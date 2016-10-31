High School Sports

October 31, 2016 3:45 PM

NC Independent Schools high school football playoff pairings announced

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Here are the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association playoffs, which begin with first round games Friday. The Division I championship is Nov. 11 at the higher seed. The Division II and III championships are Nov. 18.

The NCHSAA public school playoffs begin Nov. 18.

NCISAA Division 1 playoffs

(semifinals)

No. 4 Charlotte Country Day (4-6) at No. 1 Charlotte Latin (10-0), 7

No. 3 Davidson Day (8-2) at No. 2 Charlotte Christian (9-1), 7

NCISAA Division II playoffs

(quarterfinals)

No. 8 North Raleigh Christian (2-8) at No. 1 High Point Christian (7-1)

No. 7 Southlake Christian (3-7) at No. 2 Arden Christ School (7-1)

No. 6 Metrolina Christian (6-4) at No. 3 Raleigh Ravenscroft (6-5)

No. 5 Harrells Christian (5-5) at No. 4 Cannon School (5-5)

NCISAA Division III playoffs

(quarterfinals)

No. 8 Fayetteville Christian (4-6) at No. 1 Wake Christian (9-0)

No. 7 Asheville School (5-3) at No. 2 Fayetteville Trinity Christian (8-1)

No. 6 Northside Christian (6-4) at No. 3 Statesville Christian (8-2)

No. 5 Fayetteville Village Christian (4-5) at No. 4 Concord First Assembly (8-2)

