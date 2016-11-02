Covenant Day’s Sarah Billiard makes All-America volleyball team

Covenant Day’s Sarah Billiard was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American team.
Providence High’s Emily Konchan, a George Mason recruit at setter, made honorable mention.
Billiard, a 6-foot senior, led her team to a 21-13 record this season. Covenant Day lost to state runner up High Point Christian in the N.C. Independent Schools quarterfinals last week. A Virginia recruit, Billiard had 525 kills, 466 digs, 41 acess and 35 blocks this season.
In four seasons, Billiard helped lead Covenant Day to 102 wins and three state final appearances.
▪ Katie Jacques of Mount Pleasant (SC) High in Wando, Anna Stevenson of Laurens (SC) High, Kalee Vanderhorst of Raleigh Broughton and Fort Mill Nation Ford’s Quin Sutphin made third team. Jacques is a Marshall recruit. Stevenson is an Auburn recruit. And Sutphin is a Kennesaw State recruit. Vanderhorst will play at East Tennessee State for college.
Lily Dempsey of Dorman Roebuck (SC) High and Carolina Kuhn of Greenville Rose made honorable mention, along with Konchan and Freedom Christian Academy’s Brianna Wood. Wood, who attends school in Fayetteville, has committed to East Carolina. Kuhn is a Virginia recruit.
