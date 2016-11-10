NCHSAA Soccer, Volleyball, Tennis scores, pairings 11.10.16

Boys Soccer
Third round results
4A West: Porter Ridge 2, Mount Tabor 0; South Mecklenburg 3, Providence 1; Hough 5, Greensboro Page 4; Skyland Roberson 1, West Forsyth 0
Fourth round by Saturday: South Mecklenburg at Porter Ridge, Sat, 6; Hough at Skyland Robertson
3A West: Weddington 5, South Point 1; Marvin Ridge 4, Concord 0; Cox Mill 3, West Henderson 0; Asheville Reynolds 2, Cuthbertson 0
Fourth round by Saturday: Weddington at Marvin Ridge; Asheville Reynolds at Cox Mill
2A West: Newton-Conover 2, Monroe 0; Lake Norman Charter 3, Surry Central 1; Franklin 2, Owen 0; Chase 1, Shelby 0
Fourth round by Saturday: Monroe at Newton-Conover; Franklin at Chase;
1A West: Bishop McGuinness 6, Mount Airy 0; Queens Grant at North Moore; Thomas Jefferson 4, Starmount 1; Community School of Davidson 1, Union Academy 0
Fourth round by Saturday: Bishop McGuinness vs. Queens Grant/North Moore; Thomas Jefferson at Community School of Davidson
NCHSAA Dual Team Tennis
Satuday’s state finals at Burlington Tennis Center
4A: Myers Park vs. Raleigh Green Hope, 9:30 a.m.
3A: Marvin Ridge vs. Union Pines, 12:30 p.m.
2A: Lake Norman Charter vs. Durham School Science & Math, 9:30 a.m.
1A: Mount Airy vs. Raleigh Charter, 12:30 p.m.
