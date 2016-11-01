There’s a new No. 1 in the N.C. 4A Associated Press prep football poll

Butler High School moved up two spots in the latest N.C. Associated Press poll after previous No. 1 Greensboro Dudley lost and took a tumble.
Dudley, beaten by rival Greensboro Page, dropped from No. 1 to No. 5. Page jumped from No. 9 to No. 6.
The new No. 1, now, is Laurinburg’s Scotland County High (10-0). Scotland received 16 first place votes from an 18-person statewide media panel. Butler got one first place vote, as did Wake Forest.
Scotland is led by running back Zamir White, a junior ranked among the nation’s top 10 recruits in his class.
Four Mecklenburg County teams made the 4A poll. Butler, No. 7 Vance, No. 8 Mallard Creek and No. 9 Charlotte Catholic. No area 3A teams made the poll. In 2A, Lincolnton was No. 3, Monroe was No. 6 and East Lincoln moved up two spots to No. 8.
No area 1A teams were ranked.
N.C. Associated Press High School Football Poll
Class 4A
1. Scotland County (16) ‡(10-0)‡177‡2•‡
2. Apex Middle Creek ‡(10-0)‡146‡3•‡
3. Matthews Butler (1) ‡(9-1)•‡120‡5•‡
4. Wake Forest (1) ‡(10-0)‡114‡4•‡
5. Greensboro Dudley ‡(9-1)•‡93•‡1•‡
6. Greensboro Page ‡(9-1)•‡84•‡9•‡
7. Charlotte Vance ‡(9-1)•‡70•‡7•‡
8. Charlotte Mallard Creek ‡(7-2)•‡62•‡6•‡
9. Charlotte Catholic ‡(9-1)•‡55•‡8•‡
10. Davie County ‡(9-1)•‡24•‡10‡
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Lake Norman (10-0) 22, Cape Fear (9-0) 15. <
Class 3A
1. Lenoir Hibriten (12) ‡(10-0)‡172‡1•‡
2. Orange County (3) ‡(11-0)‡151‡3•‡
3. Southern Nash (3) ‡(9-0)•‡140‡4•‡
4. West Craven ‡(9-0)•‡119‡6•‡
5. Havelock ‡(9-1)•‡111‡2•‡
6. Canton Pisgah ‡(10-0)‡84•‡7•‡
7. Lee County ‡(9-0)•‡72•‡8•‡
8. Eastern Guilford ‡(10-0)‡62•‡9•‡
9. Rocky Mount ‡(7-2)•‡33•‡5•‡
10. Asheville Reynolds ‡(8-2)•‡23•‡10‡
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<
Class 2A
1. Shelby (16) ‡(10-0)‡177‡1•‡
2. Clinton (1) ‡(9-0)•‡158‡2•‡
3. Lincolnton (1) ‡(10-0)‡147‡3•‡
4. Reidsville ‡(10-0)‡130‡4•‡
5. East Duplin ‡(9-1)•‡100‡6•‡
6. Monroe ‡(8-2)•‡73•‡8•‡
7. Bunn ‡(9-1)•‡71•‡9•‡
8. East Lincoln ‡(8-2)•‡44•‡10‡
9. West Caldwell ‡(8-2)•‡28•‡7•‡
10. Elizabeth City Northeastern ‡(8-2)•‡21•‡5•‡
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Burnsville Mountain Heritage (9-1) 19, Roanoke Rapids 10 (9-1). <
Class 1A
1. Wallace-Rose Hill (18) ‡(9-0)•‡180‡1•‡
2. Mt. Airy ‡(10-0)‡160‡2•‡
3. West Montgomery ‡(10-0)‡139‡3•‡
4. East Montgomery ‡(10-0)‡112‡4•‡
5. Tarboro ‡(7-2)•‡85•‡6•‡
6. North Edgecombe ‡(8-0)•‡83•‡5•‡
7. East Carteret ‡(9-1)•‡75•‡7•‡
8. Mitchell County ‡(9-1)•‡65•‡8•‡
9. Murphy ‡(9-1)•‡63•‡9•‡
10. East Wilkes ‡(8-2)•‡11•‡10‡
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<
