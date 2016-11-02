Local high school team raises funds for coaches, goals; reaches state semifinals

Myers Park’s field hockey team, recently named one of the MidAtlantic region’s top teams, will play in the N.C. Field Hockey Association semifinals Wednesday.
The Mustangs beat Charlotte Catholic 3-0 to advance to Wednesday’s 7 p.m. semifinal at Forsyth Country Day. Myers Park (16-1) will play Carrboro. The winner will play East Chapel Hill or Chapel Hill in the state finals.
Myers Park lost to East Chapel Hill in the state finals last year.
In the Catholic win, sophomore Megan Frost scored and another Mustangs sophomore, Caroline Wick, had two goals. Frost leads the team with 29 goals and 18 assists.
Field hockey is not a recognized sport by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools or the N.C. High School Athletic Association, which offers no sanctioned state championship. So Myers Park raises money to pay coaches, by uniforms and even rent game fields and goals. The team does not have a home field to practice on and played “homes” at six different local fields.
