NCHSAA Soccer, Volleyball, Tennis scores, pairings 11.07.16

Boys Soccer
Second round results
4A West: Porter Ridge 1, Independence 0; Mount Tabor 2, SW Guilford 1; Providence 6, Winston-Salem Reynolds 1; South Mecklenburg 4, AL Brown 1; Greensboro Page 1, Charlotte Catholic 0; Hough 5, North Meck 0; West Forsyth 4, East Meck 2; Skyland Roberson 2, Ardrey Kell 0
Third round by Thursday: Mount Tabor at Porter Ridge, Thurs, 7; South Mecklenburg at Providence, Thurs, 7; Hough at Greensboro Page; West Forsyth at Skyland Roberson
3A West: Weddington 2, Patton 0; South Point 2, Hibriten 1; Concord 2, Central Cabarrus 0; Marvin Ridge 2, Hickory Ridge 0; Cox Mill 5, Enka 0; West Henderson 3, NW Cabarrus 2; Cuthbertson 2, Statesville 1; Asheville Reynolds 3, South Iredell 0
Third round by Thursday: Weddington at South Point; Concord at Marvin Ridge; West Henderson at Cox Mill; Cuthbertson at Asheville Reynolds
2A West: Newton-Conover 2, West Caldwell 0; Monroe 4, Providence Grove 1; Surry Central 4, Hendersonville 1; Lake Norman Charter 1, Lexington 0; Owen d. Forbush, score NA; Franklin 2, Salisbury 0; Shelby 3, Trinity 1; Chase 7, Forest Hills 1
Third round by Thursday: Monroe at Newton-Conover; Surry Central at Lake Norman Charter; Owen at Franklin; Shelby at Chase
1A West: Mount Airy 5, Blue Ridge 2; Bishop McGuinnes 9, Chatham Charter 0; Queens Grant 2, Atkins 1; North Moore 3, Pine Lake Prep 1; Starmount 9, Mountain Island Charter 0; Thomas Jefferson 3, Woods Charter 1; Union Academy 5, Walkertown 4; Community School of Davidson 2, East Montgomery 1
Third round by Thursday: Mount Airy at Bishop McGuinness; Queens Grant at North Moore; Thomas Jefferson at Starmount; Union Academy at Community School of Davidson
NCHSAA Dual Team Tennis
Wednesday’s regional final
4A: Charlotte Catholic at Myers Park, 4
3A: Concord at Marvin Ridge, 4
2A: Lake Norman Charter at Jordan Matthews
1A: Chatham Central at Mount Airy
Comments