NCHSAA high school state soccer playoff pairings announced

Boys Soccer
First round by Saturday
4A West: HP Central at Porter Ridge, Sat, 6; Independence at Greensboro Dudley, Sat, 6; SW Guilford at Lake Norman; Mallard Creek at Mt Tabor; Pinecrest at Providence; Mooresville at Winston-Salem Reynolds; East Forsyth at South Meck; AL Brown at Richmond; Alexander Central at Greensboro Page; Greensboro Smith at Charlotte Catholic; North Meck at W-S Parkland; So. Alamance at Hough, Sat, 5; East Meck at NW Guilford, Thurs, 7; W. Forsyth at Watauga; Ardrey Kell at W-S Glenn; N. Davidson at Skyland Roberson
3A West: E. Gaston at Patton; Asheville at Weddington; Forestview at Hibriten; St. Stephens at South Point; Central Cabarrus at Kings Mountain; Asheville Erwin at Concord; Hickory Ridge at Crest; Foard at Marvin Ridge; N. Henderson at Cox Mill; Robinson at Enka; Tuscola at NW Cabarrus, Sat, 6; N. Gaston at W. Henderson; N. Buncombe at Statesville; Cuthbertson at Hickory; E. Henderson at S. Iredell; W. Iredell at Asheville Reynolds
2A West: E. Lincoln at Newton-Conover; W. Caldwell at N. Surry; Providence Grove at Ashe Co.; Smoky Mountain at Monroe; W. Stokes at Hendersonville; Lincolnton at Surry Central; Lexington at Wilkes Central; Maiden at Lake Norman Charter; Draughn at Forbush; Thomasville at Owen; Polk Co at Salisbury; W. Stanly at Franklin, Sat, 4; R-S Central at Trinity; Central Academy at Shelby, Sat, 6; Bunker Hill at Forest Hills; Eastern Randolph at Chase
1A West: River Mill at Blue Ridge Early College; Hayesville at Mount Airy; Chatham Central at Murphy; Highland Tech at Bishop McGuinness; Atkins at Avery Co.; Elkin at Queens Grant; Pine Lake Prep at Lincoln Charter; Cherryville at North Moore; Alleghany at Starmount; Gray Stone Day at Mountain Island Charter; Swain County at Woods Charter; West Montgomery at Thomas Jefferson; Cherokee at Union Academy; Walkertown at Highlands; E. Wilkes at E. Montgomery; Albemarle at Community School of Davidson
NCHSAA Dual Team Tennis
Thursday’s third round
4A: Davie County at Myers Park; Watauga at Charlotte Catholic
3A: Canton Pisgah/Concord at Kings Mountain; Asheville at Marvin Ridge
2A: Lake Norman Charter at Maiden; Hendersonville vs. Ashe Co./Jordan Matthews
1A: Chatham/Elkin vs. Gray Stone/North Stanly; Bishop/Mt Airy vs. East Surry/Pine Lake
NCHSAA Volleyball
Thursday’s regional championship
4A West: Watauga (26-1) at Pfafftown Reagan (29-2)
3A West: West Henderson (28-0) at Cox Mill (32-0), 6 p..
2A West: Wheatmore (27-0) at Maiden (29-0)
1A West: Community School of Davidson (26-1) at Roxboro Community (25-3)
