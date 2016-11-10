High School Sports

November 10, 2016 11:33 PM

High School Basketball Roundup 11.10: Northside Christian win in rookie coach’s debut

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Northside Christian gave rookie coach Erasto Hatchett a win in his debut Thursday.

The Knights (1-0) beat Westchester Country Day 60-54 behind 15 points from Deshawn Caldwell and 10 from Jaden Seymore.

Thursday’s Top Performers

Christian Bailey, Statesville Christian: 6-5 freshman had 24 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in a season-opening win over Liberty Prep.

Eleah Parker, Northside Christian girls: 26 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks in a 41-21 win over Westchester Day.

Zaria Wright, Concord First Assembly girls: Wright had 29 points, five assists in an 84-27 win over Victory Christian. Teammate Jessy Leak had 16 points in the season-opening win at the Showcase of Champions. Assiyah Mitchell had 16 points for Victory.

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

West Meck game-winning TD

View more video

Sports Videos