Regional high school football notes, schedules, standings: rivalry games on tap this week

One of the traditions in football is to finish the regular season with neighborhood rivalry games, and the Charlotte region is full of such contests on the schedule each fall.
Sometimes, the rivalry games are accompanied by high stakes – such as a conference championship or even a meeting of undefeated teams.
At other times, the rivalry can be a seeming mismatch, or a game between teams sitting near the bottom of the standings.
This is the final weekend of the regular season for most teams in the Charlotte region, although the 2016 campaign has been extended through Nov. 11 in both North Carolina and South Carolina to accommodate some Hurricane Matthew makeup contests.
Friday’s schedule shows at least 15 seeming local rivalries.
Six of those have championship implications.
▪ Concord visits Jay M. Robinson in a South Piedmont 3A showdown, with the teams tied atop the conference with 7-1 records. West Rowan, also 7-1, plays 6-2 Hickory Ridge.
▪ Marvin Ridge travels to Weddington, with the Southern Carolina 3A title on the line. Weddington is 4-0 in the league, Marvin Ridge 3-1.
▪ The annual Shelby-Crest Cleveland County rivalry game will decide the South Mountain 2A-3A crown. Shelby is 7-0 in the league, with Crest at 6-1.
▪ Bessemer City and Cherryville, a pair of Gaston County neighbors, each have one loss in the Southern Piedmont 1A.
▪ Scotland County travels to Richmond Senior in a meeting of longtime rivals – and teams tied atop the Southeastern 4A.
▪ And in a meeting of 10-0 teams, East Montgomery faces rival West Montgomery for the Yadkin Valley 1A championship.
Some other rivalry games on Friday’s schedule: South Mecklenburg-Ardrey Kell; Charlotte Catholic-Providence; Independence-Butler; Myers Park-East Mecklenburg; Hunter Huss-Ashbrook; South Point-Stuart Cramer; Monroe-Forest Hills; and Rock Hill-Northwestern.
SOUTHERN MECK 8 4A
Charlotte Catholic 49, Ardrey Kell 13: Jack Brigham rushed for 188 yards and a touchdown, and he scored another touchdown on a pass. The victory clinched the conference championship for the Cougars, who have beaten West Mecklenburg, the only team that can catch them in the standings.
Olympic 29, Harding 28: Elias Crawford rushed 23 times for 168 yards and scored the game-winning two-point conversion on a run. Teammate Damon Rouse ran for three touchdowns. Jaquon Rankins and Quavarius Crouch each rushed for more than 110 yards for the losing Rams.
South Mecklenburg 21, Providence 20: Nigel Brown recovered a fumble and had a fourth-quarter interception for the Sabres.
West Mecklenburg 45, Berry Academy 6: Richard Latimer returned to the lineup and threw for 330 yards and five touchdowns.
This week’s big games: Catholic closes its regular season and goes for a perfect league record when it travels to Providence.
SOUTHERN MECK 8 4A
League All
W L W L PF PA
Catholic 6 0 9 1 373 105
West Meck 5 1 8 2 371 215
Ardrey Kell 4 2 6 4 337 311
South Meck 3 3 5 5 250 213
Harding 2 4 4 6 285 358
Olympic 2 4 4 6 270 298
Providence 2 4 3 7 288 318
Berry Academy 0 6 1 9 107 439
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
Independence 43, Rocky River 42 (Thursday): After averaging 11 points a contest in their first nine games, the Patriots’ offense finally exploded. Down 42-35, Independence scored a touchdown with two minutes remaining, then went for the victory and scored on a two-point conversion pass.
Myers Park 58, Garinger 0: The Mustangs reached nine victories in a season for the first time since 1983. Jack Davidson passed for 153 yards and three touchdowns, and Kevin Alford recorded two of the Mustangs’ four interceptions. The loss ended another winless season for Garinger, which has dropped 52 straight.
Porter Ridge 27, East Mecklenburg 21: Sophomore Grayson McColl threw for two Pirate touchdowns and ran for two more. But East Mecklenburg made a game of it, scoring a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and recovering on onside kick. Porter Ridge halted the Eagles on that last drive. Porter Ridge held Eagle running back Khamal Howard in check, but East quarterback Khalil Gilliam passed for 326 yards.
