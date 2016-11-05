High School Sports

November 5, 2016 11:02 AM

Providence Day hosting mega girls basketball scrimmage Saturday

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Below find the schedule for a big girls basketball scrimmage at Providence Day Saturday.

The scrimmage features 24 teams playing three games each. Four reigning N.C. champions will play (Freedom, Carolina Day, Providence Day and Northwood Academy). Last year’s event drew more than 40 college coaches. Admission is $5.

MAC 1

8:30 Charlotte Catholic vs. W. Forsyth

9:20 Providence Day vs. Legacy Charter

10:10 TRC Academy (Canada) vs. SW Guilford

11:00 Freedom vs. Wesleyan Christian Academy

11:50 Carolina Day vs. W. Forsyth

12:40 Providence Day vs. TRC Academy

1:30 Davidson Day vs. Heritage

2:20 Freedom vs. Rocky River

3:10 First Assembly vs. Latin

4:00 Providence Day vs. SW Guilford

4:50 E. Rutherford vs. Heritage

5:40 Latin vs. Northwood Temple

MAC 2

8:30 Forestview vs Mt. Tabor

9:20 Butler vs. R/S Central

10:10 Davidson Day vs. E. Rutherford

11:00 Wilkes Central vs. Latin

11:50 Charlotte Christian vs. First Assembly

12:40 R/S Central vs. Charlotte Catholic

1:30 E. Rutherford vs. Butler

2:20 Atkins vs. Welseyan Christian Academy

3:10 Mt. Tabor vs. Bishop McGuinness

4:00 Carolina Day vs. TRC Academy

4:50 Wesleyan Christian Academy vs. Rocky River

5:40 Wilkes Central vs. First Assembly

Ridenhour Gym

8:30 Charlotte Christian vs. Bishop McGuinness

9:20 Atkins vs. Rocky River

10:10 Heritage vs. Carolina Day

11:00 Mt. Tabor vs. Northwood Temple

11:50 Bishop McGuinness vs. Forestview

12:40 SW Guilford vs. Legacy Charter

1;30 Wilkes Central vs. Northwood Temple

2:20 Charlotte Christian vs. Forestivew

3:10 Legacy Charter vs. Charlotte Catholic

4:00 R/S Central vs. W. Forsyth

4:50 Freedom vs. Atkins

5:40 Davidson Day vs. Butler

