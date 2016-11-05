High School Sports

November 5, 2016 11:58 PM

Myers Park’s girls field hockey team wins N.C. state championship

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Myers Park’s girls field hockey team shut out Chapel Hill 5-0 to win the N.C. Field Hockey Association championship Saturday.

The Mustangs shut out their semifinal opponent (Carrboro 5-0) and Chapel Hill to dominate the two biggest games of the season.

Kate Hinshaw scored twice for the Mustangs Saturday at Forsyth Country Day School near Winston-Salem. Megan Frost, Madeline Williams and Shields Norvell each had a goal for the Mustangs (18-1), whose only loss was to N.C. Independent School champion Charlotte Latin.

Kyle Murray had seven saves in Saturday’s final.

For the season, Megan Frost led the Mustangs in scoring (33 goals) and assists (21). Caroline Wick and Madeline Williams had 11 goals. Everette Oxrider had 11 assists.

Murray finished with 46 saves and just five goals allowed.

