400 yards. I thought he might have over 200 at the end of the night. I just don’t think about that kind of stuff when I’m calling the game. I’m like, ‘Let’s go with what’s working.’”
For the season, Alexander has 1,591 yards and 14 touchdowns heading into Friday’s regular-season finale at Northwest Cabarrus.
Other players of the week
Trevor Childers, East Lincoln: Childers had 32 carries for 225 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-35 victory over Maiden.
Cole Jackson, Lake Norman: Jackson ran for 202 yards and two scores on 28 carries in a 24-14 victory over arch rival Mooresville that clinched the North Piedmont 3A/4A title.
Melvin Rouse, Charlotte Latin: Rouse caught seven passes for 243 yards in Friday’s 47-20 victory over Charlotte Country Day. It was the 11th-best single-game receiving performance in Mecklenburg County history.
Zavion Williams, Bessemer City: Williams had four interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, in Friday’s 58-0 victory over Highland Tech. He also had two rushing touchdowns.
