NCHSAA Soccer, Volleyball, Tennis scores, pairings 11.07.16

Boys Soccer
Second round by Tuesday
4A West: Independence at Porter Ridge; SW Guilford at Mount Tabor; Winston-Salem Reynolds at Providence, Tues, 6; AL Brown at South Mecklenburg; Charlotte Catholic at Greensboro Page; North Meck at Hough, Tues, 7; East Meck at West Forsyth; Ardrey Kell at Skyland Roberson
3A West: Weddington at Patton; Hibriten at South Point; Central Cabarrus at Concord; Hickory Ridge at Marvin Ridge; Enka/Robinson at Cox Mill; NW Cabarrus at West Henderson; Cuthbertson at Statesville; South Iredell at Asheville Reynolds
2A West: West Caldwell at Newton-Conover; Providence Grove at Monroe; Surry Central at Hendersonville; Lexington at Lake Norman Charter; Owen at Forbush; Salisbury at Franklin; Shelby at Trinity; Forest Hills at Chase
1A West: Mount Airy at Blue Ridge; Chatham Central at Bishop McGuinness; Atkins at Queens Grant; Pine Lake Prep at North Moore; Mountain Island Charter at Starmount; Woods Charter at Thomas Jefferson; Walkertown at Union Academy; East Montgomery at Community School of Davidson
NCHSAA Dual Team Tennis
Wednesday’s regional final
4A: Charlotte Catholic at Myers Park, 4
3A: Concord at Marvin Ridge, 4
2A: Lake Norman Charter at Jordan Matthews
1A: Chatham Central at Mount Airy
NCHSAA Volleyball
Saturday’s state final
4A: Green Hope 3, Pfafftown Reagan 1
3A: Cox Mill 3, Chapel Hill 0
2A: Carrboro 3, Maiden 1
1A: Community School of Davidson 3, Louisburg 0
Comments