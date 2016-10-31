Charlotte-area high school football games of the week

Hough (7-3, 4-1 MECKA) at Vance (9-1, 4-1), Friday, 7: These two are tied with Mallard Creek (7-2, 4-1) for first place in the conference heading into this crucial regular-season finale. Mallard Creek plays at North Meck (3-7, 1-4) Friday.
Davidson Day (8-2) at Charlotte Christian (9-1), Friday, 7: It’s the first matchup ever between these private school powers who have won the past four N.C. Independent Schools state championships. The winner of this state semifinal will face either Charlotte Country Day (4-6) or Charlotte Latin (10-0) in next week’s state title game.
Independence (2-8, 2-3 Southwestern 4A) at Butler (9-1, 5-0), Friday, 7: Independence hasn’t had eight losses in a season since 2010 and only twice since 1980. But the Patriots beat Rocky River 43-42 last Thursday and have won two of three. They’d like nothing better than to spoil the eight-game win streak of their arch rivals from Matthews in one of the state’s signature rivalry games.
Concord (8-2, 7-1 South Piedmont 3A) at Concord Robinson (8-2, 7-1), Friday, 7:30: The teams are tied for first place with West Rowan heading into Friday’s regular-season finale. West Rowan hosts Hickory Ridge (8-2, 6-2) Friday.
South Meck (5-3, 3-3 SoMeck) at Ardrey Kell (6-4, 4-2), Friday, 7: These rivals are seven miles apart, and Ardrey Kell has a one-game advantage on the Sabres for third place. With a win and some help, Ardrey Kell could finish second in the league.
Marvin Ridge (6-4, 3-1 Southern Carolina) at Weddington (7-3, 4-0), Friday, 7:30: Weddington has won six straight games. A seventh wins an outright league title. Marvin Ridge can gain a share of a championship with a win.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Comments