November 1, 2016 4:17 PM

There’s a new No. 1 in the N.C. 4A Associated Press prep football poll

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Butler High School moved up two spots in the latest N.C. Associated Press poll after previous No. 1 Greensboro Dudley lost and took a tumble.

Dudley, beaten by rival Greensboro Page, dropped from No. 1 to No. 5. Page jumped from No. 9 to No. 6.

The new No. 1, now, is Laurinburg’s Scotland County High (10-0). Scotland received 16 first place votes from an 18-person statewide media panel. Butler got one first place vote, as did Wake Forest.

Scotland is led by running back Zamir White, a junior ranked among the nation’s top 10 recruits in his class.

Four Mecklenburg County teams made the 4A poll. Butler, No. 7 Vance, No. 8 Mallard Creek and No. 9 Charlotte Catholic. No area 3A teams made the poll. In 2A, Lincolnton was No. 3, Monroe was No. 6 and East Lincoln moved up two spots to No. 8.

No area 1A teams were ranked.

N.C. Associated Press High School Football Poll

Class 4A

1. Scotland County (16) ‡(10-0)‡177‡2•‡

2. Apex Middle Creek ‡(10-0)‡146‡3•‡

3. Matthews Butler (1) ‡(9-1)•‡120‡5•‡

4. Wake Forest (1) ‡(10-0)‡114‡4•‡

5. Greensboro Dudley ‡(9-1)•‡93•‡1•‡

6. Greensboro Page ‡(9-1)•‡84•‡9•‡

7. Charlotte Vance ‡(9-1)•‡70•‡7•‡

8. Charlotte Mallard Creek ‡(7-2)•‡62•‡6•‡

9. Charlotte Catholic ‡(9-1)•‡55•‡8•‡

10. Davie County ‡(9-1)•‡24•‡10‡

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Lake Norman (10-0) 22, Cape Fear (9-0) 15. <

Class 3A

1. Lenoir Hibriten (12) ‡(10-0)‡172‡1•‡

2. Orange County (3) ‡(11-0)‡151‡3•‡

3. Southern Nash (3) ‡(9-0)•‡140‡4•‡

4. West Craven ‡(9-0)•‡119‡6•‡

5. Havelock ‡(9-1)•‡111‡2•‡

6. Canton Pisgah ‡(10-0)‡84•‡7•‡

7. Lee County ‡(9-0)•‡72•‡8•‡

8. Eastern Guilford ‡(10-0)‡62•‡9•‡

9. Rocky Mount ‡(7-2)•‡33•‡5•‡

10. Asheville Reynolds ‡(8-2)•‡23•‡10‡

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<

Class 2A

1. Shelby (16) ‡(10-0)‡177‡1•‡

2. Clinton (1) ‡(9-0)•‡158‡2•‡

3. Lincolnton (1) ‡(10-0)‡147‡3•‡

4. Reidsville ‡(10-0)‡130‡4•‡

5. East Duplin ‡(9-1)•‡100‡6•‡

6. Monroe ‡(8-2)•‡73•‡8•‡

7. Bunn ‡(9-1)•‡71•‡9•‡

8. East Lincoln ‡(8-2)•‡44•‡10‡

9. West Caldwell ‡(8-2)•‡28•‡7•‡

10. Elizabeth City Northeastern ‡(8-2)•‡21•‡5•‡

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Burnsville Mountain Heritage (9-1) 19, Roanoke Rapids 10 (9-1). <

Class 1A

1. Wallace-Rose Hill (18) ‡(9-0)•‡180‡1•‡

2. Mt. Airy ‡(10-0)‡160‡2•‡

3. West Montgomery ‡(10-0)‡139‡3•‡

4. East Montgomery ‡(10-0)‡112‡4•‡

5. Tarboro ‡(7-2)•‡85•‡6•‡

6. North Edgecombe ‡(8-0)•‡83•‡5•‡

7. East Carteret ‡(9-1)•‡75•‡7•‡

8. Mitchell County ‡(9-1)•‡65•‡8•‡

9. Murphy ‡(9-1)•‡63•‡9•‡

10. East Wilkes ‡(8-2)•‡11•‡10‡

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<

