Byron Dinkins wins coaching debut at Carmel Christian

First-year Carmel Christian boys’ basketball coach Byron Dinkins won in his season debut Friday night.
Carmel beat host Carolina Day School 61-58 in the Calvary Baptist Tip-Off tournament in Winston-Salem. Donovan Gregory, Martin Maide and Myles Pierre each scored in double figures for the Cougars, who will play again Saturday at 12:30 p.m. against Fayetteville Christian and Calvary Baptist in the championship game.
Dinkins, 48, previously coached at Northside Christian for six seasons. His teams were 165-20 and won six conference tournaments and six conference tournament championships. His teams also won three N.C. Independent Schools 2A state championships.
United Faith 72, Wesley (Ky.) Christian 71: United Faith (2-0) got 25 points from 6-foot-6 junior forward Brett Swilling and 13 from KC Hankton and won in overtime. Swilling hit a 3-pointer to the send the game into overtime and made a steal and layup to win it with two seconds remaining in the extra period. T.J. Smith had 23 for Wesley Christian at the Phenom Hoops National Showcase.
Concord First Assembly 92, Elevation Prep 75: First Assembly improved to 2-0 with a comfortable win at the Showcase Of Champions tournament Friday. Point guard Julius Felder had 10 assists, Stephen Edoka had 25 points and Weston Edwards had 21.
22 Feet Academy 76, York Prep 66: 22 Feet, from the Greenville, S.C, area, held York Prep to six points in the first quarter and led by 18 points after the period. That proved to be the difference. Tracus Chisholm and Jaron Williams had 15 points each for York Prep. York sophomore center D.J. Burns finished with eight points at the Phenom National event in Greensboro.
Girls’ roundup
Carmel Christian 68, Calvary Day 49: Seventh grader Chloe Williams had 15 points, six assists and four steals to lead Carmel. Eighth grader Emily Cunningham had eight points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals. Carmel coach Ashley McGirt won her first game at her new school after arriving from Carmel Christian.
Concord First Assembly 73, Tabernacle Christian 15: Zaria Wright had 17 points and four rebounds and Jessy Leak had 12 points and four rebounds as the Eagles improved to 2-0.
Friday’s top performers
Carrie Barnett, Carmel Christian girls: 20 points, 11 rebounds, eight steals and six assists in a 68-49 win against Calvary Day.
Shamani Stafford, Concord First Assembly girls: 20 points, three assists, three steals in a 73-15 win against Tabernacle Christian.
Amiri Waddell, Concord First Assembly: 10 points, 15 rebounds in 92-75 win against Elevation Prep
