Roundup: Cox Mill, CSD volleyball reach state finals; Myers Park, Catholic tennis reach semifinals

Charlotte Observer area teams had a big Thursday in the N.C. High School Athletic Association volleyball and girls tennis playoffs Thursday.
In volleyball, Cox Mill’s nationally-ranked team improved to 34-0 with a 3-1 win over previously beaten West Henderson.
Both teams were ranked in the USA Top 25 poll. Cox Mill moved up to No. 8 in the MaxPreps national poll this week. Before Thursday, West Henderson had not dropped a set in the postseason.
Cox Mill advances to Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. state final at N.C. State and will play Chapel Hill. Cox Mill will try to become Cabarrus County’s first volleyball state champion. Cox Mill is the first Cabarrus County team to reach the final round.
In 1A, Community School of Davidson (27-1) beat Roxboro Community 3-1 and will play Louisburg in Saturday’s state final. Community School is making its first finals appearance.
▪ In tennis, Myers Park beat Davie County 5-1 and Charlotte Catholic beat Watauga. The two girls teams will meet in the regional championship next Wednesday at Myers Park.
Charlotte Catholic has won 10 state championships in 11 appearances and will be looking to get back to the championship round for the first time since 2012. Myers Park is 1-8 all-time in finals appearances and lost in the 2015 state final.
In 3A, Concord beat Kings Mountain 5-1 and Marvin Ridge shut out Asheville 5-0. Those teams will play a regional final at Marvin Ridge Wednesday. And in 2A, Lake Norman Charter beat Maiden 5-2 and will play either Hendersonville or Jordan-Matthews in its regional final next week.
NCHSAA Dual Team Tennis
Thursday’s third round
4A: Myers Park 5, Davie County 1; Charlotte Catholic d. Watauga, score NA
Wednesday’s regional final: Charlotte Catholic at Myers Park, 4
3A: Concord 5, Kings Mountain 1; Marvin Ridge 5, Asheville 0
Wednesday’s regional final: Concord at Marvin Ridge, 4
2A: Lake Norman Charter 5, Maiden 2; Hendersonville at Jordan Matthews
Wednesday’s regional final: Lake Norman Charter vs. Hendersonville/Jordan Matthews
1A: Chatham Central 5, Gray Stone Day 1; East Surry at Mount Airy
Wednesday’s regional final: Chatham Central vs. East Surry/Mount Airy
NCHSAA Volleyball
Thursday’s regional championship
4A West: Reagan 3, Watauga 0
Saturday’s state final at N.C. State: Green Hope vs. Pfafftown Reagan, 5 p.m.
3A West: Cox Mill 3, West Henderson 1
Saturday’s state final at N.C. State: Cox Mill vs. Chapel Hill, 2:30 p.m.
2A West: Maiden 3, Wheatmore 2
Saturday’s state final at N.C. State: Maiden vs. Wheatmore, noon
1A West: Community School of Davidson 3, Roxboro Community 1
Saturday’s state final at N.C. State: Community School of Davidson vs. Roxboro, 7:30 p.m.
