NCHSAA Playoff Update: Myers Park, Marvin Ridge, Lake Norman Charter tennis advance to states

Boys Soccer
Third round by Thursday
4A West: Mount Tabor at Porter Ridge, Thurs, 7; South Mecklenburg at Providence, Thurs, 7; Hough at Greensboro Page; West Forsyth at Skyland Roberson
3A West:Weddington at South Point; Concord at Marvin Ridge; West Henderson at Cox Mill; Cuthbertson at Asheville Reynolds
2A West: Monroe at Newton-Conover; Surry Central at Lake Norman Charter; Owen at Franklin; Shelby at Chase
1A West: Mount Airy at Bishop McGuinness; Queens Grant at North Moore; Thomas Jefferson at Starmount; Union Academy at Community School of Davidson
NCHSAA Dual Team Tennis
Wednesday’s regional final
4A: Myers Park 5, Charlotte Catholic 2
3A: Marvin Ridge 5, Concord 0
2A: Lake Norman Charter 5, Jordan Matthews 0
1A: Mount Airy d. Chatham Central, score NA
Comments