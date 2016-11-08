High School Basketball Roundup: United Faith, Carolina International win openers

Hartford recruit Jalen Knight had 26 points, six rebounds and three assists to lead United Faith to a 69-62 win over Charlotte United Christian Academy Tuesday. It was the debut of new United Faith coach Joshua Coley.
United Faith got 20 points, five rebounds to Brett Swilling and 15 points and nine rebounds from KC Hankton, a Harding transfer. Knight played at West Charlotte last season.
Charlotte United got 29 points from Northside Christian transfer Chris Martin and 19 from Jaylen Sims.
Carolina International 75, Langtree Charter 34: Jakai Brewton had 31 points to lead Carolina International to an easy win in its season debut. Carolina International outscored Langtree 15-0 in the fourth quarter. Ryan Arisa led Langtree with 13 points.