This week’s big games: Butler goes for a perfect conference record at home against one-time rival Independence, which has struggled in recent seasons. Myers Park is at East Mecklenburg and Porter Ridge at Rocky River in games that will help sort out the middle of the standings.
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
League All
W L W L PF PA
Butler 5 0 9 1 434 138
Myers Park 4 1 9 1 304 165
Porter Ridge 3 2 6 4 283 221
East Meck 2 3 5 5 352 239
Rocky River 2 3 4 6 259 341
Independence 2 3 2 8 152 370
Garinger 0 6 0 11 51 575
MECKA 4A
A.L. Brown 23, West Charlotte 14: The Wonders struggled in this game, winning despite three turnovers and more than 80 yards in penalties.
Hough 35, North Mecklenburg 28: The Vikings built a surprising 28-14 lead, scoring 28 straight points, but Damon Early returned an interception 59 yards to cap a 21-point Hough rally.
Vance 75, Hopewell 8: Kingsley Efidi threw for seven touchdowns, including three to Jaylin Carr. The Cougars have scored more than 60 points three times this season.
This week’s big games: Hough travels to Vance in a game that will eliminate one title contender. Meanwhile, Mallard Creek travels to North Mecklenburg, hoping for a win and a share of the conference title.
MECKA 4A
League All
W L W L PF PA
Vance 4 1 9 1 516 171
Mallard Creek 4 1 7 2 270 134
Hough 4 1 7 3 316 175
A.L. Brown 3 2 7 3 269 155
West Charlotte 2 4 2 9 115 331
North Meck 1 4 3 7 238 241
Hopewell 0 5 1 9 78 451
SOUTHEASTERN 4A
Hoke County 21, Purnell Swett 17.
Richmond Senior 21, Pinecrest 14: The Patriots held Richmond Senior to 200 yards offense, well below the Raiders’ average. But the Raiders got two touchdowns from Dante Miller, including a 98-yard kickoff return.
Scotland County 63, Lumberton 7: Zamir White rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns, and Sergio Gibson threw a pair of touchdown passes for the unbeaten Scots.
This week’s big games: Scotland County visits Richmond Senior in a battle for first place. This is one of the state’s biggest rivalry games and typically ends the regular season, but Richmond Senior will have a game on Nov. 11 as a Hurricane Matthews-caused makeup.
SOUTHEASTERN 4A
League All
W L W L PF PA
Scotland 4 0 10 0 388 61
Richmond 3 0 7 2 329 144
Pinecrest 2 2 8 2 351 149
Hoke 1 2 2 7 144 266
Purnell Swett 0 3 3 6 162 263
Lumberton 0 3 2 7 173 330
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
Freedom 38, St. Stephens 0: The Patriots broke open a close game, scoring 32 points in the second half after leading 6-0 at intermission. Freedom held the Indians to 61 yards offense.
Hibriten 40, Patton 0: The Panthers, ranked No. 1 in the state Associated Press 3A poll, held Patton to 127 yards offense and had three interceptions.
South Caldwell 28, Fred T. Foard 20: The victorious Spartans picked off three Foard passes and recovered two fumbles. Tate Beaver rushed for 101 yards for the Tigers.
Watauga 49, Hickory 13: Hamilton Castle ran for a touchdown and passed for two more in the first half, as the Pioneers romped. They clinched the league’s top playoff berth for 4A teams.
This week’s top games: South Caldwell, which has won two of its last three games after a 0-7 start, travels to Watauga. Hibriten will go for a perfect regular season when it visits Hickory.
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
League All
W L W L PF PA
Hibriten 6 0 10 0 489 76
Watauga 5 1 7 3 497 256
Freedom 4 2 6 4 317 251
Patton 3 3 6 4 325 330
Hickory 2 4 2 8 228 416
South Caldwell 2 4 2 8 197 442
Fred T. Foard 1 5 3 7 155 364
St. Stephens 1 5 2 8 185 361
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A-4A
Lake Norman 24, Mooresville 14: Cole Jackson rushed 28 times for 202 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Wildcats to victory in a first-place showdown.
North Lincoln 41, West Iredell 19: Stephen Jackson rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown, and Ethan Hicks had two more rushing scores for the Knights. David Schmerber had 10 tackles for North Lincoln.
