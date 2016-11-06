Prep Soccer Roundup: Grandson of William A Hough returns to school named for his grandfather

Hough High’s soccer team beat Southern Alamance 8-0 Saturday in an easy first round N.C. 4A playoff win.
Before the game, the school held a ceremony to recognize Fred Hough McJunkin, the grandson of William A. Hough, the man the school is named after. Hough was principal at North Mecklenburg from 1955-74. Hough was opened in 2010 with a goal to relieve overcrowding at North Mecklenburg.
Hough got three goals from junior forward AJ Whisenant, two from senior forward Tristan Walker and single goals from Ryan Cowie, Evan Ashbrook and Trey McAfee. Davis Ashbrook had three assists and Alex Piro had two.
Hough (16-3-2) will host MECKA conference rival North Mecklenburg in the second round Tuesday at 7.
North Mecklenburg 1, Winston-Salem Parkland 0: Garret Baker scored the game-winning goal and Jordan Mitzel got the shutout for the Vikings (15-7-1).
Porter Ridge 4, High Point Central 0: Karl-Heinz Reichert had two goals and Jackson Wheatley two for the Pirates. Reichert also had two assists. Julio Range, Porter Ridge’s goalie, got his 16th shutout of the season.
Providence 4, Pinecrest 1: Jaren Robbins, Jenson Graham, Dallas Baker and Luis Romero scored for the Panthers, as coach Nathan Williams won his 100th career game. Haden Smith scored on a penalty kick for Pinecrest.
Lake Norman Charter 9, Maiden 2: Lake Norman Charter (18-1) won easily in its first round match with Maiden (8-14-2). Riley Benz had four goals for Lake Norman Charter. Ryan Guidry had two. Garret Mitchell, Cole Rasenberger and Ibrahim Houissa all scored once. Maiden got scores from Forrest DiCiuccio and Casey Ly. Lake Norman Charter will host Lexington in a second round game Tuesday.
Concord 4, Asheville Erwin 1: Bernal Perez had two goals for the Spiders, both in the first half of a N.C. 3A first round playoff win. Erwin managed just four shots on goal for the game, and Concord got put-away goals from Esteban Clemente and Lorenzo Murillo in the second half. Concord will play rival Central Cabarrus in the second round at home. Central Cabarrus, which lost 3-0 and 4-0 in two games with Concord this season, upset Kings Mountain Saturday 1-0.
Cox Mill 9, North Henderson 0: Colin Noone scored four goals and Taylor Silman three in a runaway first round win. Keys Andrews had two assists and a score.
