High School Roundup: Myers Park, Catholic tennis; Cox Mill, CSD volleyball advance in playoffs

Several Observer-area girls tennis and volleyball teams advanced in the N.C. High School Athletic Association playoffs Tuesday night.
In volleyball, nationally ranked and unbeaten Cox Mill (32-0), from Concord, beat North Iredell 3-0 to advance to the N.C. 3A Western Regional championship Thursday. Cox Mill, ranked in the top 10 nationally by MaxPreps and No. 21 by USA Today, will face unbeaten West Henderson (28-0). West Henderson is No. 22 in USA Today’s poll and back in the regional finals for the second straight season, powered by seven seniors, including Presbyterian recruit Sierra Jones and Belmont recruit Mary Catherine Ball.
▪ In the 4A volleyball playoffs, Providence fell 3-1 to Watauga in the state quarterfinals, and Marvin Ridge lost 3-1 to West Henderson in 3A. In 2A, Lake Norman Charter lost 3-0 to Maiden. In 1A, Community School of Davidson (26-1), a No. 2 seed, moved to the regional final with a 3-2 win over South Stanly. CSD will face Roxboro Community (25-3) in Thursday’s regional final.
▪ In tennis, Myers Park breezed past Lake Norman 5-1 in the 4A second round, and Catholic beat Hough 6-0. In Thursday’s third round, Myers Park will host Davie County; Catholic will host Watauga.
In 3A, Marvin Ridge beat rival Weddington 6-0 and wll host Asheville in a third round match Thursday. And in 2A, Lake Norman Charter beat Surry Central 9-0 and will play at Maiden Thursday.
