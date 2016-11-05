Saturday’s NCHSAA playoff update 11.05.16

Boys Soccer
First round by Saturday
4A West: HP Central at Porter Ridge, Sat, 6; Independence at Greensboro Dudley, Sat, 6; SW Guilford at Lake Norman; Mallard Creek at Mt Tabor, Sat, 7; Pinecrest at Providence, Sat, 6; Mooresville at Winston-Salem Reynolds; East Forsyth at South Meck, Sat, 6; AL Brown at Richmond; Alexander Central at Greensboro Page; Greensboro Smith at Charlotte Catholic, Sat, 6; North Meck at W-S Parkland; So. Alamance at Hough, Sat, 5; East Meck 3, NW Guilford 1; W. Forsyth at Watauga; Ardrey Kell at W-S Glenn, Sat, 5; N. Davidson at Skyland Roberson
3A West: E. Gaston at Patton; Asheville at Weddington; Forestview at Hibriten; St. Stephens at South Point; Central Cabarrus at Kings Mountain; Asheville Erwin at Concord; Hickory Ridge at Crest, Sat, 1:30; Foard at Marvin Ridge; N. Henderson at Cox Mill; Robinson at Enka; Tuscola at NW Cabarrus, Sat, 6; N. Gaston at W. Henderson; N. Buncombe at Statesville; Cuthbertson at Hickory; E. Henderson at S. Iredell; W. Iredell at Asheville Reynolds
2A West: E. Lincoln at Newton-Conover; W. Caldwell at N. Surry; Providence Grove at Ashe Co.; Smoky Mountain at Monroe, Fri, 6; W. Stokes at Hendersonville; Lincolnton at Surry Central; Lexington at Wilkes Central; Maiden at Lake Norman Charter; Draughn at Forbush; Thomasville at Owen; Polk Co at Salisbury; W. Stanly at Franklin, Sat, 4; R-S Central at Trinity; Central Academy at Shelby, Sat, 6; Bunker Hill at Forest Hills; Eastern Randolph at Chase
1A West: River Mill at Blue Ridge Early College; Hayesville at Mount Airy; Chatham Central at Murphy; Highland Tech at Bishop McGuinness; Atkins at Avery Co.; Elkin at Queens Grant; Pine Lake Prep at Lincoln Charter; Cherryville at North Moore; Alleghany at Starmount; Gray Stone Day at Mountain Island Charter; Swain County at Woods Charter; West Montgomery at Thomas Jefferson; Cherokee at Union Academy; Walkertown at Highlands; E. Wilkes at E. Montgomery; Albemarle at Community School of Davidson
NCHSAA Dual Team Tennis
Thursday’s third round
4A: Myers Park 5, Davie County 1; Charlotte Catholic d. Watauga, score NA
Wednesday’s regional final: Charlotte Catholic at Myers Park, 4
3A: Concord 5, Kings Mountain 1; Marvin Ridge 5, Asheville 0
Wednesday’s regional final: Concord at Marvin Ridge, 4
2A: Lake Norman Charter 5, Maiden 2; Hendersonville at Jordan Matthews
Wednesday’s regional final: Lake Norman Charter vs. Hendersonville/Jordan Matthews
1A: Chatham Central 5, Gray Stone Day 1; East Surry at Mount Airy
Wednesday’s regional final: Chatham Central vs. East Surry/Mount Airy
NCHSAA Volleyball
Thursday’s regional championship
4A West: Reagan 3, Watauga 0
Saturday’s state final at N.C. State: Green Hope vs. Pfafftown Reagan, 5 p.m.
3A West: Cox Mill 3, West Henderson 1
Saturday’s state final at N.C. State: Cox Mill vs. Chapel Hill, 2:30 p.m.
2A West: Maiden 3, Wheatmore 2
Saturday’s state final at N.C. State: Maiden vs. Wheatmore, noon
1A West: Community School of Davidson 3, Roxboro Community 1
Saturday’s state final at N.C. State: Community School of Davidson vs. Louisburg, 7:30 p.m.