South Iredell 42, North Iredell 6: The Vikings built a 42-0 halftime lead and coasted. Tavis White rushed for 140 yards and had another 85 yards receiving. Brady Pope passed for 154 yards and three touchdowns.
Statesville 28, Alexander Central 27: Bryant Young, who has moved into the starting quarterback role in recent weeks, completed 21 of 26 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns. John Mott ran 13 times for 155 yards and a Greyhound score. Bryson Godfrey (162 rushing yards) and Devon Weiss (135 rushing yards) led Alexander.
Statesville won on a 31-yard pass from Young to Brandon Joyner and a Zach Nicholson conversion kick with 52 seconds left.
This week’s big games: Lake Norman finishes the regular season at home against last-place North Iredell. An interesting matchup has high-scoring South Iredell visiting red-hot Statesville in a battle for third place.
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A-4A
League All
W L W L PF PA
Lake Norman 6 0 10 0 435 170
Mooresville 5 1 7 3 267 129
South Iredell 4 2 7 3 381 201
Statesville 4 2 5 5 239 255
Alexander 2 4 6 4 449 294
North Lincoln 2 4 2 8 149 368
West Iredell 1 5 3 7 206 357
North Iredell 0 6 0 10 117 319
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Central Cabarrus 61, East Rowan 42: Demarcus Alexander had one of the biggest offensive nights for a Carolinas player this season, rushing 47 times for 468 yards and six touchdowns. He scored 42 points, in all.
Concord 35, Northwest Cabarrus 7: Jacob Irby passed for 148 yards and two touchdowns, and Jay Wilkerson rushed for 127 yards and a score for the Spiders. Freshman George Miller-Duncan rushed for 122 yards for Northwest.
Hickory Ridge 49, Carson 8: The Ragin’ Bulls build a 35-0 halftime lead in winning their sixth straight game.
Jay M. Robinson 62, South Rowan 6: Josh Dale passed for four touchdowns, and Bulldog teammate Justin Allamby had 10 tackles, five for losses.
West Rowan 21, Cox Mill 3: The Falcons stopped three Fox Mill drives in the first half, then pulled away after intermission. Javon Quarles ran for a pair of touchdowns. The Chargers’ points came on a John Brosnahan field goal.
This week’s top games: The league’s three-way logjam at the top will have only one or two teams in first place after Friday night. Concord visits Jay M. Robinson in a first-place showdown, West Rowan won’t have it easy, as the Falcons visit Hickory Ridge, which has won six straight and is just a game out of the top.
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
League All
W L W L PF PA
Concord 7 1 8 2 330 142
Jay M. Robinson 7 1 8 2 398 133
West Rowan 7 1 8 2 301 183
Hickory Ridge 6 2 8 2 304 145
C. Cabarrus 3 5 4 6 227 228
Cox Mill 3 5 3 7 119 269
Carson 2 6 3 7 154 269
East Rowan 2 6 3 7 214 303
NW Cabarrus 2 6 2 8 72 281
South Rowan 1 7 1 9 93 417
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Cuthbertson 42, Sun Valley 20: With Sun Valley’s superb sophomore quarterback, Sam Howell, sidelined due to a concussion, the Spartans’ offense struggled. Howell’s two replacements completed a combined 8 of 22 passes for 83 yards. Meanwhile, Cuthbertson scored 22 points in the second quarter and 13 in the third. P.J. Papadopolous completed 22 of 30 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns.
Marvin Ridge 36, Anson 22: Caleb Deveaux is usually the Mavericks’ rushing leader, but sophomore teammate Jacob Carroll stepped up with two rushing touchdowns. Emeka Emezie caught seven passed for 114 yards for Marvin Ridge.
Weddington 42, Piedmont 7: David Bayha passed for three touchdowns, and Denzel Patton ran for two more scores as the Warriors kept their hold on first place. Piedmont’s touchdown came from Josh Collura, who rushed 21 times for 140 yards.
This week’s top game: Injury problems have pushed once-strong Sun Valley out of the title race, so first place will be decided Friday when Marvin Ridge visits Weddington.
