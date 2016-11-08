High School Soccer Roundup: Providence blitzes Reynolds, moves to Round 3

Providence High’s soccer team cruised into the third round of the N.C. 4A playoffs on Election Night Tuesday.
The Panthers beat Winston-Salem Reynolds 6-1 Tuesday.
Providence led 3-0 before Reynolds got its first goal and the Panthers ran off three more.
Providence got goals from Tom Reuteler (assist Luis Romero), Dallas Baker (Sam Wlodyka), Jenson Graham (Romero) and Tabor Kocmond (Jack Jelenick). The Panthers also got a score from Owen Culver on a free kick.
Baker scored his 37th goal this season and the 70th goal of his career.
Lake Norman Charter 1, Lexington Senior 0: Jordan Hall’s goal with two minutes remaining pushed Lake Norman Charter (19-1) to the third round of the playoffs. Adam Kennedy got the shutout for the Knights, who will play Surry Central in the third round Thursday.
