South Mecklenburg strikes early, defeats Ardrey Kell

South Mecklenburg confirmed its fighting spirit with another clutch performance heading into the postseason.
DeAngelo Blair-Young ran for four touchdowns and Travis Prince rushed for 120 yards to lead the Sabres to a 28-6 win against SoMeck 4A rival Ardrey Kell in the regular-season finale. The teams tied for third at 4-3, with the Sabres taking the tiebreaker based on the head-to-head result.
“I love the way these guys scrap,” South Meck coach Rocky White said. “As long as we keep doing that, we’ll be fine.”
Blair-Young scored on South Meck’s first three possessions to grab a 21-0 lead that put Ardrey Kell in a deep hole. Blair-Young, who carried the ball five times in the first half, scored on runs of 10, 6 and 5 yards, and Prince hammered the Knights for 67 yards on 13 carries. South Meck finished with 186 rushing yards on 42 carries, but more important, set a physical tone.
“We’re getting so much better up front,” White said. “The guys up front are young, with only one senior and they’re coming together, and obviously DeAngelo and Travis back there, those guys are running hard.”
South Meck’s defense, which lost North Carolina commit Jake Lawler for the postseason with a labrum injury, was opportunistic as well, converting Jordan Lunsford’s fumble return into a score and stopping Ardrey Kell on downs at the Sabres’ 2 during the second quarter. Cade McDonald scored the Knights’ lone touchdown on a 7-yard strike from Luke Hefferly during the third quarter that cut the deficit to 21-6.
Records: South Mecklenburg 6-5, 4-3. Ardrey Kell 6-5, 4-3
Worth mentioning: South Meck quarterback Antonio Wallace connected on 13 of 14 passes for 94 yards.
What’s next: N.C. 4A playoffs for both teams.
South Mecklenburg 14 7 0 7 - 28
Ardrey Kell 0 0 6 0 - 6
SM-DeAngelo Blair-Young 10 run (Jonathan Doerer kick)
SM-Blair-Young 6 run (Doerer kick)
SM-Blair-Young 5 run (Doerer kick)
AK-Cade McDonald 7 pass from Luke Hefferly (kick blocked)
SM-Blair-Young 2 run (Doerer kick)
