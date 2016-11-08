NCHSAA Soccer, Volleyball, Tennis scores, pairings 11.07.16

2:08 Clinton and Trump go to the polls Pause

2:03 Outside Precinct 9 in Dilworth

1:49 Trump and Clinton made a combined total of almost 30 visits to North Carolina since June but did voters care?

1:47 Long lines at Charlotte polling places on Election Day

1:05 Tim Kaine campaigns in Charlotte

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

2:56 Supporters and opponents hold HB2 rallies in Raleigh

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy