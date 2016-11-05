Friday’s high school football scores, how Sweet 16 fared, next week’s pairings 11.04.16

How the Sweet 16 fared
Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area
Rk.
Team
Cl.
This week
Rec.
Next week
1
Rock Hill South Pointe
4A
d. Westwood 57-7
9-1
Bye
2
Butler
4A
d. Independence 49-3
10-1
Bye
3
Vance
4A
d. Hough 41-17
10-1
Bye
4
Rock Hill Northwestern
5A
d. Rock Hill 31-7
9-1
Bye
5
Mallard Creek
4A
d. North Mecklenburg 49-15
8-2
Bye
6
Charlotte Catholic
4A
d. Providence 42-21
10-1
Bye
7
Charlotte Latin
IND
d. Country Day 28-7
11-0
vs. Char. Christian
8
Lake Norman
4A
d. North Lincoln 42-14
11-0
Bye
9
Myers Park
4A
d. East Mecklenburg 23-21
10-1
Bye
10
Charlotte Christian
IND
d. Davidson Day 28-27
10-1
at Charlotte Latin
11
Davidson Day
IND
lost 28-27 to Clt Christian
8-3
Season Complete
12
Lincolnton
2A
lost 65-41 to Maiden
10-1
Bye
13
West Mecklenburg
4A
lost 50-47 to Harding
8-3
Bye
14
Hough
4A
lost 41-17 to Vance
7-4
Bye
15
Hickory Ridge
3A
d. West Rowan 27-7
9-2
Bye
16
East Lincoln
2A
d. West Lincoln 35-9
9-2
Bye
Scores
North Carolina
Ashe County 54, Elkin 35
Ayden-Grifton 34, Kinston 28
Bethel Assembly 48, Wayne Christian 16
Boonville Starmount 46, Alleghany County 21
Camden County 74, Mattamuskeet 24
Charlotte Catholic 42, Charlotte Providence 21
Charlotte Mallard Creek 49, North Mecklenburg 15
Charlotte Myers Park 23, East Mecklenburg 21
Charlotte Vance 41, Cornelius Hough 17
China Grove Carson 15, Concord Cox Mill 3
Clinton 35, Wallace-Rose Hill 21
Concord Cannon 11, Harrells Christian 8
East Bladen 7, West Bladen 0
East Columbus 20, West Columbus 14
East Davidson 21, West Davidson 17
East Duplin 24, North Brunswick 14
East Lincoln 35, West Lincoln 9
East Rowan 47, South Rowan 0
East Surry 21, Mt. Airy 10
Eastern Alamance 48, Northeast Guilford 7
Edenton Holmes 35, Bertie County 6
Fayetteville Sanford 28, Gray’s Creek 21
Greene Central 28, Goldsboro 20
Greensboro Page 48, Southern Alamance 0
Greenville Conley 70, South Central Pitt 34
Hickory Ridge 27, West Rowan 7
Kannapolis Brown 55, Huntersville Hopewell 6
Lake Norman 42, North Lincoln 14
Maiden 65, Lincolnton 41
Manteo 55, Creswell 26
Monroe 52, Marshville Forest Hills 13
Mt. Pleasant 42, West Stanly 21
New Bern 49, Greenville Rose 44
North Lenoir 9, South Lenoir 6
North Stanly 42, Monroe Union Academy 14
North Surry 27, East Bend Forbush 23
Northampton County 28, Rocky Mount Prep 14
Pasquotank County 60, Bishop Sullivan, Va. 0
Perquimans 36, Columbia 14
Pinetown Northside 50, Lejeune 0
Plymouth 37, Gates County 20
Princeton 74, Goldsboro Rosewood 52
Raleigh Leesville Road 34, Raleigh Wakefield 17
Raleigh Sanderson 28, Raleigh Millbrook 14
Raleigh Wake Christian 48, Fayetteville Christian 0
Randleman 43, Providence Grove 20
Red Springs 49, South Robeson 12
Reidsville 41, Carrboro 0
Rocky Mount 14, Northern Nash 7
Salemburg Lakewood 49, Newton Grove Hobbton 0
Scotland 21, Richmond County 0
South Columbus 28, Whiteville 13
South Iredell 42, Statesville 7
South Johnston 49, Smithfield-Selma 6
South Mecklenburg 28, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 6
South Stanly 36, Albemarle 6
Southern Lee 16, Lee County 13
Southern Nash 28, Nash Central 18
Southern Pines Pinecrest 21, Hoke County 12
Spring Lake Overhills 14, Fayetteville Britt 12
Swain County 14, Robbinsville 0
Thomasville Ledford 21, North Forsyth 6
Wake Forest 44, Raleigh Enloe 0
Wake Forest Heritage 44, Raleigh Broughton 21
Waynesville Tuscola 24, Franklin 8
West Henderson 48, East Henderson 14
West Johnston 56, Knightdale 7
West Montgomery 50, East Montgomery 7
West Wilkes 21, East Wilkes 20
Wilmington Hoggard 35, Topsail 20
Wilmington Laney 41, Wilmington Ashley 21
Wilmington New Hanover 56, South Brunswick 21
Wilson Fike 14, Wilson Hunt 7
South Carolina
Aynor 30, Waccamaw 29
Bishop England 42, Lake Marion 0
Brookland-Cayce 35, Gilbert 18
Cross 56, Branchville 0
Dillon 37, Loris 0
Green Sea Floyds 44, Creek Bridge 14
Hartsville 38, Lakewood 6
McBee 30, Timmonsville 6
Sumter 41, West Florence 10
Woodland 42, Burke 3
SCISA Class AA
Quarterfinal
First Baptist 54, Spartanburg Christian 0
Robert E. Lee Academy 52, Northwood Academy 7
SCISA Class Eight Man I
Quarterfinal
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 38, Charleston Collegiate 0
Next week’s games
North Carolina
FRIDAY
Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Latin, 7
Cannon School at HP Christian
Statesville Christian at Trinity Christian
Comments