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
League All
W L W L PF PA
Weddington 4 0 7 3 397 142
Marvin Ridge 3 1 6 4 361 223
Sun Valley 2 2 7 3 395 269
Cuthbertson 2 2 5 5 277 244
Anson 1 3 4 6 191 221
Piedmont 0 4 3 7 178 248
BIG SOUTH 2A-3A
Ashbrook 60, Lake Norman Charter 6: British Brooks rushed 15 times for 148 yards and three touchdowns, and he returned a kickoff 90 yards for another score.
Hunter Huss 39, Forestview 6: The Huskies clinched the conference title with this lopsided victory. Zo Wallace threw two first-half touchdown passes, and he rushed 17 times for 118 yards and a touchdown. Huss held Forestview to 20 yards rushing in 35 attempts.
South Point 64, North Gaston 6: The Red Raiders continued their late-season surge, as Isaiah Neal and Max Mead each scored touchdowns on fumble recoveries. South Point scored 30 first-quarter points.
Stuart Cramer 41, East Gaston 26: The Storm was leading only 28-26 at halftime, but their defense stiffed in the second half. Kaiser Kayton rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns for the Storm, while Nick Ferens threw a pair of touchdown passes for East Gaston.
This week’s top games: It’s rivalry Friday night, with Hunter Huss visiting Ashbrook in a traditional battle of Gastonia schools. And two other neighborhood rivals, South Point and Stuart Cramer, meet at Stuart Cramer.
BIG SOUTH 2A-3A
League All
W L W L PF PA
Hunter Huss 6 0 7 3 337 162
South Point 5 1 6 4 341 127
Stuart Cramer 4 2 7 3 255 153
Forestview 4 2 6 4 185 169
Ashbrook 3 3 4 6 289 246
East Gaston 2 4 3 7 212 420
L. Norman Ch. 0 6 4 6 158 299
North Gaston 0 6 1 9 204 451
SOUTH MOUNTAIN 2A-3A
Chase 20, East Burke 16: Dakota Fox rushed for 217 yards, and teammate Tyler McSween ran for the winning touchdown.
Crest 24, Burns 14: Cameron Peeler completed 17 of 24 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns, as Crest prepped for its big season finale against Shelby. Burns was hurt by four sacks and seven tackles for lost yardage.
East Rutherford 7, R-S Central 0 (OT): The two teams pitched shutouts through four quarters, but the Cavaliers won it on sophomore Demetrius Mauney’s overtime touchdown run.
Shelby 56, Draughn 0: Malik Sarratt completed 14 of 19 passes for 240 yards and four touchdowns as the Golden Lions remained unbeaten.
This week’s top games: The annual Cleveland County showdown between Shelby and Crest, this year being played at Crest, will decide the conference championship.
SOUTH MOUNTAIN 2A-3A
League All
W L W L PF PA
Shelby 7 0 10 0 434 76
Crest 6 1 8 2 250 109
Burns 5 2 8 2 279 142
Kings Mountain 5 2 7 3 313 154
R-S Central 3 4 5 5 196 213
Chase 2 5 4 5 138 199
East Burke 2 5 2 8 114 317
E. Rutherford 1 6 3 7 149 258
Draughn 1 7 2 9 96 333
SOUTHERN DISTRICT 7 2A
Bandys 21, West Lincoln 14: The Trojans pulled an upset, as Jatay Culliver rushed for two second-half touchdowns. The final score came with two minutes left and was the game-winner. Dallas Bridges rushed for 101 yards and passed for 82 for the Rebels.
East Lincoln 49, Maiden 35: The victorious Mustangs totaled 440 yards on the ground, with Trevor Childers carrying 33 times for 250 yards and four touchdowns. Marcus Graham rushed 18 times for 166 yards and three more East touchdowns. Maiden’s leader was Caleb Farley, who rushed for 197 yards and passed for 70.
Lincolnton 33, West Caldwell 20: The Wolves clinched the conference championship, with Xavier McClain and Xavier Littlejohn each rushing for more than 100 yards. Sage Surratt caught seven passes for 145 yards and became the first North Carolina prep player to exceed 300 receptions and 5,000 receiving yards in a career. Surratt also had an interception in this game.
Titus Tucker rushed for 91 yards and passed for another 123 for the Warriors, who suffered their first conference loss of the season.
