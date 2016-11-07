High School Sports

NCHSAA Soccer, Volleyball, Tennis scores, pairings 11.07.16

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Boys Soccer

Second round by Tuesday

4A West: Independence at Porter Ridge; SW Guilford at Mount Tabor; Winston-Salem Reynolds at Providence, Tues, 6; AL Brown at South Mecklenburg; Charlotte Catholic at Greensboro Page; North Meck at Hough, Tues, 7; East Meck at West Forsyth; Ardrey Kell at Skyland Roberson

3A West: Weddington at Patton; Hibriten at South Point; Central Cabarrus at Concord; Hickory Ridge at Marvin Ridge; Enka/Robinson at Cox Mill; NW Cabarrus at West Henderson; Cuthbertson at Statesville; South Iredell at Asheville Reynolds

2A West: West Caldwell at Newton-Conover; Providence Grove at Monroe; Surry Central at Hendersonville; Lexington at Lake Norman Charter; Owen at Forbush; Salisbury at Franklin; Shelby at Trinity; Forest Hills at Chase

1A West: Mount Airy at Blue Ridge; Chatham Central at Bishop McGuinness; Atkins at Queens Grant; Pine Lake Prep at North Moore; Mountain Island Charter at Starmount; Woods Charter at Thomas Jefferson; Walkertown at Union Academy; East Montgomery at Community School of Davidson

NCHSAA Dual Team Tennis

Wednesday’s regional final

4A: Charlotte Catholic at Myers Park, 4

3A: Concord at Marvin Ridge, 4

2A: Lake Norman Charter at Jordan Matthews

1A: Chatham Central at Mount Airy

NCHSAA Volleyball

Saturday’s state final

4A: Green Hope 3, Pfafftown Reagan 1

3A: Cox Mill 3, Chapel Hill 0

2A: Carrboro 3, Maiden 1

1A: Community School of Davidson 3, Louisburg 0

