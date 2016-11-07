High School Sports

November 7, 2016 5:40 PM

Charlotte-area high school football game of the week

Charlotte area’s top football games of the week.

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

The N.C. High School Athletic Association pushed the start of the playoffs back to Nov. 18 to allow eastern teams to make up games missed due to Hurricane Matthew. So that means there is only one local game this week:

Charlotte Christian (10-1) at Charlotte Latin (11-0), Fri, 7: Christian is back in the finals for the fourth time in five years. It won the past three times it reached the title round. Latin, which beat Charlotte Christian 35-10 last month, is going for its first title since 2009.

