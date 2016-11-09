High School Sports

November 9, 2016 8:18 PM

NCHSAA Playoff Update: Myers Park, Marvin Ridge, Lake Norman Charter tennis advance to states

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Boys Soccer

Third round by Thursday

4A West: Mount Tabor at Porter Ridge, Thurs, 7; South Mecklenburg at Providence, Thurs, 7; Hough at Greensboro Page; West Forsyth at Skyland Roberson

3A West:Weddington at South Point; Concord at Marvin Ridge; West Henderson at Cox Mill; Cuthbertson at Asheville Reynolds

2A West: Monroe at Newton-Conover; Surry Central at Lake Norman Charter; Owen at Franklin; Shelby at Chase

1A West: Mount Airy at Bishop McGuinness; Queens Grant at North Moore; Thomas Jefferson at Starmount; Union Academy at Community School of Davidson

NCHSAA Dual Team Tennis

Wednesday’s regional final

4A: Myers Park 5, Charlotte Catholic 2

3A: Marvin Ridge 5, Concord 0

2A: Lake Norman Charter 5, Jordan Matthews 0

1A: Mount Airy d. Chatham Central, score NA