Newton-Conover 36, Bunker Hill 24: The Red Devils finally broke into the conference win column. They won their opening four games, all nonconference, then dropped five straight against league foes before this victory.
This week’s top games: Lincolnton hosts Maiden in a battle of 2A powers, while West Lincoln travels to East Lincoln for an in-county rivalry game.
SOUTHERN DISTRICT 7 2A
League All
W L W L PF PA
Lincolnton 6 0 10 0 475 177
West Caldwell 5 1 8 2 318 160
East Lincoln 4 2 8 2 410 176
Maiden 4 2 7 3 438 268
West Lincoln 2 4 5 5 229 231
Newton-Conover 1 5 5 5 324 256
Bandys 1 5 3 7 285 464
Bunker Hill 1 5 1 9 138 413
ROCKY RIVER 2A
Forest Hills 41, Central Academy 13: The Yellow Jackets broke a last-place tie in the conference with a strong defense effort, interception three passes and recovering two Central Academy fumbles. Devon McCarthy accounted for 133 yards offense for Central Academy.
Monroe 41, West Stanly 14: Trey Shepherd threw two touchdown passes and five Redhawk players scored touchdowns in this first-place showdown. The losing Colts got strong performances from Malik Jackson (27 carries, 153 yards, one touchdown) and Cameron Brown (17 carries, 128 yards, one touchdown).
Mount Pleasant 42, Parkwood 25: Adam Johns was nearly the entire offense for the victorious Tigers, carrying 44 times for 227 yards. He scored two touchdowns. Eli Ackerman completed 17 of 28 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns for the Rebels. Seven of those completions were to Bryant Ferguson-Springs.
This week’s top game: Having wrapped up the conference championship, Monroe travels to traditional rival Forest Hills. West Stanly visits Mount Pleasant in a battle for second place.
ROCKY RIVER 2A
League All
W L W L PF PA
Monroe 4 0 8 2 307 145
West Stanly 3 1 7 3 312 203
Mount Pleasant 3 1 5 5 326 268
Parkwood 1 3 5 5 230 260
Forest Hills 1 3 1 9 206 366
Central Academy 0 4 1 9 103 415
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
Lexington 45, East Davidson 34.
North Rowan 33, Thomasville 14: Jaden Perry returned the opening kickoff 82 yards for a North Rowan touchdown, and the Cavaliers rolled to a championship-clinching victory.
Salisbury 42, West Davidson 10: Cameron Horne had three second-quarter touchdown runs in the Hornets’ big victory.
This week’s top game: North Rowan aims to wrap up an undefeated conference season when it travels to Rowan County rival Salisbury.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
League All
W L W L PF PA
North Rowan 4 0 8 2 260 144
East Davidson 2 2 7 3 276 200
Lexington 2 2 5 4 263 215
Thomasville 2 2 4 6 202 205
Salisbury 2 2 3 7 184 235
West Davidson 0 4 3 7 171 293
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A
Bessemer City 58, Highland Tech 0: Zavion Williams had a spectacular night, interception four passes and returning one for a touchdown. On offense, he ran for two scores. Teammate Kevin Goodwin ran for three touchdowns.
Cherryville 27, Community School of Davidson 3: Preston Elliott ran 18 times for 122 yards and a touchdown for the victors. Jake Ficora had 131 passing yards for the Spartans.
Mountain Island Charter 54, Cannon School 7: Kyle Holcomb completed 14 of 20 passes for 259 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Raptors.
Pine Lake Prep 14, Thomas Jefferson Academy 0: T.J. McMullen ran for the two Pride touchdowns.
This week’s top game: Bessemer City travels to Cherryville in a meeting of teams with only one conference loss.
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A
League All
W L W L PF PA
Mtn. Island Ch. 4 1 9 1 455 84
Bessemer City 4 1 7 3 283 135
Cherryville 3 1 3 7 191 248
Pine Lake Prep 3 2 4 6 210 232
Thomas Jeff Ac. 2 3 6 4 383 154
Comm. Sch. of Davidson 1 4 1 9 142 424
Highland Tech 0 5 1 9 27 445
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
North Moore 61, Chatham Central 0.
