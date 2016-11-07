Two familiar teams return to the Observer’s Sweet 16 high school football poll

Two familiar teams return to the Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 poll this week.
Weddington and A.L. Brown are back in the rankings of the area’s top 16 teams.
Weddington (8-3) has won seven straight after a 1-3 start. Brown (8-3) beat Hopewell 55-6 Friday and has won two straight.
▪ The top 10 spots in the poll remain unchanged, with Rock Hill South Pointe maintaining its hold on the No. 1 spot.
Observer Sweet 16
Team (Class)
Rec.
Pvs.
1. Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)
9-1
1
2. Butler (4A)
10-1
2
3. Vance (4A)
10-1
3
4. Rock Hill Northwestern (5A)
9-1
4
5. Mallard Creek (4A)
8-2
5
6. Charlotte Catholic (4A)
10-1
6
7. Charlotte Latin (IND)
11-0
7
8. Lake Norman (4A)
11-0
8
9. Myers Park (4A)
10-1
9
10. Charlotte Christian (IND)
10-1
10
11. Davidson Day (IND)
8-3
11
12. Hickory Ridge (3A)
9-2
15
13. Lincolnton (2A)
10-1
12
14. Weddington (3A)
8-3
NR
15. East Lincoln (2A)
9-2
16
16. AL Brown (4A)
8-3
NR
Dropped out: West Mecklenburg (4A, 8-3). Also receiving consideration: AL Brown (4A, 8-3); Concord Robinson (3A, 9-2); Concord (3A, 8-3); Mooresville (4A, 8-3); Monroe (2A, 9-2); Hunter Huss (2A, 8-3)
Comments