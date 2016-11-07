Charlotte-Area High School Football Players of the Week

Sam Howell, Sun Valley: Sophomore completed 26-of-44 passes for 534 yards and six touchdowns in Friday’s 49-27 win over Anson County. The passing yardage ranks No. 11 in N.C. High School Athletic Association history. The yards and touchdown passes are new Union County marks.
Ben Norris, Myers Park: 12 tackles, including tackles for a loss in the Mustangs 23-21 win over East Meck. Myers Park (10-1) tied a 33-year-old record for most wins in the regular-season. Norris also forced two fumbles.
Sam Hartman, Nolan Groux, Davidson Day: Hartman completed 31-of-54 passes for 418 yards and three touchdowns in Friday’s 28-27 loss to Charlotte Christian in the NCISAA semifinals. Groulx caught 14 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns.
Jeremiah Hall, Kingsley Ifedi, MJ Wiliams, Vance: In a 41-17 MECKA conference-championship win over Hough, Hall had three rushing touchdowns, Williams ran five times for 90 yards and a score. Ifedi ran 23 times for 11 yards and two touchdowns. He was 13-of-18 passing for 157 yards.
Bryden Reed, Garrett Shrader, Charlotte Christian: Reed had 2.5 sacks, blocked game-winning field goal attempt by Davidson Day as time expired. Shrader ran 16 carries for 137 yards and a score, plus 92 yards passing and another touchdown.
