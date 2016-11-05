Providence Day hosting mega girls basketball scrimmage Saturday

Below find the schedule for a big girls basketball scrimmage at Providence Day Saturday.
The scrimmage features 24 teams playing three games each. Four reigning N.C. champions will play (Freedom, Carolina Day, Providence Day and Northwood Academy). Last year’s event drew more than 40 college coaches. Admission is $5.
MAC 1
8:30 Charlotte Catholic vs. W. Forsyth
9:20 Providence Day vs. Legacy Charter
10:10 TRC Academy (Canada) vs. SW Guilford
11:00 Freedom vs. Wesleyan Christian Academy
11:50 Carolina Day vs. W. Forsyth
12:40 Providence Day vs. TRC Academy
1:30 Davidson Day vs. Heritage
2:20 Freedom vs. Rocky River
3:10 First Assembly vs. Latin
4:00 Providence Day vs. SW Guilford
4:50 E. Rutherford vs. Heritage
5:40 Latin vs. Northwood Temple
MAC 2
8:30 Forestview vs Mt. Tabor
9:20 Butler vs. R/S Central
10:10 Davidson Day vs. E. Rutherford
11:00 Wilkes Central vs. Latin
11:50 Charlotte Christian vs. First Assembly
12:40 R/S Central vs. Charlotte Catholic
1:30 E. Rutherford vs. Butler
2:20 Atkins vs. Welseyan Christian Academy
3:10 Mt. Tabor vs. Bishop McGuinness
4:00 Carolina Day vs. TRC Academy
4:50 Wesleyan Christian Academy vs. Rocky River
5:40 Wilkes Central vs. First Assembly
Ridenhour Gym
8:30 Charlotte Christian vs. Bishop McGuinness
9:20 Atkins vs. Rocky River
10:10 Heritage vs. Carolina Day
11:00 Mt. Tabor vs. Northwood Temple
11:50 Bishop McGuinness vs. Forestview
12:40 SW Guilford vs. Legacy Charter
1;30 Wilkes Central vs. Northwood Temple
2:20 Charlotte Christian vs. Forestivew
3:10 Legacy Charter vs. Charlotte Catholic
4:00 R/S Central vs. W. Forsyth
4:50 Freedom vs. Atkins
5:40 Davidson Day vs. Butler