North Stanly 49, South Stanly 14: It was 7-7 at halftime, but the Comets broke away with three quick third-quarter touchdowns.
Union Academy 54, Albemarle 8: Manasseh Missick passed for 210 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 154 more yards. The Cardinals totaled nearly 500 yards offense.
West Montgomery 2, South Davidson 0: The Wildcats suffered their fourth forfeit loss of the season, due to a lack of players.
This week’s top games: East Montgomery travels to West Montgomery in a meeting of teams ranked in the top five of the Associated Press 1A state poll. At stake is the conference championship, an undefeated season, and a high seed in the state playoffs.
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
League All
W L W L PF PA
E. Montgomery 7 0 10 0 424 137
W. Montgomery 7 0 10 0 426 88
North Stanly 5 2 6 4 345 263
North Moore 5 3 6 4 291 181
Union Academy 3 4 4 6 237 269
South Stanly 3 4 3 7 127 321
Chatham Central 1 6 2 8 142 441
Albemarle 1 6 1 9 82 476
S. Davidson 0 7 1 9 56 234
CISAA
Charlotte Christian 52, Providence Day 18: Garrett Shrader threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more. Providence Day running back Gabe Montgomery had two touchdowns.
Charlotte Latin 47, Charlotte Country Day 20: The Hawks put the wraps on an undefeated regular season, as Bates Jones completed 13 of 15 passes for 299 yards and five touchdowns. Jones has completed more than 70 percent of his passes in Latin’s last three games. He also ran for a score.
Country Day freshman Tim Newman Jr. ran 29 times for 90 yards and two touchdowns.
This week’s top games: The N.C. Independent School Athletic Association playoffs begin Friday, and all but Providence Day are in the field. Country Day and Latin have a rematch, this time at Latin. Meanwhile, Charlotte Christian hosts Davidson Day in a first-time meeting of the teams.
CISAA
League All
W L W L PF PA
Clt. Latin 3 0 10 0 433 152
Clt. Christian 2 1 9 1 402 160
Country Day 1 2 4 6 171 267
Providence Day 0 3 3 7 238 284
N.C. INDEPENDENTS
Carolina Pride 44, Sandhill Titans 24: The Pride were down 16-0 after the first quarter but scored 30 points in the second period. Garrett Wood had 301 passing yards for the Pride.
Concord First Assembly 54, Victory Christian 48: The Kings, winners of just one game this season, gave First Assembly more than it could handle. Seth Sturdivant led First Assembly with 335 passing yards and seven touchdown tosses.
Davidson Day 55, Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee 7: Clayton Cribb ran for three first-half touchdowns, and Sam Hartman threw four touchdown passes for the Patriots.
Metrolina Christian 56, Hickory Grove Christian 7: Luke Bricken ran for 223 yards and three Warrior touchdowns.
Mountain Island Charter 54, Cannon School 7: Jordan Johnson rushed for 130 yards and the sole Cougar touchdown.
Northside Christian 27, Southlake Christian 17: Sophomore Elijah Johnson threw a pair of touchdown passes for Northside. Bailey Jones returned an interception for a Southlake score.
Statesville Christian 57, Fayetteville Christian 0: Canaan Cox ran 11 times for 225 yards and three touchdowns.
This week’s top games: Many of these teams will be playing in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association playoffs.
In Division 1, No. 3 seed Davidson Day travels to Charlotte Christian in a semifinal contest.
In Division 2, fourth-seeded Cannon School is home against fifth seed Harrells Christian; No. 6 seed Metrolina Christian travels to No. 3 Raleigh Ravenscroft; and No. 7 Southlake Christian travels to second-seeded Arden Christ School. Those are all quarterfinal games.
And in Division 3 quarterfinals, No. 3 Statesville Christian is home against No. 6 Northside Christian; and No. 4 Concord First Assembly entertains fifth seeded Fayetteville Village Christian.
