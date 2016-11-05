Community School of Davidson rolls to NCHSAA 1A volleyball title

Community School of Davidson’s high school volleyball team made their first trip to the state championship round a memorable one Saturday at N.C. State.
The Spartans beat previously unbeaten Louisburg 3-0 to win the 1A state title.
Community School of Davidson lost the first five points of the match but won the first set 25-18. It won the second 25-11 and the final set 25-18 to finish 28-1. Louisburg, which won state titles in 1988 and 89, finished 27-1. Louisburg had only lost one set in the playoffs prior to the finals’ match.
Community School of Davidson lost only 13 sets all year and three in six playoff wins. Community School’s only loss was to S.C. 4A power Fort Mill.
Junior middle hitter Grace Erskine was the match MVP as she had seven kills in the match.
