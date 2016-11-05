High School Sports

November 5, 2016 12:31 AM

Friday’s high school football scores, how Sweet 16 fared, next week’s pairings 11.04.16

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

How the Sweet 16 fared

Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area

Rk.

Team

Cl.

This week

Rec.

Next week

1

Rock Hill South Pointe

4A

d. Westwood 57-7

9-1

Bye

2

Butler

4A

d. Independence 49-3

10-1

Bye

3

Vance

4A

d. Hough 41-17

10-1

Bye

4

Rock Hill Northwestern

5A

d. Rock Hill 31-7

9-1

Bye

5

Mallard Creek

4A

d. North Mecklenburg 49-15

8-2

Bye

6

Charlotte Catholic

4A

d. Providence 42-21

10-1

Bye

7

Charlotte Latin

IND

d. Country Day 28-7

11-0

vs. Char. Christian

8

Lake Norman

4A

d. North Lincoln 42-14

11-0

Bye

9

Myers Park

4A

d. East Mecklenburg 23-21

10-1

Bye

10

Charlotte Christian

IND

d. Davidson Day 28-27

10-1

at Charlotte Latin

11

Davidson Day

IND

lost 28-27 to Clt Christian

8-3

Season Complete

12

Lincolnton

2A

lost 65-41 to Maiden

10-1

Bye

13

West Mecklenburg

4A

lost 50-47 to Harding

8-3

Bye

14

Hough

4A

lost 41-17 to Vance

7-4

Bye

15

Hickory Ridge

3A

d. West Rowan 27-7

9-2

Bye

16

East Lincoln

2A

d. West Lincoln 35-9

9-2

Bye

Scores

North Carolina

Ashe County 54, Elkin 35

Ayden-Grifton 34, Kinston 28

Bethel Assembly 48, Wayne Christian 16

Boonville Starmount 46, Alleghany County 21

Camden County 74, Mattamuskeet 24

Charlotte Catholic 42, Charlotte Providence 21

Charlotte Mallard Creek 49, North Mecklenburg 15

Charlotte Myers Park 23, East Mecklenburg 21

Charlotte Vance 41, Cornelius Hough 17

China Grove Carson 15, Concord Cox Mill 3

Clinton 35, Wallace-Rose Hill 21

Concord Cannon 11, Harrells Christian 8

East Bladen 7, West Bladen 0

East Columbus 20, West Columbus 14

East Davidson 21, West Davidson 17

East Duplin 24, North Brunswick 14

East Lincoln 35, West Lincoln 9

East Rowan 47, South Rowan 0

East Surry 21, Mt. Airy 10

Eastern Alamance 48, Northeast Guilford 7

Edenton Holmes 35, Bertie County 6

Fayetteville Sanford 28, Gray’s Creek 21

Greene Central 28, Goldsboro 20

Greensboro Page 48, Southern Alamance 0

Greenville Conley 70, South Central Pitt 34

Hickory Ridge 27, West Rowan 7

Kannapolis Brown 55, Huntersville Hopewell 6

Lake Norman 42, North Lincoln 14

Maiden 65, Lincolnton 41

Manteo 55, Creswell 26

Monroe 52, Marshville Forest Hills 13

Mt. Pleasant 42, West Stanly 21

New Bern 49, Greenville Rose 44

North Lenoir 9, South Lenoir 6

North Stanly 42, Monroe Union Academy 14

North Surry 27, East Bend Forbush 23

Northampton County 28, Rocky Mount Prep 14

Pasquotank County 60, Bishop Sullivan, Va. 0

Perquimans 36, Columbia 14

Pinetown Northside 50, Lejeune 0

Plymouth 37, Gates County 20

Princeton 74, Goldsboro Rosewood 52

Raleigh Leesville Road 34, Raleigh Wakefield 17

Raleigh Sanderson 28, Raleigh Millbrook 14

Raleigh Wake Christian 48, Fayetteville Christian 0

Randleman 43, Providence Grove 20

Red Springs 49, South Robeson 12

Reidsville 41, Carrboro 0

Rocky Mount 14, Northern Nash 7

Salemburg Lakewood 49, Newton Grove Hobbton 0

Scotland 21, Richmond County 0

South Columbus 28, Whiteville 13

South Iredell 42, Statesville 7

South Johnston 49, Smithfield-Selma 6

South Mecklenburg 28, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 6

South Stanly 36, Albemarle 6

Southern Lee 16, Lee County 13

Southern Nash 28, Nash Central 18

Southern Pines Pinecrest 21, Hoke County 12

Spring Lake Overhills 14, Fayetteville Britt 12

Swain County 14, Robbinsville 0

Thomasville Ledford 21, North Forsyth 6

Wake Forest 44, Raleigh Enloe 0

Wake Forest Heritage 44, Raleigh Broughton 21

Waynesville Tuscola 24, Franklin 8

West Henderson 48, East Henderson 14

West Johnston 56, Knightdale 7

West Montgomery 50, East Montgomery 7

West Wilkes 21, East Wilkes 20

Wilmington Hoggard 35, Topsail 20

Wilmington Laney 41, Wilmington Ashley 21

Wilmington New Hanover 56, South Brunswick 21

Wilson Fike 14, Wilson Hunt 7

South Carolina

Aynor 30, Waccamaw 29

Bishop England 42, Lake Marion 0

Brookland-Cayce 35, Gilbert 18

Cross 56, Branchville 0

Dillon 37, Loris 0

Green Sea Floyds 44, Creek Bridge 14

Hartsville 38, Lakewood 6

McBee 30, Timmonsville 6

Sumter 41, West Florence 10

Woodland 42, Burke 3

SCISA Class AA

Quarterfinal

First Baptist 54, Spartanburg Christian 0

Robert E. Lee Academy 52, Northwood Academy 7

SCISA Class Eight Man I

Quarterfinal

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 38, Charleston Collegiate 0

Next week’s games

North Carolina

FRIDAY

Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Latin, 7

Cannon School at HP Christian

Statesville Christian at Trinity Christian