OTHER N.C. INDEPENDENTS
W L PF PA
Statesville Christian 9 2 452 166
Concord First Assembly 8 2 394 279
Davidson Day 8 2 432 145
Metrolina Christian 6 4 253 173
Northside Christian 6 4 268 195
Hickory Hawks 5 4 276 230
Cannon School 5 5 185 201
Cabarrus Stallions 4 5 205 204
Carolina Pride 3 6 165 301
Southlake Christian 3 7 188 337
New Covenant Knights 1 4 72 161
Victory Christian 1 7 158 404
Hick. Grove Christian 1 9 100 383
Christ the King 0 9 46 518
SOUTH CAROLINA
REGION 4 5A
Nation Ford 43, Fort Mill 36: Kirk Rygol completed 35 of 45 passes for 419 yards and five touchdowns in leading the Falcons. Fort Mill quarterback Ryan Deluca completed 13 of 18 passes for 198 yards and two scores.
This week’s big game: Rock Hill and Northwestern meet in the annual Rock Hill showdown at District 3 Stadium. The game originally was on the schedule for last week but was pushed back after the South Carolina High School League extended the regular season two weeks (through Nov. 11) due to damage from Hurricane Matthew.
REGION 4 5A
League All
W L W L PF PA
Northwestern 3 0 8 1 338 174
Nation Ford 3 1 7 3 348 201
Rock Hill 1 2 2 7 266 319
Clover 1 3 6 3 245 193
Fort Mill 1 3 3 7 239 304
REGION 3 4A
Richland Northeast 23, Blythewood Westwood 15.
Ridge View 29, Lancaster 26: The Bruins put up a strong fight against the 8-1 Blazers but fell just short.
South Pointe 42, York 7: Voshon St. Hill ran 10 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns, and teammate Derion Kendrick threw three touchdown passes.
This week’s big game: South Pointe finishes region play with a road game against last-place Westwood in Blythewood. York travels to Ridge View in a battle for second place.
REGION 3 4A
League All
W L W L PF PA
South Pointe 4 0 8 1 290 152
York 3 1 4 5 227 252
Ridge View 3 1 8 1 274 238
Richland NE 1 3 5 4 265 210
Lancaster 1 3 4 5 207 196
Westwood 0 4 2 7 130 219
REGION 4 3A
Camden 41, Columbia 14.
Fairfield Central 39, Indlan Land 8: The first-place Griffins scored 21 first-quarter points, and Indian Land couldn’t recover.
This week’s big game: Chester travels to Columbia in a makeup game postponed from Oct. 7 due to Hurricane Matthew.
REGION 4 3A
League All
W L W L PF PA
Fairfield Central 3 0 7 2 261 138
Chester 2 1 7 2 366 154
Camden 2 1 5 4 315 289
Indian Land 1 3 2 8 150 345
Columbia 0 3 2 7 159 263
REGION 4 2A
Andrew Jackson 33, Buford 7: The Volunteers finished region play by trouncing their Lancaster County rivals. Andrew Jackson will now have a two-week bye before the Nov. 18 start of the playoffs.
Cheraw 27, Chesterfield 21.
Pageland Central 53, North Central 12.
This week’s big game: Pageland Central visits Lee Central in a meeting of teams battling for third place.
REGION 4 2A
League All
W L W L PF PA
Cheraw 5 0 8 1 259 119
Andrew Jackson 5 1 7 2 194 142
Lee Central 3 1 7 1 266 129
Central Pageland 3 2 6 3 234 170
Buford 1 4 2 7 221 311
Chesterfield 1 5 4 6 279 243
North Central 0 5 3 6 158 277
REGION 2 1A
Lamar 17, McBee 14.
Lewisville 58, Great Falls 0: This Chester County rivalry was a one-sided affair, as the visiting Lions built a 36-0 lead after one quarter.
This week’s big game: Lamar travels to Lewisville in a big region showdown. Meanwhile McBee visits Timmonsville, with that winner maintaining a chance to tie for the title – if Lewisville can beat Lamar.
REGION 2 1A
League All
W L W L PF PA
Lamar 3 0 9 0 354 125
Lewisville 2 1 8 1 328 134
McBee 2 1 6 3 268 180
Timmonsville 1 1 3 5 165 169
Great Falls 0 4 0 10 77 476
S.C. INDEPENDENTS
Franklin Christian 46, Pickens (SC) Carolina Wildcats 14: The Cavaliers finished their season with their biggest victory of 2016.
S.C. INDEPENDENTS
W L PF PA
Carolina Crusaders 5 5 195 251
Franklin Academy 3 7 168 262
